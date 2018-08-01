More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

England keen to extend Southgate’s contract

Associated PressAug 1, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) England manager Gareth Southgate‘s employers want him to extend his contract beyond the end of the 2020 European Championship.

Southgate’s popularity with the fans rocketed last month when England reached the semifinals of the World Cup, where the team was beaten by Croatia.

He was handed a four-year deal by his Football Association employers in November 2016, after taking over from Sam Allardyce.

“Gareth has been excellent, we’d like him to stay beyond 2020,” FA chief executive Martin Glenn said on Wednesday. “I think we’d both like that, but … he’s on holiday now, so we’ll talk when he comes back.”

Southgate, 47, was previously manager of Middlesbrough and the England Under-21 side.

Juventus wins MLS All-Star Game in penalty kicks

AP Photo/John Bazemore
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 9:56 PM EDT
The MLS All Star Game couldn’t be decided over 90 minutes in Atlanta, and Bradley Wright-Phillips missed the lone penalty kick as Juventus ran out winners.

Juventus opened the scoring off a set piece, with Andrea Favilli nodding home in the 21st minute.

Josef Martinez leveled score on a goofy play which found Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny all over the place.

Martinez knocked a cross down to Carlos Vela, whose shot was parried by Szczesny. The goalkeeper couldn’t find his feet to track the loose ball, and Ignacio Piatti headed the ball back across the six.

Martinez got his head to it for 1-1 (video below).

The final 15 minutes saw the teams angling for a winner, with Diego Valeri denied by Mehdi Benatia goal line clearance and Juve’s Leandro Fernandes sending an arrow just over the bar.

History of MLS All Star Game
1996: East 3-2 West
1997: East 5-4 West
1998: USA 6-1 World
1999: East 4-6 West
2000: East 9-4 West
2001: East 6-6 West
2002: MLS 3-2 USMNT
2003: MLS 3-1 Chivas Guadalajara
2004: East 3-2 West
2005: MLS 4-1 Fulham
2006: MLS 1-0 Chelsea
2007: MLS 2-0 Celtic
2008: MLS 3-2 West Ham United
2009: MLS 1-1 Everton (Everton wins in PKs)
2010: MLS 2-5 Manchester United
2011: MLS 0-4 Manchester United
2012: MLS 3-2 Chelsea
2013: MLS 1-3 AS Roma
2014: MLS 2-1 Bayern Munich
2015: MLS 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
2016: MLS 1-2 Arsenal
2017: MLS 1-1 (2-4 PKs) Real Madrid
2018: MLS 1-1 (3-5 PKs) Juventus

 

Calgary Foothills to visit Reading United in PDL

@baitmedia (Instagram)
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 8:27 PM EDT
There will be a first-time champion in the Premier Development League this season when Calgary Foothills FC tangles with Reading United on Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside of Gurski Stadium in West Lawn, Pennsylvania.

Calgary is looking to clinch just the fourth PDL title for a Canadian team, with manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. carrying the torch for Calgary soccer. The England-born Wheeldon Jr. played for the Calgary Storm in the PDL from 2002-04, and will be the manager of Cavalry FC when the Canadian Premier League begins its run next season.

“We were finalists in 2016, and it was a good one because it was unexpected,” Wheeldon Jr. told ProSoccerTalk. “This year we improved our squad. We try to create a culture of excellence at Calgary Foothills. We’ve always been forward thinking and want to push our boundaries. It’s a 74-team league and watching videos of other conference, there’s a lot of quality out there.”

To win the playoff title, Calgary will have to travel nearly 2,300 miles.

It will meet one of the most successful clubs in league history when it comes to producing professionals. Reading United boast C.J. Sapong and Matt Hedges amongst its alumni, and have four of the Top 40 rated pro prospects in the 74-team league.

Head coach Alan McCann, 28, has had a wildly successful first year in leading Reading to its first final. He’s had help.

“It’s a group of returners that we’ve had for two years who have come back in and taken on responsibility and leadership,” McCann said. “They’ve helped us bring the new players in and buy into the mentality. It’s a ‘Never say die’ team. In our regular season finale, we were 2-0 down around the 80th minute and we got the winner in the 90th minute. It was big for us.”

How they got here

Reading United — Beat Myrtle Beach Mutiny in Eastern Conference semis, then New York Red Bulls U-23 in the conference finals. Won national semifinal against The Villages SC.

Calgary Foothills — Defeated Colorado Rapids U-23 in the Western Conference semis, then FC Tucson. Topped Chicago FC United in national semifinal.

Who To Watch

Reading United — Aaron Molloy (Penn State) has four assists in the playoffs and is the No. 1 ranked professional prospect in the PDL as determined by their rankings. Khori Bennett (Northeastern) has six goals in the postseason.

Calgary Foothills — Ali Musse has three goals on 12 shots in three playoff games, and goalkeeper Marco Carducci is yet to allow a goal in the postseason.

Nasri’s doping ban extended to November

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
Samir Nasri, if you can believe it, is just 31 years old.

He seems older, partly because he burst on the scene as a 17-year-old with Marseille, but mostly because his personality and numerous conflicts have exhausted our attention.

Nasri may return to our TV screens sometime soon, but not for a bit more. He was punished for a 2016 drip treatment he received in Los Angeles.

UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspector successfully argued that Nasri’s six-month ban should’ve been 18 months.

The ban’s start date was moved, and his eight matches played in Turkey from August to November 2017 (Antalyspor, two goals, one assist) are being overlooked.

He’ll be a free agent then, and we’ll see what sort of market there is for Nasri.

Newcastle’s Benitez “worried” about team after blowout loss

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
The Newcastle United manager is nervous about an upcoming season thanks to a disappointing transfer window.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

For the second-straight season Rafa Benitez is ringing the warning bell after a 4-0 loss to Braga in a preseason friendly at the Portuguese side on Wednesday.

From The Shields Gazette:

“I’m really worried,” Benitez said. “We’ll try to change it in the next 10 days, I don’t know how. We can talk, and be close (to a deal), but after we are not so close. I have no idea.”

Benitez started an XI which featured 10 players from his Championship side in 2016-17. Only goalkeeper Martin Dubravka wasn’t on the promoted side.

And perhaps that was to send a message, with new additions Fabian Schar and Ki Sung-yeung and Chelsea loanee Kenedy not in the squad at all.

The Magpies will have ex-Mainz forward Yoshimori Muto once he gains a work permit, but the depth is simply not there.

Benitez wanted competition for his weakest link, left back Paul Dummett, but hasn’t gotten one. A striker like Salomon Rondon is yet to get over the line, and he wants help with a No. 10 as well.

Unfortunately, the message just isn’t received by manager Mike Ashley. From The Chronicle Live:

“I can’t say too much about players coming because in the end it depends on so many things and we don’t finish the deals.”

The Magpies may survive another Premier League season, but Benitez has not signed a new contract and more action like this ensures they won’t be able to hire an experienced coach of his ilk any time soon.