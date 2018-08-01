More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

UEFA Champions League wrap: Ajax, Celtic, Malmo go through

By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Third qualifying round match-ups are set for next week following nine UCL second legs on Wednesday.

Malmo 1-1 (2-1 agg.) CFR Cluj

A 77th minute red card for the visitors short-circuited any hopes for a comeback after Malmo’s Arnor Ingvi Traustason equalized Damjan Dokovic’s opener. USMNT prospect Romain Gall was an unused substitute for Malmo.

Rosenborg 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Celtic

No goals in Norway, but that won’t bother Brendan Rodgers too much as Celtic books two legs with AEK Athens.

SK Sturm Graz 1-3 (1-5 agg.) Ajax

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar’s brace was sandwiched around Dusan Tadic‘s first goal in an Ajax strip, as the ex-Southampton man helped his new side to a next round date with Standard Liege.

Elsewhere
MOL Vidi 1-0 (1-0 agg.) Ludogorets Razgrad
FC Basel 0-3 (1-5 agg.) PAOK Salonika
Suduva 0-2 (0-5 agg.) Red Star Belgrade
Qarabag 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Kukesi
Midyjylland 0-0 (1-2 agg) Astana
HJK Helsinki 1-2 (1-2 agg.) BATE Borisov

Next week’s third qualifying round
Celtic vs. AEK Athens
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Shkendija
Red Star Belgrade vs. Spartak Trnava
Qarabag vs. BATE Borisov
Astana vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Malmo vs. MOL Vidi
Standard Liege vs. Ajax
Benfica vs. Fenerbahce
Slavia Prague vs. Dynamo Kyiv
PAOK vs. Spartak Moscow

Arsenal top Chelsea in PKs after late Lacazette goal

AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Two scrutinized and new Premier League managers matched wits Wednesday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Arsenal’s Unai Emery emerged the winner against Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri, albeit in penalty kicks, after Alexandre Lacazette‘s 90th minute goal made it 1-1.

Reiss Nelson sent the ball to Lacazette near the line for the dramatic equalizer. Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger scored from a corner in the fifth minute.

Petr Cech stopped an Alvaro Morata penalty kick in the 14th minute, the kick awarded after Hector Bellerin took down Callum Hudson-Odoi in the box.

The match is Chelsea’s last ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Manchester City.

Report: Kouyate has medical ahead of Palace switch

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Crystal Palace can count on continued improvement if it keeps adding pieces like this.

The Eagles have had a slow start to the transfer season, adding goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in an offseason which saw Damien Delaney and Yohan Cabaye leave Selhurst Park.

Most important, though, is that Palace have so far resisted all offers for Wilfried Zaha, and are said to be on the verge of two significant signings.

As noted in our rumor roundup, Multiple reports say that Max Meyer will join on a free transfer from Schalke.

And Sky Sports says West Ham’s Cheikhou Kouyate will join Meyer and Luka Milivojevic in Palace’s midfield should the Senegalese midfielder pass a medical.

Kouyate, 28, also deputized at center back last season, and has made 147 appearances for West Ham since 2014. Kouyate has 15 goals and 10 assists with West Ham, and also 51 caps for Senegal.

Palace is good money to improve their standing this season, especially if Zaha can stay healthy (The Eagles lost every match he missed last season).

Chattanooga named as latest USL D3 founding franchise

@USL
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 3:46 PM EDT
As expected, the USL’s new D-III division is coming to Chattanooga.

Businessman Bob Martino’s yet to be named Chattanooga Pro Soccer will compete with established NPSL side Chattanooga FC, which has averaged 4,000-plus fans and helped open the area’s soccer scene to include USMNT and USWNT games.

Chattanooga joins Toronto FC II, Tormenta FC (Georgia), FC Tucson, and fellow unnamed clubs in Madison (Wisc.) and Greenville (S.C.) as founding members for 2019.

The USL lauded “up to 40 full-time jobs,” more media awareness, and a longer season for the professional league that come with the announcement.

Martino is behind the move, the Utah businessman excited to bring professional soccer to Chattanooga. From USLD3.com:

“This is a fantastic opportunity and watershed moment for soccer fans in Chattanooga,” said Bob Martino. “This market has proven that it has the right ingredients to launch and sustain a professional franchise, and we are excited to take this next step into USL Division III for fans and the community.

“I applaud the existing grassroots support and passionate fan base already in place in the city, and I welcome the opportunity for us to work together to realize the great vision for professional soccer in Chattanooga. Our goal is to build upon the remarkable soccer history that has been created here, and establish a professional club of which both fans and our community can be proud – one that will make a lasting contribution to what makes this city great.”

Martino’s group will have a careful balancing act should it secure Finley Stadium, where CFC plays, and his phrasing shows the challenge that will come with convincing an established fan base to latch onto something new and shiny. It wouldn’t be the first time a name league’s expansion team knocked an established club off its perch.

There’s been no update from Sean McDaniel, who left the CFC general manager position last week when reports broke of USL D-III’s entry into the Chattanooga market. Earlier in the week, he told ProSoccerTalk that would release an announcement later this week.

Martial to return to Manchester on Thursday

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 1, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
Anthony Martial‘s self-imposed exile from his Manchester United teammates is coming to an end.

Following the birth of his second child, Martial announced on his Twitter account that he’d be back in Manchester on Thursday to return to first team training ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. Martial left the Man United squad in the U.S. on July 25 to return to Europe but following the birth of his child, Martial did not return to link up with his teammates for the rest of the U.S. tour.

“Thank you all for your messages,” Martial wrote. “My little Swan is fine, for the mom it was harder but thanks to God she’s better now. Sorry, but my family will always come first. Back tomorrow in Manchester.”

Facing fines for potentially being AWOL from the team, as well as criticism from manager Jose Mourinho, there was some doubt that Martial would return to training at all, and would instead perhaps prefer a move to a new club. Sky Sports reported that Martial put in a transfer request with Jose Mourinho, and despite plenty of potential suitors such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich, there’s been no movement on that front.

In Martial’s second season under Mourinho, he failed to lock down a regular spot, starting 18 times in the Premier League while making 12 additional appearances off the bench. It’s unclear whether he’d be playing more this season, with Alexis Sanchez ready for a bigger role alongside Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku up top. Martial is coming off a rough summer as well, having missed out on the France squad, watching his teammates barnstorm at the 2018 World Cup to the title.