Newcastle sign Japanese striker Muto

Fans of Newcastle United and Rafael Benitez rejoice…

You’ve signed a new player.

Newcastle have added Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto on an initial four-year deal from Mainz with the transfer fee reported to be in the region of $12.7 million.

Muto, 26, has long been linked with a move to the Magpies and he secured the deal on Thursday after a work permit was granted.

Speaking about his move to the Premier League after he was part of Japan’s run to the Round of 16 at the World Cup this summer, Muto was delighted to arrive at a sleeping giant.

“I am very happy to be a player for Newcastle United. I am really looking forward to playing in front of the fans,” Muto said. “As the first Japanese Newcastle United player, I am honoured to be a player for such a big club. I hope to achieve good results – that is what I am here to do. I would like to perform well and leave my name in Newcastle’s history.”

Muto scored 23 goals in 71 appearances from Mainz over the past three seasons in the Bundesliga, while he’s scored twice in 25 outings for Japan on the international stage.

Rafael Benitez bemoaned Newcastle’s lack of transfer activity this summer after they were hammered 4-0 by Portuguese outside Braga in preseason on Wednesday.

Muto is their fifth new signing, although two of the new boys are Kenedy (on a season-long loan from Chelsea) and Martin Dubravka who spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’ Park. South Korean midfielder Ki and Swiss center back Fabian Schar are the two other summer additions.

With Mike Ashley seemingly reluctant to splash the cash the once again, Benitez at least has another attacking option for this season.

Ayoze Perez, Dwight Gayle and Joselu are the other forwards at Benitez’s disposal but they managed a grand total of just 18 PL goals between them last season.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic sold to PL new boys Fulham after his stellar loan spell for the Cottagers in the Championship last season, fans will see that this move for Muto has been funded by a departure rather than Ashley’s cash being spent.

If the Magpies don’t get off to a good start (they have Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City in their first four PL encounters) then Benitez may walk away from the project as he continues to be frustrated by the lack of transfer funds.

There’s no doubt he did a splendid job to get Newcastle into 10th place last season in their first campaign back in the PL but there is an opportunity for them to be so much more than just a team who sits back, defends and grab goals from set pieces to sit pretty in midtable.

Newcastle should be challenging for a spot in the top six but unless more players arrive before next Thursday’s deadline they could be in for a relegation scrap.