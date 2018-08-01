Alexis leads Man United past Real Madrid; Spurs, Roma win

The International Champions Cup brought some power matches to the preseason pitch on Wednesday, and two of the three brought some real entertainment.
[ MORE: Modric interested in Inter ]
Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid
Alexis Sanchez’s wonder assist joined his opening goal to make him the easy Man of the Match as Jose Mourinho’s men emerged victorious from Miami Gardens.
Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid, but the reigning UEFA Champions League victors couldn’t find a second against United’s defense.
Now back to Alexis’ assist. Consider the athleticism involved in nodding this Juan Mata cross into the path of Ander Herrera. Insane.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AC Milan
Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s early second half hammer in Minneapolis was enough to let Spurs leave the ICC with two wins and a loss in penalties.
Barcelona 2-4 AS Roma
Rafinha gave Barcelona a 1-0 lead before Justin Kluivert fed Stephan El Shaarawy to leave it level at the break in Arlington.
New winger Malcom restored Barca’s lead from an assist courtesy former Montreal Impact man Ballou Tabla, but that was about all she wrote for the Blaugranas. Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante, and Diego Perotti scored thrice in eight minutes to hand Barca its first loss of the preseason.
Rafinha’s goal was pretty nice, though.