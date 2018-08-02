More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Spurs set to sell; Mina to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
Sky Sports are reporting that Tottenham Hotspur is ready to sell Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld this summer.

The trio looked to be ready to leave Spurs since January, with Dembele and Alderweireld not getting any closer to signing new contracts with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side. As for Rose, his commitment to Tottenham has long been questioned and after he gave an explosive interview at the start of last season criticizing the club and its contract policy, his time seemed to be running out in north London.

It is believed that Tottenham will now listen to offers for all three players as they’re due to return to preseason training in the coming days following their run to the World Cup semifinal stage with Belgium and England.

Where could the trio be heading to?

Alderweireld and Rose have long been linked with a move to Manchester United, with the former seeming like a perfect fit for Jose Mourinho’s need for a center back as the pursuit of Leicester and England star Harry Maguire seems to have run its course with the Foxes wanting over $100 million for the defender.

With Alderweireld’s contract having a release clause in it from next season, Spurs are in a tough situation and will have to try and sell the Belgian star now or risk losing plenty of cash on the deal next summer. Dembele has been linked with a move to Inter Milan with the silky midfielder somewhat falling out of favor at Tottenham last season despite showing flashes of brilliance on the ball over the past five seasons at Spurs.

It is believed Spurs will look to the likes of Lewis Cook at Bournemouth to replace Dembele, with Pochettino’s penchant for developing young talent perfect for these kind of situations as he looks to move on veteran stars.

If you believe the reports then quite a few options are opening up for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in their hunt for a new center back.

Aside from Maguire and Alderweireld, the Daily Mirror claim that United have made a move to sign Barcelona and Colombia center back Yerry Mina with his transfer fee said to be around $41 million.

The 23-year-old shone for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, scoring twice with powerful headers as he first got them out of the group stage and then took their Round of 16 clash against England to extra time.

With Mina set to be behind both Barca legend Gerard Pique and World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti in the center back pecking order at the Nou Camp, it is easy to see why he’d find a move to United an attractive proposition.

Mina played in just four La Liga games for the reigning Spanish champions last season but his performances at the World Cup showcased not only his aerial ability at both ends of the pitch but also his ability to read the game as he shut Harry Kane down for the majority of their penalty shootout defeat to England.

With Mourinho said to be happy with only Eric Bailly among his center back options, the likes of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof will likely see themselves fall behind Mina if he arrives at Old Trafford.

USMNT to host Colombia in October

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2018, 11:26 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team will host Colombia on Oct. 11 in yet another glitzy friendly.

Interim boss Dave Sarachan will lead the USMNT against Los Cafeteros in Tampa, Florida with the game to be played at the Raymond James Stadium.

Colombia reached the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup and will be a tough test for what is likely to be yet another youthful U.S. side.

Sarachan is excited by the challenge of playing against No.16 ranked Colombia, who the USMNT have lost to twice in recent years.

“As we continue to build into the next cycle, this will be another important experience for the development of this group,” Sarachan said. “When you talk about exciting, technical and experienced opponents, Colombia ticks all the boxes. With players at some of the top clubs around the world, they are fast, physical and skilful. Tampa has been a great host to our national teams, and I know they will come out and show their support in October.”

The next five friendlies coming up for the USMNT will be a huge test of where the program is currently as they face Brazil on Sept. 7 at MetLife, then Mexico on Sept. 11 in Nashville before playing Colombia with another friendly expected to be announced in October.

In November they will head overseas to first play against England at Wembley on Nov. 15 and then against Italy on Nov. 20.

What will these tests against top 20 nations do for the USMNT?

Just like the friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and France did in June, it will provide this young squad with a measuring stick for where they are at in terms of their development but these friendlies may tempt Sarachan into giving some of the old guard a chance to be reintegrated back into the group after the fallout of 2018 World Cup qualification.

Newcastle sign Japanese striker Muto

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
Fans of Newcastle United and Rafael Benitez rejoice…

You’ve signed a new player.

Newcastle have added Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto on an initial four-year deal from Mainz with the transfer fee reported to be in the region of $12.7 million.

Muto, 26, has long been linked with a move to the Magpies and he secured the deal on Thursday after a work permit was granted.

Speaking about his move to the Premier League after he was part of Japan’s run to the Round of 16 at the World Cup this summer, Muto was delighted to arrive at a sleeping giant.

