Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Nasri’s doping ban extended to November

By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
Samir Nasri, if you can believe it, is just 31 years old.

He seems older, partly because he burst on the scene as a 17-year-old with Marseille, but mostly because his personality and numerous conflicts have exhausted our attention.

Nasri may return to our TV screens sometime soon, but not for a bit more. He was punished for a 2016 drip treatment he received in Los Angeles.

UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspector successfully argued that Nasri’s six-month ban should’ve been 18 months.

The ban’s start date was moved, and his eight matches played in Turkey from August to November 2017 (Antalyspor, two goals, one assist) are being overlooked.

He’ll be a free agent then, and we’ll see what sort of market there is for Nasri.

Calgary Foothills to visit Reading United in PDL

By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 8:27 PM EDT
There will be a first-time champion in the Premier Development League this season when Calgary Foothills FC tangles with Reading United on Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside of Gurski Stadium in West Lawn, Pennsylvania.

Calgary is looking to clinch just the fourth PDL title for a Canadian team, with manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. carrying the torch for Calgary soccer. The England-born Wheeldon Jr. played for the Calgary Storm in the PDL from 2002-04, and will be the manager of Cavalry FC when the Canadian Premier League begins its run next season.

“We were finalists in 2016, and it was a good one because it was unexpected,” Wheeldon Jr. told ProSoccerTalk. “This year we improved our squad. We try to create a culture of excellence at Calgary Foothills. We’ve always been forward thinking and want to push our boundaries. It’s a 74-team league and watching videos of other conference, there’s a lot of quality out there.”

To win the playoff title, Calgary will have to travel nearly 2,300 miles.

It will meet one of the most successful clubs in league history when it comes to producing professionals. Reading United boast C.J. Sapong and Matt Hedges amongst its alumni, and have four of the Top 40 rated pro prospects in the 74-team league.

Head coach Alan McCann, 28, has had a wildly successful first year in leading Reading to its first final. He’s had help.

“It’s a group of returners that we’ve had for two years who have come back in and taken on responsibility and leadership,” McCann said. “They’ve helped us bring the new players in and buy into the mentality. It’s a ‘Never say die’ team. In our regular season finale, we were 2-0 down around the 80th minute and we got the winner in the 90th minute. It was big for us.”

How they got here

Reading United — Beat Myrtle Beach Mutiny in Eastern Conference semis, then New York Red Bulls U-23 in the conference finals. Won national semifinal against The Villages SC.

Calgary Foothills — Defeated Colorado Rapids U-23 in the Western Conference semis, then FC Tucson. Topped Chicago FC United in national semifinal.

Who To Watch

Reading United — Aaron Molloy (Penn State) has four assists in the playoffs and is the No. 1 ranked professional prospect in the PDL as determined by their rankings. Khori Bennett (Northeastern) has six goals in the postseason.

Calgary Foothills — Ali Musse has three goals on 12 shots in three playoff games, and goalkeeper Marco Carducci is yet to allow a goal in the postseason.

Newcastle’s Benitez “worried” about team after blowout loss

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
The Newcastle United manager is nervous about an upcoming season thanks to a disappointing transfer window.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

For the second-straight season Rafa Benitez is ringing the warning bell after a 4-0 loss to Braga in a preseason friendly at the Portuguese side on Wednesday.

From The Shields Gazette:

“I’m really worried,” Benitez said. “We’ll try to change it in the next 10 days, I don’t know how. We can talk, and be close (to a deal), but after we are not so close. I have no idea.”

Benitez started an XI which featured 10 players from his Championship side in 2016-17. Only goalkeeper Martin Dubravka wasn’t on the promoted side.

And perhaps that was to send a message, with new additions Fabian Schar and Ki Sung-yeung and Chelsea loanee Kenedy not in the squad at all.

The Magpies will have ex-Mainz forward Yoshimori Muto once he gains a work permit, but the depth is simply not there.

Benitez wanted competition for his weakest link, left back Paul Dummett, but hasn’t gotten one. A striker like Salomon Rondon is yet to get over the line, and he wants help with a No. 10 as well.

Unfortunately, the message just isn’t received by manager Mike Ashley. From The Chronicle Live:

“I can’t say too much about players coming because in the end it depends on so many things and we don’t finish the deals.”

The Magpies may survive another Premier League season, but Benitez has not signed a new contract and more action like this ensures they won’t be able to hire an experienced coach of his ilk any time soon.

Arsenal top Chelsea in PKs after late Lacazette goal

AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Two scrutinized and new Premier League managers matched International Champions Cup wits Wednesday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Arsenal’s Unai Emery emerged the winner against Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri, albeit in penalty kicks, after Alexandre Lacazette‘s 90th minute goal made it 1-1.

Reiss Nelson sent the ball to Lacazette near the line for the dramatic equalizer. Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger scored from a corner in the fifth minute.

Petr Cech stopped an Alvaro Morata penalty kick in the 14th minute, the kick awarded after Hector Bellerin took down Callum Hudson-Odoi in the box.

The match is Chelsea’s last ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Manchester City.

UEFA Champions League wrap: Ajax, Celtic, Malmo go through

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Third qualifying round match-ups are set for next week following nine UCL second legs on Wednesday.

Malmo 1-1 (2-1 agg.) CFR Cluj

A 77th minute red card for the visitors short-circuited any hopes for a comeback after Malmo’s Arnor Ingvi Traustason equalized Damjan Dokovic’s opener. USMNT prospect Romain Gall was an unused substitute for Malmo.

Rosenborg 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Celtic

No goals in Norway, but that won’t bother Brendan Rodgers too much as Celtic books two legs with AEK Athens.

SK Sturm Graz 1-3 (1-5 agg.) Ajax

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar’s brace was sandwiched around Dusan Tadic‘s first goal in an Ajax strip, as the ex-Southampton man helped his new side to a next round date with Standard Liege.

Elsewhere
MOL Vidi 1-0 (1-0 agg.) Ludogorets Razgrad
FC Basel 0-3 (1-5 agg.) PAOK Salonika
Suduva 0-2 (0-5 agg.) Red Star Belgrade
Qarabag 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Kukesi
Midyjylland 0-0 (1-2 agg) Astana
HJK Helsinki 1-2 (1-2 agg.) BATE Borisov

Next week’s third qualifying round
Celtic vs. AEK Athens
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Shkendija
Red Star Belgrade vs. Spartak Trnava
Qarabag vs. BATE Borisov
Astana vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Malmo vs. MOL Vidi
Standard Liege vs. Ajax
Benfica vs. Fenerbahce
Slavia Prague vs. Dynamo Kyiv
PAOK vs. Spartak Moscow