UEFA Champions League wrap: Shkendija, Spartak Trnava, Dinamo Zagreb advance

The first legs were decisive in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round, with all three of Tuesday’s matches showing a path through to the clubs that entered with advantages.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva 2-2 (2-7 agg.) Dinamo Zagreb

Hapoel came out of the gates with fire having been embarrassed 5-0 in the first leg, grabbing a 2-0 lead through John Ogu and Petar Stojanovic.

But Dinamo cruised to its date with the winner of Astana and Midtjylland by virtue of Mario Budimir and Izet Hajrovic goals.

Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 (0-1 agg.) Shkendija

No goals arrived in Moldova, meaning the Macedonian visitors are in the third qualifying round of the UCL for the first time. Shkendija will next face Red Bull Salzburg.

Spartak Trnava 0-1 (2-1 agg.) Legia Warsaw

Inaki Astiz bagged the lone goal of the leg, but Slovak side Spartak Trnava held on to clinch a meeting with Red Star Belgrade or Suduva Marijampole.

