FA to consider bidding for 2030 World Cup

Could the World Cup be returning to England? We’ll have to wait and see.

FA chairman Greg Clarke confirmed that the organization would look into the feasibility of hosting the 2030 World Cup. It would be the first World Cup back in England since the Three Lions won it on home soil in 1966. It would also be following the co-hosted Canada-Mexico-United States World Cup in 2026, as well as be the second World Cup with – at least – 48 teams in the tournament.

“This work will take place during the new season and no decision will be made until 2019,” Clarke said.

England previously suffered an embarrassment when the nation spent around $27.5 million on its bid for the 2018 World Cup, which of course went to Russia. However, England, being one of the few nations in the world with ready-made infrastructure and plenty of stadiums to host 80 matches, could have a leg up against other opponents, especially if England partners with the FA of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland (and perhaps even the Republic of Ireland FA. The Northern Ireland FA has already pledged its support.

The Irish FA has told Sky Sports News it "would be supportive of any bid that would bring the FIFA World Cup to Northern Ireland." #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 1, 2018

Another factor working in England’s favor is that usually, though not always, every other World Cup takes place in Europe. Argentina, Uruguay, and perhaps Chile are all considering a joint-bid for the 2030 World Cup for the centenary of the tournament to return to where it began (in Uruguay), but if voters overlook that, England could have a good chance.

In less than two years, England will also get the chance to host a major tournament as seven games from Euro 2020, including the final, will take place in the British Isle.

If there is no funny business and England enters the race, it would automatically be considered one of the favorites to host the tournament. Perhaps this time around, rather than in 2010, England can cross the finish line in first place.