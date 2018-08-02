More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Real Madrid president deems Luka Modric worth staggering $870 million

By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to mercurial Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Luka Modric is worth his weight in gold.

The Croatian won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2018 World Cup, and upon his return to the club scene, he has been showered in not only praise, but value. Perez told the media that Modric is worth $868 million, and only a bid of that level will pry him away from the Spanish giants.

Reports have surfaces recently of interest in Modric from Inter Milan, with Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reporting that Perez will meet with Modric sometime next week to decide his fate, but after these comments – if true – it will be tough for Perez to then back down and accept a lower bid.

Juventus was also rumored to be chasing Modric, hoping to reunited the midfielder with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, but it would seem those hopes are dashed.

“Modric is not leaving Real Madrid,” Spanish publication AS quoted Perez as saying. “He is not leaving unless someone pays the €750 million of his release clause and not a Euro less.”

Modric dazzled World Cup viewers with his cutting runs, his brilliant through-balls, and his clairvoyant passing. Still, at 32 years old, it’s unfathomable that someone would pay that insane sum of money for his signature. Even Cristiano Ronaldo, largely considered one of the most valuable players in the world thanks to his massive fanbase and his extremely visible celebrity status, cost one eighth of that sum thanks mostly due to his advanced age of 33.

Can you even imagine what the purchase of someone at that price would do to the market? It might ruin transfer fees forever. You can safely say this one ain’t happenin.

Reports: Barcelona completes Vidal move ahead of Inter

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 6:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It seemed like 31-year-old Arturo Vidal would be headed back to Serie A, but oh how things can change in the course of a few days.

With Inter appearing to close in on the Chilean international, Barcelona swooped in and snatched Vidal out from under the Italian club’s nose, reportedly completing the deal for $35 million.

Vidal has won a league title in each of his last seven seasons, the last three at Bayern Munich and the four prior at Serie A giants Juventus. The midfielder has proven his world-class status time and again, as a rock in the midfield for both clubs and in exactly 100 caps for his country. However, injuries last season limited him to just 22 Bundesliga appearances, pushing Bayern to let him go.

The Chilean will serve as a direct replacement for Paulinho, who was stellar in his year at Barcelona before returning to the Chinese top flight. Paulinho struggled mightily in the World Cup with Brazil, and was then shipped back to Chinese club Guanzhou Evergrande a year after leaving.

Meanwhile, at Bayern, the rise of Corentin Tolisso made Vidal expendable, with the French international proving a viable option for title-hungry club. Between Tolisso, Thiago, Sebastian Rudy, Javi Martinez, and the versatile Joshua Kimmich, Bayern will be just fine in the middle of the pitch.

Vidal’s capture pushed Barcelona’s expenditure this summer over $130 million, having already secured French defender Clement Lenglet, plus Brazilian duo Malcom and Arthur.

Europa League: Burnley, Rangers, Leipzig all advance

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Burnely advanced in Europa League in extra time thanks to a bullet header from former Swansea and Southampton midfielder Jack Cork.

The 29-year-old put Burnley 2-1 over Scottish club Aberdeen up on the day in the 101st minute, and Ashley Barnes finished it off from the penalty spot in the 114th minute. Cork’s goal gave the Clarets a 3-2 advantage on aggregate, and the Barnes spot-kick rounded out the final aggregate scoreline at 4-2, enough to send the side through after a 1-1 draw on the road in the first leg. Chris Wood had put Burnley up in the sixth minute of the match, but Aberdeen equalized Lewis Ferguson in the 27th minute.

The victory moves Burnley on to the Third Qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will face Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir on August 9 and 16.

Fellow Scottish club Rangers held on for a 2-1 aggregate victory over Croatian club NK Osijek, with a 1-1 draw on the day. Rangers ironically went in front through Croatian defender Nikola Katic in the 53rd minute, and it looked like they would go through easily before Borna Barisic equalized in the 89th minute.

Notably, Scottish police confirmed two people were stabbed before the game near Ibrox.

