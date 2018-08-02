More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Liverpool confident of challenging for title

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Adam Lallana believes “the signs are really good” for Liverpool to “get to the next step” and win a trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have reached three major finals since Klopp took charge in October 2015 and although they’ve lost all three they’ve made major strides forward over the past 12 months with back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League and finishing runners up in the UEFA Champions League in 2017/18.

So what’s the goal for this season? Lallana was asked if Liverpool are the biggest contenders to reigning champs Manchester City for the PL crown in 2018/19.

“That’s not for us to say, that’s for other people to speculate. But, of course, we are going to be in the pack who want to chase down City,” Lallana said. “Hopefully, Liverpool and three or four of the other top teams can squeeze a few more points out of City this year. That would make it more interesting.”

Lallana’s optimism is certainly shared by neutrals, pundits and supporters of the Anfield club, with Liverpool’s impressive summer spending set to give them a whole new dimension this season.

With Alisson arriving in goal, Fabinho in holding midfield, Naby Keita in central midfield and Xherdan Shaqiri as a back-up attacking midfielder, Klopp has upgraded in key areas and added plenty of strength in-depth.

Sure, it’s cost him $325 million over the past 12 months (if you count Virgil Van Dijk‘s $100 million arrival in January) but Liverpool now look like genuine title contenders and they certainly gave Man City plenty of problems in their record-breaking title campaign last season.

The pressing and pace of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino totally threw off City in a 4-3 defeat at Anfield in the league, while Liverpool beat them 5-1 on aggregate over two legs in the UCL quarterfinals to assert their dominance.

Although Lallana is correct to hope for help from the other title contenders in taking points off City, Liverpool must take care of business against bottom feeders in the PL. Last season they lost against Swansea and drew with fellow-relegated teams West Brom (twice) and Stoke.

For all of their high-pressing and speedy forward play, Liverpool must develop a Plan B this season if they’re going to chase down City. With Keita, Shaqiri and Fabinho on board, their options in midfield have been bolstered and with Alisson (the most expensive goalkeeper in history) in goal they should eradicate costly errors.

Five PAOK fans hurt by hooligans before Basel match

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 2, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) Swiss police say five fans of Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki were hurt in an attack by local hooligans at a hotel in Basel.

The incident on Wednesday came hours before Thessaloniki beat FC Basel 3-0 in a Champions League qualifying match, eliminating the Swiss team 5-1 on aggregate.

City police said on Thursday about 20 men, some of them with Basel flags, used unspecified objects to attack about 50 fans of the Greek team who were in and outside a hotel lobby. Four men and a 15-year-old girl were hurt, and one of them had to be taken to a hospital.

The assailants fled the scene.

Police appealed to the public to come forward with any photos or video recordings.

Higuain, Bonucci set for huge swap deal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A monster swap deal is set to take place between Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan with Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain heading in opposite directions.

Bonucci, 31, left Juve for AC Milan in 2017 for $42 million but after 12 months he’s heading back to Turin with both the Italian international defender and Argentina striker Higuain pictured having medicals.

The deals are set to be confirmed later on Thursday, with young center back Mattia Caldara also heading to AC Milan. Higuain’s move to Milan is initially on a loan with a permanent deal said to be in place for $20 million at the end of the season.

For Higuain, his move was inevitable as the Argentine international, 30, moved down in Juve’s pecking order following their $125 million purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Which club got the better deal here?

It seems they’ve both done very well in this situation and it follows a trend in recent seasons of big-time swap deals becoming commonplace. Take the deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, for example.

Bonucci gets to return to a club where he is idolized and Juve will add to its staunch defense with a player who helped them become one of the most feared defensive units in world soccer.

With Giorgio Chiellini now 33 years old and Andrea Barzagli 37, Juve boss Max Allegri has spoken before about the need to make their defense younger. Bonucci is no young buck, but his presence back in Juve’s defense certainly makes them a stronger overall unit as they push for UEFA Champions League glory in 2018/19.

This deal has also worked out well for Milan, who have acquired a striker who has scored 111 goals in 177 Serie A appearances for Napoli and Juve over the past five seasons. The predatory forward had a down year in 2017/18 but he still scored 23 goals in 50 outings in competitions for the Old Lady.

Compare that to Milan’s total of 56 goals in their entire 2017/18 Serie A campaign and it’s safe to say manager Gennaro Gattusso will be happy to have Higuain on board to finish off chances.

This is a rare occasion where both clubs believe they got the better end of the deal.

England keen to extend Southgate’s contract

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 1, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) England manager Gareth Southgate‘s employers want him to extend his contract beyond the end of the 2020 European Championship.

Southgate’s popularity with the fans rocketed last month when England reached the semifinals of the World Cup, where the team was beaten by Croatia.

[ MORE: Juve beats MLS All-Stars in PKs ]

He was handed a four-year deal by his Football Association employers in November 2016, after taking over from Sam Allardyce.

“Gareth has been excellent, we’d like him to stay beyond 2020,” FA chief executive Martin Glenn said on Wednesday. “I think we’d both like that, but … he’s on holiday now, so we’ll talk when he comes back.”

Southgate, 47, was previously manager of Middlesbrough and the England Under-21 side.

Juventus wins MLS All-Star Game in PKs

AP Photo/John Bazemore
By Nicholas MendolaAug 1, 2018, 9:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The MLS All Star Game couldn’t be decided over 90 minutes in Atlanta, and Bradley Wright-Phillips missed the lone penalty kick as Juventus ran out winners.

Juventus opened the scoring off a set piece, with Andrea Favilli nodding home in the 21st minute.

Josef Martinez leveled score on a goofy play which found Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny all over the place.

[ MORE: Champions League wrap ]

Martinez knocked a cross down to Carlos Vela, whose shot was parried by Szczesny. The goalkeeper couldn’t find his feet to track the loose ball, and Ignacio Piatti headed the ball back across the six.

Martinez got his head to it for 1-1 (video below).

The final 15 minutes saw the teams angling for a winner, with Diego Valeri denied by Mehdi Benatia goal line clearance and Juve’s Leandro Fernandes sending an arrow just over the bar.

History of MLS All Star Game
1996: East 3-2 West
1997: East 5-4 West
1998: USA 6-1 World
1999: East 4-6 West
2000: East 9-4 West
2001: East 6-6 West
2002: MLS 3-2 USMNT
2003: MLS 3-1 Chivas Guadalajara
2004: East 3-2 West
2005: MLS 4-1 Fulham
2006: MLS 1-0 Chelsea
2007: MLS 2-0 Celtic
2008: MLS 3-2 West Ham United
2009: MLS 1-1 Everton (Everton wins in PKs)
2010: MLS 2-5 Manchester United
2011: MLS 0-4 Manchester United
2012: MLS 3-2 Chelsea
2013: MLS 1-3 AS Roma
2014: MLS 2-1 Bayern Munich
2015: MLS 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
2016: MLS 1-2 Arsenal
2017: MLS 1-1 (2-4 PKs) Real Madrid
2018: MLS 1-1 (3-5 PKs) Juventus