Arsenal full-back Kolasinac out two months with knee injury

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
A massive blow has befallen Unai Emery’s Arsenal squad before the season even starts.

Left-back Sead Kolasinac suffered a knee injury in Arsenal’s International Champions Cup friendly against Chelsea on Wednesday night in Dublin, and has been ruled out for 8-10 weeks.

Kolasinac was removed from the game in the 70th minute, replaced by Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He was escorted off the field by the club trainer Chris Morgan, not seemingly in a ton of pain. Still, the team confirmed on Friday evening that Kolasinac would miss a significant amount of time.

The injury now puts Emery in a bind. Kolasinac was the only fit natural left-back on the roster, with incumbent Nacho Monreal only returning from his post-World Cup extended leave last week. Emery must now decide to risk Monreal, play 20-year-old Maitland-Niles until Monreal is fit, or utilize a back-three that leaves room for a more attacking wing-back.

Kolasinac moved to Arsenal last summer from Bundesliga club Schalke, and impressed mightily on the right, looking mostly composed (if a little clumsy) defensively and dangerous on the cross up front. However, the 25-year-old Bosnian international struggled with fitness his first full season with the Gunners, in and out of the lineup with ankle problems the second half of the campaign.

Thankfully for Emery, the news on Aaron Ramsey was better. The oft-injured midfielder was scratched from the game against Chelsea with a calf injury with warmup, but it sounds like the injury is not as serious as first feared. The club update says they are “still monitoring” Ramsey but that he aims to return to training next week. It’s unclear if that means he will miss the season-opening match against Manchester City next Sunday.

Season Preview: What should Burnley’s expectations be?

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
Burnley at a glance:

Premier League (and old First Division) titles: 2 (Last: 1959/60)

FA Cups: 1 (1913/14)

League Cups: 0 (best finish: semifinals four times)

FA Community Shield: 2 (last: 1973)

Top Four finishes: 11 (last: 1965/66)

The ultimate goal for every club, top to bottom, should be tangible improvement. Nobody wants to step backwards, whether it means relegation or otherwise.

So here Burnley sits, after its most successful season in club history with a 7th place finish in the Premier League table last season, qualifying them for this year’s now-underway Europa League campaign. Where do they go from here? What are reasonable expectations?

The Clarets were hard to get a bead on last year, going through numerous winning and winless streaks. Still, Sean Dyche was rightfully lauded for his leadership and organization that kept Burnley compact and defensive-minded yet still able to poach a goal or two up front.

Still, there are worrying signs. The squad is navigating a potentially dangerous Europa League qualification campaign that threatens to derail the early portion of the league season as it has to so many other mid-table Premier League clubs. On top of that, the club hasn’t purchased a single player this transfer window, a precarious position for a team in desperate need of depth. Will Burnley stake its claim as a consistent top-half contender, or will they fade after a one-season fling?

Burnley will repeat last year because….they have Sean Dyche. The manager has warded off interest from bigger clubs to continue leading the Clarets, and if anyone can protect this squad from overuse in the first half of the season its the 47-year-old former Premier League defender. He’s a first-class manager, and will do everything in his power to lead this team through the inevitable low points to keep them in a contending position.

Burnley will end up fighting relegation because….the squad is just too thin. They have not added a single player this transfer window, while newly promoted sides get better every summer day. They always say if you’re standing still you’re falling behind, and with the Europa League sapping players of their summer rest and energy required to compete in the long Premier League season, this squad could be in real trouble. Star goalkeeper Nick Pope has already gone down with a 3-month long injury while playing in Europe, while midfield rock Steven Defour recovers from a calf strain suffered in early preseason training. If they take more hits to important pieces, things could go downhill fast.

Best possible XI:

———————Pope———————

——Lowton—Tarkowski—Mee——Ward——

—————Defour——Hendrick——————

——Gundmundsson——————Lennon——

—————Vokes——Wood——————

Transfers In: NONE

Transfers Out: Dean Marney (Fleetwood Town, free), Chris Long (Fleetwood Town, free), Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers, free), Scott Arfield (Rangers, free).

Ranking their offseason: D+

Burnley narrowly avoids a failing grade this window for keeping James Tarkowski despite a wave of interest from the bigger clubs after a stellar season at the back last campaign. However, failing to add anyone to this point despite a Europa League campaign is downright unacceptable. Sean Dyche plays the unfair prices card, but the club earned a total of $156 million from its seventh place finish last year, rendering the excuse untenable. Burnley has been rebuffed most notable in a bid for West Brom pair Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson, but otherwise the club has barely even registered among the rumor mill. It’s worrying to say the least.

Star player: Only on Burnley would the star player be a center-back, but that’s most certainly the case. Tarkowski had a fabulous season last year, topping the Premier League charts in multiple defensive metrics. It’s stunning that, at age 25, Burnley has been able to ward off all suitors rather than cash in, but the Clarets have managed not only to keep Tarkowski aboard, but wipe his name almost completely out of the rumors completely; an English defender in his prime commands top dollar in today’s market. He has the talent to crack the England national team at their deep center-back position if he continues to play this well.

Coach’s Corner: Sean Dyche is a star and no matter what happens to Burnley this season, he is destined for a step up sooner or later. His loyalty to Burnley to this point has been admirable, and it’s only a matter of time before he earns a move elsewhere in the Premier League. If Burnley sinks this league season, it likely won’t hurt his stock. Dyche’s ability to neutralize an opponent’s strength has been proven time and again, grabbing points last season in matches against Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool, among others.

