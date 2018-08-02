More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Europa League: Burnley, Rangers, Leipzig all advance

By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Burnely advanced in Europa League in extra time thanks to a bullet header from former Swansea and Southampton midfielder Jack Cork.

The 29-year-old put Burnley 2-1 over Scottish club Aberdeen up on the day in the 101st minute, and Ashley Barnes finished it off from the penalty spot in the 114th minute. Cork’s goal gave the Clarets a 3-2 advantage on aggregate, and the Barnes spot-kick rounded out the final aggregate scoreline at 4-2, enough to send the side through after a 1-1 draw on the road in the first leg. Chris Wood had put Burnley up in the sixth minute of the match, but Aberdeen equalized Lewis Ferguson in the 27th minute.

The victory moves Burnley on to the Third Qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will face Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir on August 9 and 16.

Fellow Scottish club Rangers held on for a 2-1 aggregate victory over Croatian club NK Osijek, with a 1-1 draw on the day. Rangers ironically went in front through Croatian defender Nikola Katic in the 53rd minute, and it looked like they would go through easily before Borna Barisic equalized in the 89th minute.

Notably, Scottish police confirmed two people were stabbed before the game near Ibrox.

RB Leipzig also advanced after a 1-1 draw with BK Hacken, but did so more comfortably after a 4-0 win in the first leg, giving them a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Turkish club Besiktas steamrolled Faroe Islands semi-pro side B36 Torshavn by a 6-0 final on the day, securing an 8-0 aggregate win. Former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin grabbed a hat-trick in the match, scoring the first three goals of the game, finishing it off with a pinpoint header off a great cross from deep in the left corner.

La Liga side Sevilla completed a 7-1 aggregate destruction of Hungarian club Ujpesti with a 3-1 away win capped by a Pablo Sarabia brace. Meanwhile, Dutch club AZ Alkmaar was upset by Kazakhstani side Kairat Almaty, unable to overcome a shock 2-0 first leg road loss despite a 2-1 win in the second leg, succumbing to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Here’s a complete list of notable scores, with the bolded club advancing:

Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen
Rangers 1-1 Osijek
BK Hacken 1-1 RB Leipzig
Ujpesti 1-3 Sevilla
Besiktas 6-0 B39 Torshavn
FC Copenhagen 5-0 Stjarnan
Vitesse Arnham 3-1 Viitorul Constanta
FK Sarajevo 0-8 Atalanta
NK Maribor 2-0 Chikhura Sachkhere
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Kairat Almaty
Bordeaux 2-1 FK Ventspils
Radnicki Nis 2-2 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Asteras Tripoli 1-1 Hibernian
Trakai 1-1 Partizan Belgrade
Slavia Sofia 2-3 Hajduk Split
Flora 2-0 Apoel Nicosia
KF Laci 0-2 Molde
Lech Poznan 3-1 Shakhter Soligorsk

Fulham captures another in Swansea defender Mawson

By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
One of the most active Premier League teams in the 2018 summer transfer window strikes again.

Fulham has announced the signing of young Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson for an undisclosed fee reported to be about $19 million. The 23-year-old has not been called up to the England international squad but is considered to be in the fold over the past few years, having made appearances for the England U-21 squad in the past.

[ MORE: Thursday's Transfer Rumor Roundup ]

Mawson, who came through the Brentford youth system before moving to Swansea City two summers ago, made 65 league appearances for Swansea over the past two years, including last season when he played every minute of all 38 Premier League games for the Swans who were relegated with an 18th placed finish.

“I’m really happy to get this over the line and join Fulham,” Mawson said in the official club release. “I’m excited by the project going on here and the football being played last season was lovely on the eye but also effective and I can’t wait to be a part of it and get going. ”

We’re still not sure how they didn’t go with the hashtag #Mawsome, but we’ll let it slide. This time.

“I’m pleased to announce that Fulham Football Club has signed Alfie Mawson!” said recruitment chair Tony Khan, son of owner Shahid Khan. “Alfie is an exciting young player with a strong future at a position of major importance to our club. Alfie is also very highly regarded by our scouting department and our data analysts, giving us great confidence in our back line as we prepare long term for Premier League competition.”

With Tony Khan at the helm, the Cottagers have spent a surprising amount of money this summer, but have also been praised for their intelligent buys. They broke their transfer record to bring in midfield passing wizard Jean-Michael Seri from French club Nice, with top clubs such as AC Milan on his heels. They secured striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on a permanent basis for a hefty fee, and brought in former Chelsea attacker Andre Schurrle in on a two-year loan, almost unheard of for a player in his prime.

The Whites may not be done, either. They’re rumored to be after a left-back – with no one natural in that position currently on the roster – in particular Southampton’s Matt Targett who impressed last season on loan with Fulham and has had a solid preseason.

Beckham’s MLS team hires sporting director away from Atlanta

Associated PressAug 2, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) David Beckham’s planned MLS team in Miami has hired an executive.

Paul McDonough will be the still-unnamed Miami club’s sporting director. Atlanta United announced that McDonough’s contract with them will be terminated on Saturday, allowing him to join the Miami group.

Atlanta made the announcement Thursday.

