USMNT to host Colombia in October

The U.S. men’s national team will host Colombia on Oct. 11 in yet another glitzy friendly.

Interim boss Dave Sarachan will lead the USMNT against Los Cafeteros in Tampa, Florida with the game to be played at the Raymond James Stadium.

Colombia reached the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup and will be a tough test for what is likely to be yet another youthful U.S. side.

Sarachan is excited by the challenge of playing against No.16 ranked Colombia, who the USMNT have lost to twice in recent years.

“As we continue to build into the next cycle, this will be another important experience for the development of this group,” Sarachan said. “When you talk about exciting, technical and experienced opponents, Colombia ticks all the boxes. With players at some of the top clubs around the world, they are fast, physical and skilful. Tampa has been a great host to our national teams, and I know they will come out and show their support in October.”

The next five friendlies coming up for the USMNT will be a huge test of where the program is currently as they face Brazil on Sept. 7 at MetLife, then Mexico on Sept. 11 in Nashville before playing Colombia with another friendly expected to be announced in October.

In November they will head overseas to first play against England at Wembley on Nov. 15 and then against Italy on Nov. 20.

What will these tests against top 20 nations do for the USMNT?

Just like the friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and France did in June, it will provide this young squad with a measuring stick for where they are at in terms of their development but these friendlies may tempt Sarachan into giving some of the old guard a chance to be reintegrated back into the group after the fallout of 2018 World Cup qualification.

