Transfer Rumor Roundup: Everton add Digne, Crystal Palace nearing Meyer, and more

Following more than a decade with Leighton Baines as an irreplaceable fixture in Everton’s starting eleven, the club has signed its left back of the future.

Everton announced Wednesday that it had signed France international Lucas Digne on a five-year contract. Digne joins from Barcelona on for a reported $23.6 million transfer fee.

After a strong season on-loan with AS Roma from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona signed the now 25-year-old left back, but he failed to live up to his potential, and eventually lost his place in the French National Team to Lucas Hernandez.

“Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football,” Digne said after signing his new contract. “I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.”

Here are some more news and notes from across the Premier League and Europe:

German international headed for South London

Crystal Palace could be making a major upgrade in midfield.

Multiple reports in England state that Crystal Palace is close to landing the signature of 22-year-old German midfielder Max Meyer on a free transfer. Meyer declined to sign a new contract last season at Schalke 04 and did not make a transfer away from the club, allowing him to leave for free.

The diminutive attacking midfielder started 21 Bundesliga games last year and has been a Schalke regular since breaking into the first team in 2012. With Meyer coming in, it’s a boost to Crystal Palace in its hope to keep Wilfried Zaha.