RB Leipzig also advanced after a 1-1 draw with BK Hacken, but did so more comfortably after a 4-0 win in the first leg, giving them a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Turkish club Besiktas steamrolled Faroe Islands semi-pro side B36 Torshavn by a 6-0 final on the day, securing an 8-0 aggregate win. Former Orlando City striker Cyle Larin grabbed a hat-trick in the match, scoring the first three goals of the game, finishing it off with a pinpoint header off a great cross from deep in the left corner.

La Liga side Sevilla completed a 7-1 aggregate destruction of Hungarian club Ujpesti with a 3-1 away win capped by a Pablo Sarabia brace. Meanwhile, Dutch club AZ Alkmaar was upset by Kazakhstani side Kairat Almaty, unable to overcome a shock 2-0 first leg road loss despite a 2-1 win in the second leg, succumbing to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Here’s a complete list of notable scores, with the bolded club advancing:

Burnley 3-1 Aberdeen
Rangers 1-1 Osijek
BK Hacken 1-1 RB Leipzig
Ujpesti 1-3 Sevilla
Besiktas 6-0 B39 Torshavn
FC Copenhagen 5-0 Stjarnan
Vitesse Arnham 3-1 Viitorul Constanta
FK Sarajevo 0-8 Atalanta
NK Maribor 2-0 Chikhura Sachkhere
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Kairat Almaty
Bordeaux 2-1 FK Ventspils
Radnicki Nis 2-2 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Asteras Tripoli 1-1 Hibernian
Trakai 1-1 Partizan Belgrade
Slavia Sofia 2-3 Hajduk Split
Flora 2-0 Apoel Nicosia
KF Laci 0-2 Molde
Lech Poznan 3-1 Shakhter Soligorsk

Fulham captures another in Swansea defender Mawson

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the most active Premier League teams in the 2018 summer transfer window strikes again.

Fulham has announced the signing of young Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson for an undisclosed fee reported to be about $19 million. The 23-year-old has not been called up to the England international squad but is considered to be in the fold over the past few years, having made appearances for the England U-21 squad in the past.

[ MORE: Thursday’s Transfer Rumor Roundup ]

Mawson, who came through the Brentford youth system before moving to Swansea City two summers ago, made 65 league appearances for Swansea over the past two years, including last season when he played every minute of all 38 Premier League games for the Swans who were relegated with an 18th placed finish.

“I’m really happy to get this over the line and join Fulham,” Mawson said in the official club release. “I’m excited by the project going on here and the football being played last season was lovely on the eye but also effective and I can’t wait to be a part of it and get going. ”

We’re still not sure how they didn’t go with the hashtag #Mawsome, but we’ll let it slide. This time.

“I’m pleased to announce that Fulham Football Club has signed Alfie Mawson!” said recruitment chair Tony Khan, son of owner Shahid Khan. “Alfie is an exciting young player with a strong future at a position of major importance to our club. Alfie is also very highly regarded by our scouting department and our data analysts, giving us great confidence in our back line as we prepare long term for Premier League competition.”

With Tony Khan at the helm, the Cottagers have spent a surprising amount of money this summer, but have also been praised for their intelligent buys. They broke their transfer record to bring in midfield passing wizard Jean-Michael Seri from French club Nice, with top clubs such as AC Milan on his heels. They secured striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on a permanent basis for a hefty fee, and brought in former Chelsea attacker Andre Schurrle in on a two-year loan, almost unheard of for a player in his prime.

The Whites may not be done, either. They’re rumored to be after a left-back – with no one natural in that position currently on the roster – in particular Southampton’s Matt Targett who impressed last season on loan with Fulham and has had a solid preseason.

Beckham’s MLS team hires sporting director away from Atlanta

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 2, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

MIAMI (AP) David Beckham’s planned MLS team in Miami has hired an executive.

Paul McDonough will be the still-unnamed Miami club’s sporting director. Atlanta United announced that McDonough’s contract with them will be terminated on Saturday, allowing him to join the Miami group.

Atlanta made the announcement Thursday.

McDonough was Atlanta’s vice president of soccer operations, playing a major role in helping the team become the second expansion club in the last 20 years to make the MLS Cup playoffs in an inaugural season. He joined the Atlanta group in December 2015.

Beckham, a former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star, has been trying to bring a team to Miami for five years. His group has said it hopes to begin play in 2020, though it remains unclear where a stadium will be built.