“I am very happy to be a player for Newcastle United. I am really looking forward to playing in front of the fans,” Muto said. “As the first Japanese Newcastle United player, I am honoured to be a player for such a big club. I hope to achieve good results – that is what I am here to do. I would like to perform well and leave my name in Newcastle’s history.”

Muto scored 23 goals in 71 appearances from Mainz over the past three seasons in the Bundesliga, while he’s scored twice in 25 outings for Japan on the international stage.

Rafael Benitez bemoaned Newcastle’s lack of transfer activity this summer after they were hammered 4-0 by Portuguese outside Braga in preseason on Wednesday.

Muto is their fifth new signing, although two of the new boys are Kenedy (on a season-long loan from Chelsea) and Martin Dubravka who spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’ Park. South Korean midfielder Ki and Swiss center back Fabian Schar are the two other summer additions.

With Mike Ashley seemingly reluctant to splash the cash the once again, Benitez at least has another attacking option for this season.

Ayoze Perez, Dwight Gayle and Joselu are the other forwards at Benitez’s disposal but they managed a grand total of just 18 PL goals between them last season.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic sold to PL new boys Fulham after his stellar loan spell for the Cottagers in the Championship last season, fans will see that this move for Muto has been funded by a departure rather than Ashley’s cash being spent.

If the Magpies don’t get off to a good start (they have Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City in their first four PL encounters) then Benitez may walk away from the project as he continues to be frustrated by the lack of transfer funds.

There’s no doubt he did a splendid job to get Newcastle into 10th place last season in their first campaign back in the PL but there is an opportunity for them to be so much more than just a team who sits back, defends and grab goals from set pieces to sit pretty in midtable.

Newcastle should be challenging for a spot in the top six but unless more players arrive before next Thursday’s deadline they could be in for a relegation scrap.

 

Liverpool confident of challenging for title

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 2, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
Adam Lallana believes “the signs are really good” for Liverpool to “get to the next step” and win a trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have reached three major finals since Klopp took charge in October 2015 and although they’ve lost all three they’ve made major strides forward over the past 12 months with back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League and finishing runners up in the UEFA Champions League in 2017/18.

So what’s the goal for this season? Lallana was asked if Liverpool are the biggest contenders to reigning champs Manchester City for the PL crown in 2018/19.

“That’s not for us to say, that’s for other people to speculate. But, of course, we are going to be in the pack who want to chase down City,” Lallana said. “Hopefully, Liverpool and three or four of the other top teams can squeeze a few more points out of City this year. That would make it more interesting.”

Lallana’s optimism is certainly shared by neutrals, pundits and supporters of the Anfield club, with Liverpool’s impressive summer spending set to give them a whole new dimension this season.

With Alisson arriving in goal, Fabinho in holding midfield, Naby Keita in central midfield and Xherdan Shaqiri as a back-up attacking midfielder, Klopp has upgraded in key areas and added plenty of strength in-depth.

Sure, it’s cost him $325 million over the past 12 months (if you count Virgil Van Dijk‘s $100 million arrival in January) but Liverpool now look like genuine title contenders and they certainly gave Man City plenty of problems in their record-breaking title campaign last season.

The pressing and pace of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino totally threw off City in a 4-3 defeat at Anfield in the league, while Liverpool beat them 5-1 on aggregate over two legs in the UCL quarterfinals to assert their dominance.

Although Lallana is correct to hope for help from the other title contenders in taking points off City, Liverpool must take care of business against bottom feeders in the PL. Last season they lost against Swansea and drew with fellow-relegated teams West Brom (twice) and Stoke.

For all of their high-pressing and speedy forward play, Liverpool must develop a Plan B this season if they’re going to chase down City. With Keita, Shaqiri and Fabinho on board, their options in midfield have been bolstered and with Alisson (the most expensive goalkeeper in history) in goal they should eradicate costly errors.

Five PAOK fans hurt by hooligans before Basel match

Associated PressAug 2, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) Swiss police say five fans of Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki were hurt in an attack by local hooligans at a hotel in Basel.

The incident on Wednesday came hours before Thessaloniki beat FC Basel 3-0 in a Champions League qualifying match, eliminating the Swiss team 5-1 on aggregate.

City police said on Thursday about 20 men, some of them with Basel flags, used unspecified objects to attack about 50 fans of the Greek team who were in and outside a hotel lobby. Four men and a 15-year-old girl were hurt, and one of them had to be taken to a hospital.

The assailants fled the scene.

Police appealed to the public to come forward with any photos or video recordings.