AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Alexis leads Man United past Real Madrid; Spurs, Roma win

By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 12:09 AM EDT
The International Champions Cup brought some power matches to the preseason pitch on Wednesday, and two of the three brought some real entertainment.

Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid

Alexis Sanchez’s wonder assist joined his opening goal to make him the easy Man of the Match as Jose Mourinho’s men emerged victorious from Miami Gardens.

Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid, but the reigning UEFA Champions League victors couldn’t find a second against United’s defense.

Now back to Alexis’ assist. Consider the athleticism involved in nodding this Juan Mata cross into the path of Ander Herrera. Insane.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AC Milan

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s early second half hammer in Minneapolis was enough to let Spurs leave the ICC with two wins and a loss in penalties.

Barcelona 2-4 AS Roma

Rafinha gave Barcelona a 1-0 lead before Justin Kluivert fed Stephan El Shaarawy to leave it level at the break in Arlington.

New winger Malcom restored Barca’s lead from an assist courtesy former Montreal Impact man Ballou Tabla, but that was about all she wrote for the Blaugranas. Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante, and Diego Perotti scored thrice in eight minutes to hand Barca its first loss of the preseason.

Rafinha’s goal was pretty nice, though.

Report: Real Madrid wanted Salah; he said no

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo actually followed through on an oft-used ultimatum – that he’d leave Real Madrid, which put new coach Julen Lopetegui in a tough position. How do you replace a club icon who averaged about a goal a game?

According to El Pais in Spain, one of the players Lopetegui requested Real Madrid to pursue was Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. In response, Salah not only declined but signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, believed to be through the 2023 season.

After signing for $45 million last summer, Salah lit up the Premier League and was as close to unstoppable in front of goal as you can get, scoring an insane 44 goals in 52 games in all competitions, an incredible strike rate matched by just a handful of players across the globe. It’s likely Liverpool would have balked at selling Salah anyway, especially after an extraordinary season, but it says volumes that Salah not only rejected temptation from Real Madrid but also pledged his future to the Reds.

In his return from his World Cup break, Salah scored on his second touch against Manchester City. If that’s a sign, Liverpool could be in for another huge goal-scoring season, even if Salah doesn’t reach 44 goals again.

Liverpool’s gain could be Chelsea’s loss.

While it’s getting closer to the Premier League’s earlier transfer deadline, El Pais reports that Eden Hazard has expressed his desire to leave London for Madrid, but Chelsea isn’t budging on his nearly $187 million transfer valuation, leaving Real Madrid with the likelihood that it could make no major, galactico-level signings this summer.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Everton add Digne, Crystal Palace nearing Meyer, and more

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
Following more than a decade with Leighton Baines as an irreplaceable fixture in Everton’s starting eleven, the club has signed its left back of the future.

Everton announced Wednesday that it had signed France international Lucas Digne on a five-year contract. Digne joins from Barcelona on for a reported $23.6 million transfer fee.

After a strong season on-loan with AS Roma from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona signed the now 25-year-old left back, but he failed to live up to his potential, and eventually lost his place in the French National Team to Lucas Hernandez.

“Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football,” Digne said after signing his new contract. “I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.”

Here are some more news and notes from across the Premier League and Europe:

AS Saint Etienne takes player announcement to new level

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 10:04 AM EDT
A week after FC Nantes spoofed Fortnight in announcing a new signing, fellow French club AS Saint Etienne went a little more old school.

Saint Etienne announced the signing of Timothée Kolodziejczak via the board game Scrabble, somehow spelling out Kolodziejczak along with other French words for defensive traits, such as force, dominant, and a word to describe the announcement, “epic.”

Kolodziejczak joins after a short spell with fellow Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac in Mexico with Tigres UANL. Let’s see which club takes player announcements to the next level.

Lukaku, Rashford, Jones cut World Cup rest short to return to work

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 8:31 AM EDT
Three of Manchester United’s World Cup stars are heading back to the club’s Carrington training ground earlier than expected.

Heeding the pleas from manager Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones will all return three days earlier than scheduled to training, which could allow them to be in the squad to face Leicester City, depending on how long it takes them to get some fitness into their legs. Manchester United opens the Premier League season at Old Trafford in nine days.

“Rashford, Jones and Lukaku – they gave to the group and to the team three days of their holidays. They’re coming back three days early to try and be available for the team,” Mourinho said from Miami, where Man United defeated Real Madrid, 2-1 in its final U.S. friendly match. “With the fantastic spirit we have in the majority of the players – I repeat, in the majority of the players, we have a fantastic spirit – we go with everything we have to the Premier League.”

“Let’s look at it from a positive side and wait for [Victor] Lindelof, Rashford, Lukaku and Jones, which are going to be four important players for us, not prepared but they will be back and that’s the spirit we need.”

Mourinho has been a surly, whining man for the majority of preseason as his squad has been “decimated” by players on their World Cup holiday. While Lukaku, Rashford and Jones are coming back early, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini are still recovering from the long Premier League season and World Cup, leaving Mourinho without much of his first team squad for the first few weeks of the season. In addition, Antonio Valencia and Nemanja Matic are nursing injuries.

This is a problem that happens every two-to-four years, especially in World Cup years, but Mourinho has preferred to complain about his players needing rest than just accept it and plan all he can for how he’s going to beat Leicester, Brighton and Hova Albion and Tottenham in the opening three weeks of the season.

For what it’s worth, it appears Lukaku was in the U.S. recently. Just not with the rest of the Man United squad.