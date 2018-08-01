More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Lukaku, Rashford, Jones cut World Cup rest short to return to work

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 8:31 AM EDT
Three of Manchester United’s World Cup stars are heading back to the club’s Carrington training ground earlier than expected.

Heeding the pleas from manager Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones will all return three days earlier than scheduled to training, which could allow them to be in the squad to face Leicester City, depending on how long it takes them to get some fitness into their legs. Manchester United opens the Premier League season at Old Trafford in nine days.

“Rashford, Jones and Lukaku – they gave to the group and to the team three days of their holidays. They’re coming back three days early to try and be available for the team,” Mourinho said from Miami, where Man United defeated Real Madrid, 2-1 in its final U.S. friendly match. “With the fantastic spirit we have in the majority of the players – I repeat, in the majority of the players, we have a fantastic spirit – we go with everything we have to the Premier League.”

“Let’s look at it from a positive side and wait for [Victor] Lindelof, Rashford, Lukaku and Jones, which are going to be four important players for us, not prepared but they will be back and that’s the spirit we need.”

Mourinho has been a surly, whining man for the majority of preseason as his squad has been “decimated” by players on their World Cup holiday. While Lukaku, Rashford and Jones are coming back early, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini are still recovering from the long Premier League season and World Cup, leaving Mourinho without much of his first team squad for the first few weeks of the season. In addition, Antonio Valencia and Nemanja Matic are nursing injuries.

This is a problem that happens every two-to-four years, especially in World Cup years, but Mourinho has preferred to complain about his players needing rest than just accept it and plan all he can for how he’s going to beat Leicester, Brighton and Hova Albion and Tottenham in the opening three weeks of the season.

For what it’s worth, it appears Lukaku was in the U.S. recently. Just not with the rest of the Man United squad.

LAFC among Forbes’ most valuable teams in Americas

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 7:29 AM EDT
From hiring Bob Bradley to announcing Carlos Vela as the club’s first DP, Los Angeles FC has translated all its organizational momentum on to the field, where the club currently sits in second place in the Western Conference standings.

But the best thing LAFC did in its growth before expansion was build it’s own stadium.

That’s according to Forbes Mexico, who’s poll on the most valuable soccer clubs in North and South America ranked LAFC at No. 3 in our hemisphere, ahead of Gremio of Brazil, Chivas and Monterrey in Mexico and both Boca Juniors and River Plate in Argentina. Forbes Mexico believes, mainly thanks to LAFC’s shiny new Banc of California Stadium, the club is worth more than $400 million. Joining LAFC in the top ten from MLS in the rankings is the New England Revolution (No. 4) and the New York Red Bulls (No. 8).

Forbes looked at three criteria for its rankings. The value of the current squad players (not including players on-loan), value of the club’s brand and the cost of the stadium. The Revolution are valued at $351.2 million and the Red Bulls are valued at $264 million. All three clubs can mainly thank the fact that they own their own stadiums.

Since last year’s rankings, the LA Galaxy and Orlando City have dropped out of the top 10.

Alexis leads Man Utd past Real Madrid; Spurs, Roma win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 12:09 AM EDT
The International Champions Cup brought some power matches to the preseason pitch on Wednesday, and two of the three brought some real entertainment.

Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid

Alexis Sanchez’s wonder assist joined his opening goal to make him the easy Man of the Match as Jose Mourinho’s men emerged victorious from Miami Gardens.

Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid, but the reigning UEFA Champions League victors couldn’t find a second against United’s defense.

Now back to Alexis’ assist. Consider the athleticism involved in nodding this Juan Mata cross into the path of Ander Herrera. Insane.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AC Milan

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s early second half hammer in Minneapolis was enough to let Spurs leave the ICC with two wins and a loss in penalties.

Barcelona 2-4 AS Roma

Rafinha gave Barcelona a 1-0 lead before Justin Kluivert fed Stephan El Shaarawy to leave it level at the break in Arlington.

New winger Malcom restored Barca’s lead from an assist courtesy former Montreal Impact man Ballou Tabla, but that was about all she wrote for the Blaugranas. Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante, and Diego Perotti scored thrice in eight minutes to hand Barca its first loss of the preseason.

Rafinha’s goal was pretty nice, though.

MLS eager to show off Atlanta success story at All-Star Game

Associated PressJul 31, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) The MLS All-Star Game is more than the league showing off its best players against Italian powerhouse Juventus.

It’s a chance to flaunt one of its biggest success stories.

The A-T-L.

