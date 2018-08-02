Europa League: Burnley, Rangers, Leipzig all advance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnely advanced in Europa League in extra time thanks to a bullet header from former Swansea and Southampton midfielder Jack Cork.

The 29-year-old put Burnley 2-1 over Scottish club Aberdeen up on the day in the 101st minute, and Ashley Barnes finished it off from the penalty spot in the 114th minute. Cork’s goal gave the Clarets a 3-2 advantage on aggregate, and the Barnes spot-kick rounded out the final aggregate scoreline at 4-2, enough to send the side through after a 1-1 draw on the road in the first leg. Chris Wood had put Burnley up in the sixth minute of the match, but Aberdeen equalized Lewis Ferguson in the 27th minute.

The victory moves Burnley on to the Third Qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will face Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir on August 9 and 16.

Fellow Scottish club Rangers held on for a 2-1 aggregate victory over Croatian club NK Osijek, with a 1-1 draw on the day. Rangers ironically went in front through Croatian defender Nikola Katic in the 53rd minute, and it looked like they would go through easily before Borna Barisic equalized in the 89th minute.

Notably, Scottish police confirmed two people were stabbed before the game near Ibrox.

RB Leipzig also advanced after a 1-1 draw with BK Hacken, but did so more comfortably after a 4-0 win in the first leg, giving them a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Turkish club Besiktas steamrolled Faroe Islands semi-pro side B36 Torshavn by a 6-0 final on the day, securing an 8-0 aggregate win. Former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin grabbed a hat-trick in the match, scoring the first three goals of the game, finishing it off with a pinpoint header off a great cross from deep in the left corner.

La Liga side Sevilla completed a 7-1 aggregate destruction of Hungarian club Ujpesti with a 3-1 away win capped by a Pablo Sarabia brace. Meanwhile, Dutch club AZ Alkmaar was upset by Kazakhstani side Kairat Almaty, unable to overcome a shock 2-0 first leg road loss despite a 2-1 win in the second leg, succumbing to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Here’s a complete list of notable scores, with the bolded club advancing:

Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen

Rangers 1-1 Osijek

BK Hacken 1-1 RB Leipzig

Ujpesti 1-3 Sevilla

Besiktas 6-0 B39 Torshavn

FC Copenhagen 5-0 Stjarnan

Vitesse Arnham 3-1 Viitorul Constanta

FK Sarajevo 0-8 Atalanta

NK Maribor 2-0 Chikhura Sachkhere

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Kairat Almaty

Bordeaux 2-1 FK Ventspils

Radnicki Nis 2-2 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Asteras Tripoli 1-1 Hibernian

Trakai 1-1 Partizan Belgrade

Slavia Sofia 2-3 Hajduk Split

Flora 2-0 Apoel Nicosia

KF Laci 0-2 Molde

Lech Poznan 3-1 Shakhter Soligorsk