PST Predicts: It’s crazy to bet against Dyche, but it’s also hard to overlook the failed transfer market. It would be sad to see such a likeable club relegated to the Championship, and that seems to be an extreme result, but Burnley could most certainly end up sucked into a battle. Ultimately, they should hang on to their safety, but it’s likely only downhill from last year’s result. A 14th or 15th placed finish seems about right for this season’s finish.

Ribery should be ok after bloody training injury

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
Goalpost: 1, Franck Ribery: 0

The French winger suffered a bloody training injury when he crashed into a goalpost at the Bayern Munich summer training ground in the Western Bavarian Rottach-Egern.

Ribery, now 35 years old and in his 12th season at Bayern Munich, received lengthy treatment on the ground and untimately continued the training session with a big head wrap. Reportedly, however, he will miss a few days to recover. All indications are that he will be ok to start the season as Bayern begins the season a week from Sunday in the DFL-Supercup against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Thanks everyone for your kind messages,” Ribery posted on Twitter. “I‘m already recovering and will be back in no time.”

Ribery has not made more than 22 league appearances since way back in the 2012/13 season, hampered at times by either injury or poor form. He will compete this season for appearances with fellow left wingers Kingsley Coman and former Arsenal youth product Serge Gnabry, while Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller man the right flank. While Ribery should recover from his injury soon, missing training time won’t help in earning minutes on the field while challenging those much younger.

Community Shield preview: Chelsea and Man City start season off

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
but wiThe perennial curtain-raiser has an interesting twist to it this season: one manager is making his debut.

Maurizio Sarri will take charge of his first competitive match with Chelsea, hoping to navigate Manchester City in the Community Shield and its weird not-really-that-important-but-still-silverware-if-you-want-it-to-be feeling fans wrestle with each August. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.

There’s plenty of excitement around the Community Shield fixture since fans are salivating for the return of club football, but also the teams involved never truly know whether to take it seriously or not. At the very least, it’s a good chance to get the first team on the field in a match with a competitive feel to it, setting the stage for the season to come.

Sarri has a unique opportunity in the match – to win a trophy in his first competitive match in charge, something not done by the new boss of an English club since David Moyes in this very competition in 2013, having taken over for Sir Alex Ferguson.

It will also be Chelsea fans’ first chance to see the team Sarri picks as first-choice. While it’s possible a few players could still make their way into the starting eleven as the beginning of the season rolls along, the team placed out on the field at Wembley on Sunday will be a major clue as to Sarri’s positional preferences and tactical style. Reuben Loftus-Cheek could see time after impressing in the England squad at the World Cup, while Willian has a tall task working back into club favor after a tumultuous summer.

Another young Brit could see time for Chelsea as Callum Hudson-Odoi could find himself with significant minutes in a competitive atmosphere after an impressive preseason. The 17-year-old was deployed on the left wing throughout the early run, especially against Arsenal a few days ago. With Eden Hazard still recovering from heavy World Cup lifting, the London product has the chance to impress on his biggest stage yet.

For Manchester City, a winger of their own has a massive opportunity to stake a claim. Riyad Mahrez has recovered from a slight injury to fitness, and will likely have the opportunity to put forth an argument for regular minutes. The former Leicester City regular has plenty of work to do if he wishes to see time among a squad exploding with attacking talent, but with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling yet to return from extended post-World Cup leave, Mahrez has his chance.

The Blues also hope to buck recent trends and omens, having lost their last four Community Shield appearances. Of the four Premier League seasons that followed each of those four Community Shield losses, they failed to win the league in any of them, and finished outside the top four in each of the last two.

In addition, Chelsea has lost two straight to Manchester City in all competitions, and have not lost three straight since way back in 2010.

While there is plenty on the line in this match stuck in Premier League pergatory, most fans will just be happy with one simple thing – club football is back.

Guardiola lauds new Chelsea boss Sarri, says Chelsea already a force

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conquered La Liga, the Bundesliga, and now the Premier League, the latter by a record margin in just his second year in charge.

Yet he isn’t stopping his quest to learn more, and knows just who to watch next.

Guardiola was excited to match up against his new Premier League adversary in Sunday’s Community Shield that pits the reigning league champion against the FA Cup winner, the traditional opener to next weekend’s Premier League exposé.

“First of all I’m happy that a manager of that level is in the Premier League. I’m going to learn a lot to see him every weekend,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. “We are going to improve a lot because of his ideas here in England.

Guardiola wasn’t just impressed by what he saw from Sarri at Napoli when the two played last season in the Champions League, with Manchester City prevailing twice in Group F play. The City boss said he’s already done plenty of scouting, and he’s blown away by how quickly the Chelsea players are embracing Sarri’s instructions.

“I saw three games [of Chelsea] in pre-season and he got it,” Guardiola said. “He did it – the team in a short time plays like he wants. Of course, he needs more time to work everything but the ideas are already there so I think it’ll be a good game [ on Sunday]. Chelsea is always a big rival, with Antonio Conte before and with Maurizio too. The way he plays I think will be perfect for English football. I’m so happy he came here.”

Sarri’s Chelsea takes on Manchester City on Sunday, with the Community Shield match kicking off at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Blues then kick off their league season against Huddersfield Town on the road on Saturday, followed up by their home opener at Stamford Bridge against Arsenal on August 18.