More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

LAFC loses Kaye to injury, reportedly signs Danilo Silva

By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAFC had a roller coaster of a Thursday and they didn’t even take the field.

First, news broke that starting midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye would need ankle surgery, leaving him out for 4-6 months. The 23-year-old left the LA derby against the Galaxy in the 20th minute, with tears in his eyes after being fouled just outside the penalty area.

Kaye is a huge loss for LAFC, proving vital to the club in his first Major League Soccer season after coming over from USL club Louisville City. “He [Kaye] brings a little bit more range, a little bit more ability to get around the ball, a little bit of an ability to close down, win some balls in air, get into the box in both sides,” said manager Bob Bradley at training after news of the injury was announced. “All those things make him a little bit different.”

Bradley said he learned the extent of the injury at halftime of the eventual 2-2 draw with the Galaxy. Kaye had started all but one of LAFC’s 21 MLS matches this season, helping the side to a second-place spot in the Western Conference standings.

However, the club then signed Brazilian defender Danilo Silva, formerly of Brazilian club Internacional and Ukranian giants Dynamo Kiev. According to reports on social media, Silva has signed a one-year loan deal with LAFC from Internacional, with no loan fee and an option to buy. The 31-year-old was surplus to requirements at the Brazilian side, playing just two of their first 16 matches of the season. He has a bit of MLS experience, playing for the MetroStars way back in 2005.

Higuain, Bonucci swap places between Juventus, AC Milan

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leonardo Bonucci has rejoined Juventus, while Gonzalo Higuain goes to AC Milan in the other direction in a pair of transfers that have reunited Juve’s trophy-winning center-back pairing.

Bonucci had gone to AC Milan last summer ending a seven-year stretch with Juventus where he won seven Serie A titles. The 31-year-old at the time said his “bond had faded” with Juventus and it was “time to part ways.” Now, after a disappointing season with Milan, he has returned.

“After spending seven wonderful years in black and white, Leonardo Bonucci has returned to the club following a season at AC Milan,” Juventus said in a statement confirming the deal. “Both Juventus and Bonucci are ready to start winning things again together.”

The transfer is a swap deal, but not for Higuain. Instead, 24-year-old defender Mattia Caldara moves to Milan after only joining Juve in January of 2017. He never made a senior appearance for Juventus, spending much of his time out on loan at his boyhood club of Atalanta. There is no money changing hands, with both players essentially traded with an equal monetary value.

To Milan also goes striker Higuain, in what are technically separate transfers. Higuain reportedly moves to Milan on a one-year loan, with an option to purchase at nearly $42 million at the end of the season, when the Argentinian will be 31 years old.

“Gonzalo and Mattia are two important pieces of the new era of the club,” AC Milan’s statement read.

Higuain scored 16 goals last season with Juventus in 35 Serie A appearances, with 24 goals scored the league season before that. Milan will be Higuain’s third consecutive Italian club, having previously played for Napoli before moving to Turin.

Real Madrid president deems Luka Modric worth staggering $870 million

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to mercurial Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Luka Modric is worth his weight in gold.

The Croatian won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2018 World Cup, and upon his return to the club scene, he has been showered in not only praise, but value. Perez told the media that Modric is worth $868 million, and only a bid of that level will pry him away from the Spanish giants.

Reports have surfaces recently of interest in Modric from Inter Milan, with Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reporting that Perez will meet with Modric sometime next week to decide his fate, but after these comments – if true – it will be tough for Perez to then back down and accept a lower bid.

Juventus was also rumored to be chasing Modric, hoping to reunited the midfielder with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, but it would seem those hopes are dashed.

“Modric is not leaving Real Madrid,” Spanish publication AS quoted Perez as saying. “He is not leaving unless someone pays the €750 million of his release clause and not a Euro less.”

Modric dazzled World Cup viewers with his cutting runs, his brilliant through-balls, and his clairvoyant passing. Still, at 32 years old, it’s unfathomable that someone would pay that insane sum of money for his signature. Even Cristiano Ronaldo, largely considered one of the most valuable players in the world thanks to his massive fanbase and his extremely visible celebrity status, cost one eighth of that sum thanks mostly due to his advanced age of 33.

Can you even imagine what the purchase of someone at that price would do to the market? It might ruin transfer fees forever. You can safely say this one ain’t happenin.

