Chattanooga named as latest USL D3 founding franchise

By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 3:46 PM EDT
As expected, the USL’s new D-III division is coming to Chattanooga.

Businessman Bob Martino’s yet to be named Chattanooga Pro Soccer will compete with established NPSL side Chattanooga FC, which has averaged 4,000-plus fans and helped open the area’s soccer scene to include USMNT and USWNT games.

Chattanooga joins Toronto FC II, Tormenta FC (Georgia), FC Tucson, and fellow unnamed clubs in Madison (Wisc.) and Greenville (S.C.) as founding members for 2019.

The USL lauded “up to 40 full-time jobs,” more media awareness, and a longer season for the professional league that come with the announcement.

Martino is behind the move, the Utah businessman excited to bring professional soccer to Chattanooga. From USLD3.com:

“This is a fantastic opportunity and watershed moment for soccer fans in Chattanooga,” said Bob Martino. “This market has proven that it has the right ingredients to launch and sustain a professional franchise, and we are excited to take this next step into USL Division III for fans and the community.

“I applaud the existing grassroots support and passionate fan base already in place in the city, and I welcome the opportunity for us to work together to realize the great vision for professional soccer in Chattanooga. Our goal is to build upon the remarkable soccer history that has been created here, and establish a professional club of which both fans and our community can be proud – one that will make a lasting contribution to what makes this city great.”

Martino’s group will have a careful balancing act should it secure Finley Stadium, where CFC plays, and his phrasing shows the challenge that will come with convincing an established fan base to latch onto something new and shiny. It wouldn’t be the first time a name league’s expansion team knocked an established club off its perch.

There’s been no update from Sean McDaniel, who left the CFC general manager position last week when reports broke of USL D-III’s entry into the Chattanooga market. Earlier in the week, he told ProSoccerTalk that would release an announcement later this week.

Report: Kouyate has medical ahead of Palace switch

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Crystal Palace can count on continued improvement if it keeps adding pieces like this.

The Eagles have had a slow start to the transfer season, adding goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in an offseason which saw Damien Delaney and Yohan Cabaye leave Selhurst Park.

Most important, though, is that Palace have so far resisted all offers for Wilfried Zaha, and are said to be on the verge of two significant signings.

As noted in our rumor roundup, Multiple reports say that Max Meyer will join on a free transfer from Schalke.

And Sky Sports says West Ham’s Cheikhou Kouyate will join Meyer and Luka Milivojevic in Palace’s midfield should the Senegalese midfielder pass a medical.

Kouyate, 28, also deputized at center back last season, and has made 147 appearances for West Ham since 2014. Kouyate has 15 goals and 10 assists with West Ham, and also 51 caps for Senegal.

Palace is good money to improve their standing this season, especially if Zaha can stay healthy (The Eagles lost every match he missed last season).

Martial to return to Manchester on Thursday

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
Anthony Martial‘s self-imposed exile from his Manchester United teammates is coming to an end.

Following the birth of his second child, Martial announced on his Twitter account that he’d be back in Manchester on Thursday to return to first team training ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. Martial left the Man United squad in the U.S. on July 25 to return to Europe but following the birth of his child, Martial did not return to link up with his teammates for the rest of the U.S. tour.

“Thank you all for your messages,” Martial wrote. “My little Swan is fine, for the mom it was harder but thanks to God she’s better now. Sorry, but my family will always come first. Back tomorrow in Manchester.”

Facing fines for potentially being AWOL from the team, as well as criticism from manager Jose Mourinho, there was some doubt that Martial would return to training at all, and would instead perhaps prefer a move to a new club. Sky Sports reported that Martial put in a transfer request with Jose Mourinho, and despite plenty of potential suitors such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich, there’s been no movement on that front.

In Martial’s second season under Mourinho, he failed to lock down a regular spot, starting 18 times in the Premier League while making 12 additional appearances off the bench. It’s unclear whether he’d be playing more this season, with Alexis Sanchez ready for a bigger role alongside Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku up top. Martial is coming off a rough summer as well, having missed out on the France squad, watching his teammates barnstorm at the 2018 World Cup to the title.

FA to consider bidding for 2030 World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
Could the World Cup be returning to England? We’ll have to wait and see.

FA chairman Greg Clarke confirmed that the organization would look into the feasibility of hosting the 2030 World Cup. It would be the first World Cup back in England since the Three Lions won it on home soil in 1966. It would also be following the co-hosted Canada-Mexico-United States World Cup in 2026, as well as be the second World Cup with – at least – 48 teams in the tournament.

“This work will take place during the new season and no decision will be made until 2019,” Clarke said.

England previously suffered an embarrassment when the nation spent around $27.5 million on its bid for the 2018 World Cup, which of course went to Russia. However, England, being one of the few nations in the world with ready-made infrastructure and plenty of stadiums to host 80 matches, could have a leg up against other opponents, especially if England partners with the FA of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland (and perhaps even the Republic of Ireland FA. The Northern Ireland FA has already pledged its support.

Another factor working in England’s favor is that usually, though not always, every other World Cup takes place in Europe. Argentina, Uruguay, and perhaps Chile are all considering a joint-bid for the 2030 World Cup for the centenary of the tournament to return to where it began (in Uruguay), but if voters overlook that, England could have a good chance.

In less than two years, England will also get the chance to host a major tournament as seven games from Euro 2020, including the final, will take place in the British Isle.

If there is no funny business and England enters the race, it would automatically be considered one of the favorites to host the tournament. Perhaps this time around, rather than in 2010, England can cross the finish line in first place.

Report: Real Madrid wanted Salah; he said no

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
1 Comment

Cristiano Ronaldo actually followed through on an oft-used ultimatum – that he’d leave Real Madrid, which put new coach Julen Lopetegui in a tough position. How do you replace a club icon who averaged about a goal a game?

According to El Pais in Spain, one of the players Lopetegui requested Real Madrid to pursue was Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. In response, Salah not only declined but signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, believed to be through the 2023 season.

After signing for $45 million last summer, Salah lit up the Premier League and was as close to unstoppable in front of goal as you can get, scoring an insane 44 goals in 52 games in all competitions, an incredible strike rate matched by just a handful of players across the globe. It’s likely Liverpool would have balked at selling Salah anyway, especially after an extraordinary season, but it says volumes that Salah not only rejected temptation from Real Madrid but also pledged his future to the Reds.

In his return from his World Cup break, Salah scored on his second touch against Manchester City. If that’s a sign, Liverpool could be in for another huge goal-scoring season, even if Salah doesn’t reach 44 goals again.

Liverpool’s gain could be Chelsea’s loss.

While it’s getting closer to the Premier League’s earlier transfer deadline, El Pais reports that Eden Hazard has expressed his desire to leave London for Madrid, but Chelsea isn’t budging on his nearly $187 million transfer valuation, leaving Real Madrid with the likelihood that it could make no major, galactico-level signings this summer.