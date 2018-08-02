After late Chelsea arrival, Willian wants legal action in separate issue

Willian has yet to arrive back at Chelsea for preseason and has upset his new manager Maurizio Sarri, who said he wasn’t happy with the situation after the Blues defeat to Arsenal in a penalty shootout in Dublin on Wednesday.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
The Brazilian international failed to return to the team, as expected, last Friday, but it appears he has bigger fish to fry.
Willian, 29, released a statement calling for legal action as a document appearing to show a change of agent on his behalf was circulated.
“In the recent days I have been informed that a ‘letter of authorization for player agent FIFA,’ allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market. In such letter, Mr. Denirobson Dias would grant an authorization to Mr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciacao to represent me until 15 August 2018, throughout football clubs in the United Kingdom and France. I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny. Finally, since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities. I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding.”
Now, this doesn’t change the fact that Willian has yet to return to Chelsea for preseason, but it could explain his extended vacation as he tries to sort things out.
Sarri is certainly looking for an explanation to what he called a “strange” situation.
However, chuck in the fact that Willian has been linked with a transfer to both Manchester United and Barcelona this summer and plenty of fuel has been added to the fire with some suggesting that Chelsea’s two-time Premier League winner doesn’t want to return to Stamford Bridge.
In the post released on Instagram on Thursday, Willian said the following about his issue with the fake letter.
In the recent days I have been informed that a “letter of authorization for player agent FIFA”, allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market. In such letter, Mr. Denirobson Dias would grant an authorization to Mr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação to represent me until 15 August 2018, throughout football clubs in the United Kingdom and France. I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny. Finally, since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities. I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding. Willian Borges da Silva Nos últimos dias fui informado de que uma “carta de autorização para agente de jogadores FIFA”, supostamente assinada por mim, está circulando pelo mercado do futebol. Na referida carta, o Sr. Denirobson Dias concede uma autorização ao Sr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação para me representar até 15 de agosto de 2018, perante os clubes do Reino Unido e França. Gostaria de esclarecer que nunca assinei tal carta, cujo conteúdo nego completamente. Finalmente, uma vez que parece haver provas claras de que a minha assinatura foi falsificada, ou de qualquer forma mal utilizada, informo que meus advogados já estão instruídos a proceder com todas as medidas legais cabíveis perante quaisquer tribunais ou autoridades competentes. Espero ter esclarecido o assunto e qualquer possível mal-entendido. Willian Borges da Silva