Reports: Barcelona completes Vidal move ahead of Inter

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 6:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It seemed like 31-year-old Arturo Vidal would be headed back to Serie A, but oh how things can change in the course of a few days.

With Inter appearing to close in on the Chilean international, Barcelona swooped in and snatched Vidal out from under the Italian club’s nose, reportedly completing the deal for $35 million.

Vidal has won a league title in each of his last seven seasons, the last three at Bayern Munich and the four prior at Serie A giants Juventus. The midfielder has proven his world-class status time and again, as a rock in the midfield for both clubs and in exactly 100 caps for his country. However, injuries last season limited him to just 22 Bundesliga appearances, pushing Bayern to let him go.

The Chilean will serve as a direct replacement for Paulinho, who was stellar in his year at Barcelona before returning to the Chinese top flight. Paulinho struggled mightily in the World Cup with Brazil, and was then shipped back to Chinese club Guanzhou Evergrande a year after leaving.

Meanwhile, at Bayern, the rise of Corentin Tolisso made Vidal expendable, with the French international proving a viable option for title-hungry club. Between Tolisso, Thiago, Sebastian Rudy, Javi Martinez, and the versatile Joshua Kimmich, Bayern will be just fine in the middle of the pitch.

Vidal’s capture pushed Barcelona’s expenditure this summer over $130 million, having already secured French defender Clement Lenglet, plus Brazilian duo Malcom and Arthur.

Europa League: Burnley, Rangers, Leipzig all advance

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Burnely advanced in Europa League in extra time thanks to a bullet header from former Swansea and Southampton midfielder Jack Cork.

The 29-year-old put Burnley 2-1 over Scottish club Aberdeen up on the day in the 101st minute, and Ashley Barnes finished it off from the penalty spot in the 114th minute. Cork’s goal gave the Clarets a 3-2 advantage on aggregate, and the Barnes spot-kick rounded out the final aggregate scoreline at 4-2, enough to send the side through after a 1-1 draw on the road in the first leg. Chris Wood had put Burnley up in the sixth minute of the match, but Aberdeen equalized Lewis Ferguson in the 27th minute.

The victory moves Burnley on to the Third Qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will face Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir on August 9 and 16.

Fellow Scottish club Rangers held on for a 2-1 aggregate victory over Croatian club NK Osijek, with a 1-1 draw on the day. Rangers ironically went in front through Croatian defender Nikola Katic in the 53rd minute, and it looked like they would go through easily before Borna Barisic equalized in the 89th minute.

Notably, Scottish police confirmed two people were stabbed before the game near Ibrox.

RB Leipzig also advanced after a 1-1 draw with BK Hacken, but did so more comfortably after a 4-0 win in the first leg, giving them a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Turkish club Besiktas steamrolled Faroe Islands semi-pro side B36 Torshavn by a 6-0 final on the day, securing an 8-0 aggregate win. Former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin grabbed a hat-trick in the match, scoring the first three goals of the game, finishing it off with a pinpoint header off a great cross from deep in the left corner.

La Liga side Sevilla completed a 7-1 aggregate destruction of Hungarian club Ujpesti with a 3-1 away win capped by a Pablo Sarabia brace. Meanwhile, Dutch club AZ Alkmaar was upset by Kazakhstani side Kairat Almaty, unable to overcome a shock 2-0 first leg road loss despite a 2-1 win in the second leg, succumbing to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Here’s a complete list of notable scores, with the bolded club advancing:

Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen
Rangers 1-1 Osijek
BK Hacken 1-1 RB Leipzig
Ujpesti 1-3 Sevilla
Besiktas 6-0 B39 Torshavn
FC Copenhagen 5-0 Stjarnan
Vitesse Arnham 3-1 Viitorul Constanta
FK Sarajevo 0-8 Atalanta
NK Maribor 2-0 Chikhura Sachkhere
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Kairat Almaty
Bordeaux 2-1 FK Ventspils
Radnicki Nis 2-2 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Asteras Tripoli 1-1 Hibernian
Trakai 1-1 Partizan Belgrade
Slavia Sofia 2-3 Hajduk Split
Flora 2-0 Apoel Nicosia
KF Laci 0-2 Molde
Lech Poznan 3-1 Shakhter Soligorsk