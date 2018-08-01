Alexis leads Man United past Real Madrid; Spurs, Roma win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The International Champions Cup brought some power matches to the preseason pitch on Wednesday, and two of the three brought some real entertainment.

Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid

Alexis Sanchez’s wonder assist joined his opening goal to make him the easy Man of the Match as Jose Mourinho’s men emerged victorious from Miami Gardens.

Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid, but the reigning UEFA Champions League victors couldn’t find a second against United’s defense.

Now back to Alexis’ assist. Consider the athleticism involved in nodding this Juan Mata cross into the path of Ander Herrera. Insane.

An excellent team move finished off by Ander Herrera. @ManUtd's second goal in their 2-1 win over @realmadrid is the @Mastercard goal of the match 👊 pic.twitter.com/mkkqDGvOXb — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 1, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AC Milan

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s early second half hammer in Minneapolis was enough to let Spurs leave the ICC with two wins and a loss in penalties.

Not a bad way to settle this #ICC2018 tie, @gknkoudou's strike was Goal of the Match as @SpursOfficial overcame @acmilan, brought to you by @Mastercard. pic.twitter.com/h143fQX9j8 — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 1, 2018

Barcelona 2-4 AS Roma

Rafinha gave Barcelona a 1-0 lead before Justin Kluivert fed Stephan El Shaarawy to leave it level at the break in Arlington.

New winger Malcom restored Barca’s lead from an assist courtesy former Montreal Impact man Ballou Tabla, but that was about all she wrote for the Blaugranas. Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante, and Diego Perotti scored thrice in eight minutes to hand Barca its first loss of the preseason.

Rafinha’s goal was pretty nice, though.

Those inside the @ATTStadium were treated to a great first half between @FCBarcelona and @OfficialASRoma. And you can catch-up with the opening 45 minutes here. Tune in to @ESPN or @ESPNDeportes to watch the game LIVE!” #ICC2018 is brought to you by @Heineken pic.twitter.com/aXewligPkj — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 1, 2018