McDonough was Atlanta’s vice president of soccer operations, playing a major role in helping the team become the second expansion club in the last 20 years to make the MLS Cup playoffs in an inaugural season. He joined the Atlanta group in December 2015.

Beckham, a former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star, has been trying to bring a team to Miami for five years. His group has said it hopes to begin play in 2020, though it remains unclear where a stadium will be built.

After late Chelsea arrival, Willian wants legal action in separate issue

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Willian has yet to arrive back at Chelsea for preseason and has upset his new manager Maurizio Sarri, who said he wasn’t happy with the situation after the Blues defeat to Arsenal in a penalty shootout in Dublin on Wednesday.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

The Brazilian international failed to return to the team, as expected, last Friday, but it appears he has bigger fish to fry.

Willian, 29, released a statement calling for legal action as a document appearing to show a change of agent on his behalf was circulated.

“In the recent days I have been informed that a ‘letter of authorization for player agent FIFA,’ allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market. In such letter, Mr. Denirobson Dias would grant an authorization to Mr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciacao to represent me until 15 August 2018, throughout football clubs in the United Kingdom and France. I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny. Finally, since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities. I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding.”

Now, this doesn’t change the fact that Willian has yet to return to Chelsea for preseason, but it could explain his extended vacation as he tries to sort things out.

Sarri is certainly looking for an explanation to what he called a “strange” situation.

However, chuck in the fact that Willian has been linked with a transfer to both Manchester United and Barcelona this summer and plenty of fuel has been added to the fire with some suggesting that Chelsea’s two-time Premier League winner doesn’t want to return to Stamford Bridge.

In the post released on Instagram on Thursday, Willian said the following about his issue with the fake letter.

In the recent days I have been informed that a "letter of authorization for player agent FIFA", allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market. In such letter, Mr. Denirobson Dias would grant an authorization to Mr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação to represent me until 15 August 2018, throughout football clubs in the United Kingdom and France. I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny. Finally, since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities. I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding. Willian Borges da Silva Nos últimos dias fui informado de que uma "carta de autorização para agentes de jogadores FIFA", supostamente assinada por mim, está circulando pelo mercado do futebol. Na referida carta, o Sr. Denirobson Dias concede uma autorização ao Sr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação para me representar até 15 de agosto de 2018, perante os clubes do Reino Unido e França. Gostaria de esclarecer que nunca assinei tal carta, cujo conteúdo nego completamente. Finalmente, uma vez que parece haver provas claras de que a minha assinatura foi falsificada, ou de qualquer forma mal utilizada, informo que meus advogados já estão instruídos a proceder com todas as medidas legais cabíveis perante quaisquer tribunais ou autoridades competentes. Espero ter esclarecido o assunto e qualquer possível mal-entendido. Willian Borges da Silva

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Spurs set to sell; Mina to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Sky Sports are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur is ready to sell Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld this summer.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The trio looked to be ready to leave Spurs since January, with Dembele and Alderweireld not getting any closer to signing new contracts with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side. As for Rose, his commitment to Tottenham has long been questioned and after he gave an explosive interview at the start of last season criticizing the club and its contract policy, his time seemed to be running out in north London.

It is believed that Tottenham will now listen to offers for all three players as they’re due to return to preseason training in the coming days following their run to the World Cup semifinal stage with Belgium and England.

Where could the trio be heading to?

Alderweireld and Rose have long been linked with a move to Manchester United, with the former seeming like a perfect fit for Jose Mourinho’s need for a center back as the pursuit of Leicester and England star Harry Maguire seems to have run its course with the Foxes wanting over $100 million for the defender.

With Alderweireld’s contract having a release clause in it from next season, Spurs are in a tough situation and will have to try and sell the Belgian star now or risk losing plenty of cash on the deal next summer. Dembele has been linked with a move to Inter Milan with the silky midfielder somewhat falling out of favor at Tottenham last season despite showing flashes of brilliance on the ball over the past five seasons at Spurs.

It is believed Spurs will look to the likes of Lewis Cook at Bournemouth to replace Dembele, with Pochettino’s penchant for developing young talent perfect for these kind of situations as he looks to move on veteran stars.

If you believe the reports then quite a few options are opening up for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in their hunt for a new center back.

Aside from Maguire and Alderweireld, the Daily Mirror claim that United have made a move to sign Barcelona and Colombia center back Yerry Mina with his transfer fee said to be around $41 million.

The 23-year-old shone for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, scoring twice with powerful headers as he first got them out of the group stage and then took their Round of 16 clash against England to extra time.

With Mina set to be behind both Barca legend Gerard Pique and World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti in the center back pecking order at the Nou Camp, it is easy to see why he’d find a move to United an attractive proposition.

Mina played in just four La Liga games for the reigning Spanish champions last season but his performances at the World Cup showcased not only his aerial ability at both ends of the pitch but also his ability to read the game as he shut Harry Kane down for the majority of their penalty shootout defeat to England.

With Mourinho said to be happy with only Eric Bailly among his center back options, the likes of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof will likely see themselves fall behind Mina if he arrives at Old Trafford.