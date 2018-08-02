Real Madrid president deems Luka Modric worth staggering $870 million

According to mercurial Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Luka Modric is worth his weight in gold.

The Croatian won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2018 World Cup, and upon his return to the club scene, he has been showered in not only praise, but value. Perez told the media that Modric is worth $868 million, and only a bid of that level will pry him away from the Spanish giants.

Reports have surfaces recently of interest in Modric from Inter Milan, with Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reporting that Perez will meet with Modric sometime next week to decide his fate, but after these comments – if true – it will be tough for Perez to then back down and accept a lower bid.

Juventus was also rumored to be chasing Modric, hoping to reunited the midfielder with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, but it would seem those hopes are dashed.

“Modric is not leaving Real Madrid,” Spanish publication AS quoted Perez as saying. “He is not leaving unless someone pays the €750 million of his release clause and not a Euro less.”

Modric dazzled World Cup viewers with his cutting runs, his brilliant through-balls, and his clairvoyant passing. Still, at 32 years old, it’s unfathomable that someone would pay that insane sum of money for his signature. Even Cristiano Ronaldo, largely considered one of the most valuable players in the world thanks to his massive fanbase and his extremely visible celebrity status, cost one eighth of that sum thanks mostly due to his advanced age of 33.

Can you even imagine what the purchase of someone at that price would do to the market? It might ruin transfer fees forever. You can safely say this one ain’t happenin.

