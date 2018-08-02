More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Higuain, Bonucci set for huge swap deal

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
A monster swap deal is set to take place between Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan with Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain heading in opposite directions.

Bonucci, 31, left Juve for AC Milan in 2017 for $42 million but after 12 months he’s heading back to Turin with both the Italian international defender and Argentina striker Higuain pictured having medicals.

The deals are set to be confirmed later on Thursday, with young center back Mattia Caldara also heading to AC Milan. Higuain’s move to Milan is initially on a loan with a permanent deal said to be in place for $20 million at the end of the season.

For Higuain, his move was inevitable as the Argentine international, 30, moved down in Juve’s pecking order following their $125 million purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Which club got the better deal here?

It seems they’ve both done very well in this situation and it follows a trend in recent seasons of big-time swap deals becoming commonplace. Take the deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, for example.

Bonucci gets to return to a club where he is idolized and Juve will add to its staunch defense with a player who helped them become one of the most feared defensive units in world soccer.

With Giorgio Chiellini now 33 years old and Andrea Barzagli 37, Juve boss Max Allegri has spoken before about the need to make their defense younger. Bonucci is no young buck, but his presence back in Juve’s defense certainly makes them a stronger overall unit as they push for UEFA Champions League glory in 2018/19.

This deal has also worked out well for Milan, who have acquired a striker who has scored 111 goals in 177 Serie A appearances for Napoli and Juve over the past five seasons. The predatory forward had a down year in 2017/18 but he still scored 23 goals in 50 outings in competitions for the Old Lady.

Compare that to Milan’s total of 56 goals in their entire 2017/18 Serie A campaign and it’s safe to say manager Gennaro Gattusso will be happy to have Higuain on board to finish off chances.

This is a rare occasion where both clubs believe they got the better end of the deal.

Five PAOK fans hurt by hooligans before Basel match

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 2, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) Swiss police say five fans of Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki were hurt in an attack by local hooligans at a hotel in Basel.

The incident on Wednesday came hours before Thessaloniki beat FC Basel 3-0 in a Champions League qualifying match, eliminating the Swiss team 5-1 on aggregate.

City police said on Thursday about 20 men, some of them with Basel flags, used unspecified objects to attack about 50 fans of the Greek team who were in and outside a hotel lobby. Four men and a 15-year-old girl were hurt, and one of them had to be taken to a hospital.

The assailants fled the scene.

Police appealed to the public to come forward with any photos or video recordings.

England keen to extend Southgate’s contract

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 1, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) England manager Gareth Southgate‘s employers want him to extend his contract beyond the end of the 2020 European Championship.

Southgate’s popularity with the fans rocketed last month when England reached the semifinals of the World Cup, where the team was beaten by Croatia.

He was handed a four-year deal by his Football Association employers in November 2016, after taking over from Sam Allardyce.

“Gareth has been excellent, we’d like him to stay beyond 2020,” FA chief executive Martin Glenn said on Wednesday. “I think we’d both like that, but … he’s on holiday now, so we’ll talk when he comes back.”

Southgate, 47, was previously manager of Middlesbrough and the England Under-21 side.

Juventus wins MLS All-Star Game in PKs

AP Photo/John Bazemore
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 9:56 PM EDT
The MLS All Star Game couldn’t be decided over 90 minutes in Atlanta, and Bradley Wright-Phillips missed the lone penalty kick as Juventus ran out winners.

Juventus opened the scoring off a set piece, with Andrea Favilli nodding home in the 21st minute.

Josef Martinez leveled score on a goofy play which found Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny all over the place.

Martinez knocked a cross down to Carlos Vela, whose shot was parried by Szczesny. The goalkeeper couldn’t find his feet to track the loose ball, and Ignacio Piatti headed the ball back across the six.

Martinez got his head to it for 1-1 (video below).

The final 15 minutes saw the teams angling for a winner, with Diego Valeri denied by Mehdi Benatia goal line clearance and Juve’s Leandro Fernandes sending an arrow just over the bar.

Calgary Foothills to visit Reading United in PDL

@baitmedia (Instagram)
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 8:27 PM EDT
There will be a first-time champion in the Premier Development League this season when Calgary Foothills FC tangles with Reading United on Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside of Gurski Stadium in West Lawn, Pennsylvania.

Calgary is looking to clinch just the fourth PDL title for a Canadian team, with manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. carrying the torch for Calgary soccer. The England-born Wheeldon Jr. played for the Calgary Storm in the PDL from 2002-04, and will be the manager of Cavalry FC when the Canadian Premier League begins its run next season.

“We were finalists in 2016, and it was a good one because it was unexpected,” Wheeldon Jr. told ProSoccerTalk. “This year we improved our squad. We try to create a culture of excellence at Calgary Foothills. We’ve always been forward thinking and want to push our boundaries. It’s a 74-team league and watching videos of other conference, there’s a lot of quality out there.”

To win the playoff title, Calgary will have to travel nearly 2,300 miles.

It will meet one of the most successful clubs in league history when it comes to producing professionals. Reading United boast C.J. Sapong and Matt Hedges amongst its alumni, and have four of the Top 40 rated pro prospects in the 74-team league.

Head coach Alan McCann, 28, has had a wildly successful first year in leading Reading to its first final. He’s had help.

“It’s a group of returners that we’ve had for two years who have come back in and taken on responsibility and leadership,” McCann said. “They’ve helped us bring the new players in and buy into the mentality. It’s a ‘Never say die’ team. In our regular season finale, we were 2-0 down around the 80th minute and we got the winner in the 90th minute. It was big for us.”

How they got here

Reading United — Beat Myrtle Beach Mutiny in Eastern Conference semis, then New York Red Bulls U-23 in the conference finals. Won national semifinal against The Villages SC.

Calgary Foothills — Defeated Colorado Rapids U-23 in the Western Conference semis, then FC Tucson. Topped Chicago FC United in national semifinal.

Who To Watch

Reading United — Aaron Molloy (Penn State) has four assists in the playoffs and is the No. 1 ranked professional prospect in the PDL as determined by their rankings. Khori Bennett (Northeastern) has six goals in the postseason.

Calgary Foothills — Ali Musse has three goals on 12 shots in three playoff games, and goalkeeper Marco Carducci is yet to allow a goal in the postseason.