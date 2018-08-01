More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Everton add Digne, Crystal Palace nearing Meyer, and more

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
Following more than a decade with Leighton Baines as an irreplaceable fixture in Everton’s starting eleven, the club has signed its left back of the future.

Everton announced Wednesday that it had signed France international Lucas Digne on a five-year contract. Digne joins from Barcelona on for a reported $23.6 million transfer fee.

After a strong season on-loan with AS Roma from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona signed the now 25-year-old left back, but he failed to live up to his potential, and eventually lost his place in the French National Team to Lucas Hernandez.

“Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football,” Digne said after signing his new contract. “I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.”

Here are some more news and notes from across the Premier League and Europe:

German international headed for South London

Crystal Palace could be making a major upgrade in midfield.

Multiple reports in England state that Crystal Palace is close to landing the signature of 22-year-old German midfielder Max Meyer on a free transfer. Meyer declined to sign a new contract last season at Schalke 04 and did not make a transfer away from the club, allowing him to leave for free.

The diminutive attacking midfielder started 21 Bundesliga games last year and has been a Schalke regular since breaking into the first team in 2012. With Meyer coming in, it’s a boost to Crystal Palace in its hope to keep Wilfried Zaha.

AS Saint Etienne takes player announcement to new level

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 10:04 AM EDT
A week after FC Nantes spoofed Fortnight in announcing a new signing, fellow French club AS Saint Etienne went a little more old school.

Saint Etienne announced the signing of Timothée Kolodziejczak via the board game Scrabble, somehow spelling out Kolodziejczak along with other French words for defensive traits, such as force, dominant, and a word to describe the announcement, “epic.”

Kolodziejczak joins after a short spell with fellow Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac in Mexico with Tigres UANL. Let’s see which club takes player announcements to the next level.

Lukaku, Rashford, Jones cut World Cup rest short to return to work

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 8:31 AM EDT
Three of Manchester United’s World Cup stars are heading back to the club’s Carrington training ground earlier than expected.

Heeding the pleas from manager Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones will all return three days earlier than scheduled to training, which could allow them to be in the squad to face Leicester City, depending on how long it takes them to get some fitness into their legs. Manchester United opens the Premier League season at Old Trafford in nine days.

“Rashford, Jones and Lukaku – they gave to the group and to the team three days of their holidays. They’re coming back three days early to try and be available for the team,” Mourinho said from Miami, where Man United defeated Real Madrid, 2-1 in its final U.S. friendly match. “With the fantastic spirit we have in the majority of the players – I repeat, in the majority of the players, we have a fantastic spirit – we go with everything we have to the Premier League.”

“Let’s look at it from a positive side and wait for [Victor] Lindelof, Rashford, Lukaku and Jones, which are going to be four important players for us, not prepared but they will be back and that’s the spirit we need.”

Mourinho has been a surly, whining man for the majority of preseason as his squad has been “decimated” by players on their World Cup holiday. While Lukaku, Rashford and Jones are coming back early, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini are still recovering from the long Premier League season and World Cup, leaving Mourinho without much of his first team squad for the first few weeks of the season. In addition, Antonio Valencia and Nemanja Matic are nursing injuries.

This is a problem that happens every two-to-four years, especially in World Cup years, but Mourinho has preferred to complain about his players needing rest than just accept it and plan all he can for how he’s going to beat Leicester, Brighton and Hova Albion and Tottenham in the opening three weeks of the season.

For what it’s worth, it appears Lukaku was in the U.S. recently. Just not with the rest of the Man United squad.

LAFC among Forbes’ most valuable teams in Americas

By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 7:29 AM EDT
1 Comment

From hiring Bob Bradley to announcing Carlos Vela as the club’s first DP, Los Angeles FC has translated all its organizational momentum on to the field, where the club currently sits in second place in the Western Conference standings.

But the best thing LAFC did in its growth before expansion was build it’s own stadium.

That’s according to Forbes Mexico, who’s poll on the most valuable soccer clubs in North and South America ranked LAFC at No. 3 in our hemisphere, ahead of Gremio of Brazil, Chivas and Monterrey in Mexico and both Boca Juniors and River Plate in Argentina. Forbes Mexico believes, mainly thanks to LAFC’s shiny new Banc of California Stadium, the club is worth more than $400 million. Joining LAFC in the top ten from MLS in the rankings is the New England Revolution (No. 4) and the New York Red Bulls (No. 8).

Forbes looked at three criteria for its rankings. The value of the current squad players (not including players on-loan), value of the club’s brand and the cost of the stadium. The Revolution are valued at $351.2 million and the Red Bulls are valued at $264 million. All three clubs can mainly thank the fact that they own their own stadiums.

Since last year’s rankings, the LA Galaxy and Orlando City have dropped out of the top 10.

Alexis leads Man Utd past Real Madrid; Spurs, Roma win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 12:09 AM EDT
The International Champions Cup brought some power matches to the preseason pitch on Wednesday, and two of the three brought some real entertainment.

Manchester United 2-1 Real Madrid

Alexis Sanchez’s wonder assist joined his opening goal to make him the easy Man of the Match as Jose Mourinho’s men emerged victorious from Miami Gardens.

Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid, but the reigning UEFA Champions League victors couldn’t find a second against United’s defense.

Now back to Alexis’ assist. Consider the athleticism involved in nodding this Juan Mata cross into the path of Ander Herrera. Insane.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AC Milan

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou’s early second half hammer in Minneapolis was enough to let Spurs leave the ICC with two wins and a loss in penalties.

Barcelona 2-4 AS Roma

Rafinha gave Barcelona a 1-0 lead before Justin Kluivert fed Stephan El Shaarawy to leave it level at the break in Arlington.

New winger Malcom restored Barca’s lead from an assist courtesy former Montreal Impact man Ballou Tabla, but that was about all she wrote for the Blaugranas. Alessandro Florenzi, Bryan Cristante, and Diego Perotti scored thrice in eight minutes to hand Barca its first loss of the preseason.

Rafinha’s goal was pretty nice, though.