FA to consider bidding for 2030 World Cup

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
Could the World Cup be returning to England? We’ll have to wait and see.

FA chairman Greg Clarke confirmed that the organization would look into the feasibility of hosting the 2030 World Cup. It would be the first World Cup back in England since the Three Lions won it on home soil in 1966. It would also be following the co-hosted Canada-Mexico-United States World Cup in 2026, as well as be the second World Cup with – at least – 48 teams in the tournament.

“This work will take place during the new season and no decision will be made until 2019,” Clarke said.

England previously suffered an embarrassment when the nation spent around $27.5 million on its bid for the 2018 World Cup, which of course went to Russia. However, England, being one of the few nations in the world with ready-made infrastructure and plenty of stadiums to host 80 matches, could have a leg up against other opponents, especially if England partners with the FA of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland (and perhaps even the Republic of Ireland FA. The Northern Ireland FA has already pledged its support.

Another factor working in England’s favor is that usually, though not always, every other World Cup takes place in Europe. Argentina, Uruguay, and perhaps Chile are all considering a joint-bid for the 2030 World Cup for the centenary of the tournament to return to where it began (in Uruguay), but if voters overlook that, England could have a good chance.

In less than two years, England will also get the chance to host a major tournament as seven games from Euro 2020, including the final, will take place in the British Isle.

If there is no funny business and England enters the race, it would automatically be considered one of the favorites to host the tournament. Perhaps this time around, rather than in 2010, England can cross the finish line in first place.

Martial to return to Manchester on Thursday

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
Anthony Martial‘s self-imposed exile from his Manchester United teammates is coming to an end.

Following the birth of his second child, Martial announced on his Twitter account that he’d be back in Manchester on Thursday to return to first team training ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. Martial left the Man United squad in the U.S. on July 25 to return to Europe but following the birth of his child, Martial did not return to link up with his teammates for the rest of the U.S. tour.

“Thank you all for your messages,” Martial wrote. “My little Swan is fine, for the mom it was harder but thanks to God she’s better now. Sorry, but my family will always come first. Back tomorrow in Manchester.”

Facing fines for potentially being AWOL from the team, as well as criticism from manager Jose Mourinho, there was some doubt that Martial would return to training at all, and would instead perhaps prefer a move to a new club. Sky Sports reported that Martial put in a transfer request with Jose Mourinho, and despite plenty of potential suitors such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich, there’s been no movement on that front.

In Martial’s second season under Mourinho, he failed to lock down a regular spot, starting 18 times in the Premier League while making 12 additional appearances off the bench. It’s unclear whether he’d be playing more this season, with Alexis Sanchez ready for a bigger role alongside Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku up top. Martial is coming off a rough summer as well, having missed out on the France squad, watching his teammates barnstorm at the 2018 World Cup to the title.

Report: Real Madrid wanted Salah; he said no

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo actually followed through on an oft-used ultimatum – that he’d leave Real Madrid, which put new coach Julen Lopetegui in a tough position. How do you replace a club icon who averaged about a goal a game?

According to El Pais in Spain, one of the players Lopetegui requested Real Madrid to pursue was Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. In response, Salah not only declined but signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, believed to be through the 2023 season.

After signing for $45 million last summer, Salah lit up the Premier League and was as close to unstoppable in front of goal as you can get, scoring an insane 44 goals in 52 games in all competitions, an incredible strike rate matched by just a handful of players across the globe. It’s likely Liverpool would have balked at selling Salah anyway, especially after an extraordinary season, but it says volumes that Salah not only rejected temptation from Real Madrid but also pledged his future to the Reds.

In his return from his World Cup break, Salah scored on his second touch against Manchester City. If that’s a sign, Liverpool could be in for another huge goal-scoring season, even if Salah doesn’t reach 44 goals again.

Liverpool’s gain could be Chelsea’s loss.

While it’s getting closer to the Premier League’s earlier transfer deadline, El Pais reports that Eden Hazard has expressed his desire to leave London for Madrid, but Chelsea isn’t budging on his nearly $187 million transfer valuation, leaving Real Madrid with the likelihood that it could make no major, galactico-level signings this summer.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Everton add Digne, Crystal Palace nearing Meyer, and more

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
Following more than a decade with Leighton Baines as an irreplaceable fixture in Everton’s starting eleven, the club has signed its left back of the future.

Everton announced Wednesday that it had signed France international Lucas Digne on a five-year contract. Digne joins from Barcelona on for a reported $23.6 million transfer fee.

After a strong season on-loan with AS Roma from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona signed the now 25-year-old left back, but he failed to live up to his potential, and eventually lost his place in the French National Team to Lucas Hernandez.

“Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football,” Digne said after signing his new contract. “I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.”

Here are some more news and notes from across the Premier League and Europe:

AS Saint Etienne takes player announcement to new level

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 10:04 AM EDT
A week after FC Nantes spoofed Fortnight in announcing a new signing, fellow French club AS Saint Etienne went a little more old school.

Saint Etienne announced the signing of Timothée Kolodziejczak via the board game Scrabble, somehow spelling out Kolodziejczak along with other French words for defensive traits, such as force, dominant, and a word to describe the announcement, “epic.”

Kolodziejczak joins after a short spell with fellow Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac in Mexico with Tigres UANL. Let’s see which club takes player announcements to the next level.