Atlanta United has shattered just about every MLS attendance record since joining the league in 2017 , which made it a natural choice to host the All-Star Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Another mark could fall in Wednesday night’s match, expected to lure upwards of 70,000 fans to this technological marvel of a stadium.

“That’s why the game is here,” said United defender Michael Parkhurst, one of five players from league-leading Atlanta picked for the MLS team. “It’s to showcase the city itself, the stadium, the atmosphere that we create here. It’s special.”

Indeed, there’s nothing unusual about drawing such a mammoth soccer crowd in Atlanta.

In its debut season, United shattered the league record by averaging 48,200 per game – more than doubling all but three other teams in MLS. The club is projected to go even higher this season, averaging nearly 52,000 through its first dozen home matches.

The top five individual game crowds in MLS history have all been in Atlanta, which has eclipsed 70,000 for every regular-season match in which the upper deck has been open . The target to beat for an All-Star Game is 70,728, which was the record turnout for the 2010 match at Houston’s NFL stadium.

If the weather forecast holds – there was a strong chance of thunderstorms – the camera lens-resembling roof will be closed to ensure a comfortable setting for both the players and the big crowd.

Too bad.

The complex structure only recently began operating properly, allowing it to open or close in less than 10 minutes .

Every other aspect of the $1.5 billion stadium has drawn rave reviews, setting it up to be one of the leading venues for the 2026 World Cup that will be largely hosted by the United States. The winning bid, which also includes Mexico and Canada, calls for six games to be held in Atlanta – including a semifinal.

The stadium has already developed quite a reputation in MLS, with its chanting, flag-waving fans showing off their passion while giving United a huge home-field edge.

“It’s surprising,” New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips said before a workout Tuesday at the stadium. “I heard a lot of talk before they came into the league about how it was going to be. I wasn’t sure, but playing here and watching them on TV, the support these players have is amazing.”

Since the current All-Star Game format was adopted in 2005, pitting a team of MLS stars against a prominent club from Europe, the American-based league holds a 7-6 edge.

Of course, this game means a lot more to MLS than it does to the opponent.

Juventus, which is riding a streak of seven straight titles in Serie A, is merely tuning up for a league season than begins in less than two weeks. The Italian club already played two exhibitions in the U.S. as part of the International Champions Cup – beating Germany’s Bayern Munich and Portugal’s Benfica – and has one more friendly Saturday against Real Madrid before returning to Europe.

Juventus didn’t bring along five-time FIFA Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo, acquired from Real Madrid a few weeks ago in a record transfer deal for a player older than 30.

Still recovering from the World Cup, Ronaldo remained in Italy to train, along with new teammates Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri is confident that his squad is ready to make another title run in Serie A.

“There isn’t much to do,” he said through a translator. “We have the defenders. We have the midfielders. It’s just a matter of deciding who are the two or three in front who are basically going to put the ball in the goal.”

The MLS team also will be missing one of its top players – LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who ranks second in the league with 15 goals.

The 36-year-old Swede chose to not to make the cross-country trip to Atlanta after playing three league matches over a nine-day span, saying he was more focused on leading his streaking team to the playoffs. Under league rules, he’ll also have to skip the Galaxy’s next match against Colorado on Saturday.

Commissioner Don Garber told reporters he was “disappointed” that Ibrahimovic would skip “the most important special event that the league has.”

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

For more AP soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLSsoccer

Columbus advocate Fischer finds Garber comments “extremely ironic”

By Nicholas MendolaJul 31, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Columbus Partnership CEO Alex Fischer has plenty of problems with Major League Soccer’s treatment of the Crew, so it comes as no surprise that he didn’t particularly enjoy commissioner Don Garber’s latest thoughts on the efforts to “Save the Crew.”

Garber said Monday that he was “hopeful” the city and league could come together to save the Crew should current owner Anthony Precourt bring his MLS franchise rights to Austin.

Fischer’s turn to take the mic came Tuesday, and he was quick to mention a perceived double standard: That while the league demands a downtown stadium in Columbus — MAPFRE Stadium sits 4.1 miles north of the center of the city — it has no problems with a proposed stadium on a notably big plot of land further outside of downtown Austin.

“I find it extremely ironic that the commissioner wants a downtown stadium at the same time that the McKalla site is the equivalent of building a stadium in Buckeye Lake,” Fischer said. “I’ve got a home in Buckeye Lake and maybe we should look at putting the stadium there if that’s what they’re interested in.”

Safe to say that while the MLS season and World Cup took a little bit of attention and ire away from the Save the Crew movement, it didn’t take any of the vitriol out of one of the league’s first markets.