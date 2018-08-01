UEFA Champions League wrap: Ajax, Celtic, Malmo go through

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Third qualifying round match-ups are set for next week following nine UCL second legs on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Kouyate to Palace? ]

Malmo 1-1 (2-1 agg.) CFR Cluj

A 77th minute red card for the visitors short-circuited any hopes for a comeback after Malmo’s Arnor Ingvi Traustason equalized Damjan Dokovic’s opener. USMNT prospect Romain Gall was an unused substitute for Malmo.

Rosenborg 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Celtic

No goals in Norway, but that won’t bother Brendan Rodgers too much as Celtic books two legs with AEK Athens.

SK Sturm Graz 1-3 (1-5 agg.) Ajax

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar’s brace was sandwiched around Dusan Tadic‘s first goal in an Ajax strip, as the ex-Southampton man helped his new side to a next round date with Standard Liege.

Elsewhere

MOL Vidi 1-0 (1-0 agg.) Ludogorets Razgrad

FC Basel 0-3 (1-5 agg.) PAOK Salonika

Suduva 0-2 (0-5 agg.) Red Star Belgrade

Qarabag 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Kukesi

Midyjylland 0-0 (1-2 agg) Astana

HJK Helsinki 1-2 (1-2 agg.) BATE Borisov

Next week’s third qualifying round

Celtic vs. AEK Athens

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Shkendija

Red Star Belgrade vs. Spartak Trnava

Qarabag vs. BATE Borisov

Astana vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Malmo vs. MOL Vidi

Standard Liege vs. Ajax

Benfica vs. Fenerbahce

Slavia Prague vs. Dynamo Kyiv

PAOK vs. Spartak Moscow

Follow @NicholasMendola