MLS Preview: Atlanta United hosts last season’s MLS champion, and more

Since Toronto FC fell in the CONCACAF Champions League final at the end of April, the team has been spiraling out of control. Long-term injuries have kept Victor Vasquez, Jozy Altidore, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga and Eriq Zavalata among others off the field, and the team’s fortunes have suffered. Now, Toronto FC heads into the lion’s den to face the current Supporters Shield leaders.
Josef Martinez is coming off four goals in a week, including one against Juventus in the MLS All-Star game. While Toronto FC has won two-straight games, Atlanta United has four wins in its last five and has one loss in it’s last 11 as the incredible firepower has overcome any defensive liabilities. With Drew Moor still out, can Martinez continue his incredible goal-scoring form?
Can the Loons keep winning?
It appears we need to split the history of Minnesota United in MLS as pre-Darwin Quintero and post the day Quintero signed for the club.
Since joining, Minnesota United has been arguably the hottest team in MLS. with three wins in their last four that including three goals in that same span from Quintero. In fact, when Quintero and Christian Ramirez play together, they average an impressive 1.8 goals per 90 minutes. The duo were shut down though last week against Vancouver, and that’s a tactic the Sounders are likely to try this Saturday when they visit Minnesota.
+3.61 – Darwin Quintero has scored four goals in the month of July on an xG total of 0.39. His +3.61 xG differential this month is nearly 1.2 goals higher than any other #MLS player. Serendipitous. #MNUFCpic.twitter.com/tbUUPnlqm0
Seattle meanwhile is beginning to play much better and has won three-straight games, including a six-game unbeaten run. Nico Lodeiro has played a big role, with three goals and four assists in the Sounders’ last 11 games.
Battle of the stars
Bradley Wright-Phillips and the New York Red Bulls host Carlos Vela and LAFC in Sunday’s national TV matchup.
It’s a first matchup between Red Bulls coach Chris Armas and his former coach, Bob Bradley, where the two teamed up for the MLS Cup and U.S. Open Cup double in Chicago. Meanwhile, both teams have been successful in the attack this year. The Red Bulls and LAFC are two of just five teams averaging 1.9 expected goals per game or more, per Opta.
3.31 – @LAFC's Adama Diomande has an xG (ex. penalties) of 3.31 in the month of June. Only one other #MLS player has an xG (ex. penalties) of more than 2.68. Suited.
One of the big battles to keep an eye on is Adama Diomande against Aaron Long. The young centerback is returning from a confidence-boosting All-Star game appearance but Diomande has been one of the best strikers in MLS since joining.
Community Shield preview: Chelsea and Man City start season off
The perennial curtain-raiser has an interesting twist to it this season: one manager is making his debut.
Maurizio Sarri will take charge of his first competitive match with Chelsea, hoping to navigate Manchester City in the Community Shield and its weird not-really-that-important-but-still-silverware-if-you-want-it-to-be feeling fans wrestle with each August. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.
There’s plenty of excitement around the Community Shield fixture since fans are salivating for the return of club football, but also the teams involved never truly know whether to take it seriously or not. At the very least, it’s a good chance to get the first team on the field in a match with a competitive feel to it, setting the stage for the season to come.
Sarri has a unique opportunity in the match – to win a trophy in his first competitive match in charge, something not done by the new boss of an English club since David Moyes in this very competition in 2013, having taken over for Sir Alex Ferguson.
It will also be Chelsea fans’ first chance to see the team Sarri picks as first-choice. While it’s possible a few players could still make their way into the starting eleven as the beginning of the season rolls along, the team placed out on the field at Wembley on Sunday will be a major clue as to Sarri’s positional preferences and tactical style. Reuben Loftus-Cheek could see time after impressing in the England squad at the World Cup, while Willian has a tall task working back into club favor after a tumultuous summer.
Another young Brit could see time for Chelsea as Callum Hudson-Odoi could find himself with significant minutes in a competitive atmosphere after an impressive preseason. The 17-year-old was deployed on the left wing throughout the early run, especially against Arsenal a few days ago. With Eden Hazard still recovering from heavy World Cup lifting, the London product has the chance to impress on his biggest stage yet.
For Manchester City, a winger of their own has a massive opportunity to stake a claim. Riyad Mahrez has recovered from a slight injury to fitness, and will likely have the opportunity to put forth an argument for regular minutes. The former Leicester City regular has plenty of work to do if he wishes to see time among a squad exploding with attacking talent, but with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling yet to return from extended post-World Cup leave, Mahrez has his chance.
The Blues also hope to buck recent trends and omens, having lost their last four Community Shield appearances. Of the four Premier League seasons that followed each of those four Community Shield losses, they failed to win the league in any of them, and finished outside the top four in each of the last two.
In addition, Chelsea has lost two straight to Manchester City in all competitions, and have not lost three straight since way back in 2010.
While there is plenty on the line in this match stuck in Premier League pergatory, most fans will just be happy with one simple thing – club football is back.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conquered La Liga, the Bundesliga, and now the Premier League, the latter by a record margin in just his second year in charge.
Yet he isn’t stopping his quest to learn more, and knows just who to watch next.
Guardiola was excited to match up against his new Premier League adversary in Sunday’s Community Shield that pits the reigning league champion against the FA Cup winner, the traditional opener to next weekend’s Premier League exposé.
“First of all I’m happy that a manager of that level is in the Premier League. I’m going to learn a lot to see him every weekend,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference on Friday. “We are going to improve a lot because of his ideas here in England.
Guardiola wasn’t just impressed by what he saw from Sarri at Napoli when the two played last season in the Champions League, with Manchester City prevailing twice in Group F play. The City boss said he’s already done plenty of scouting, and he’s blown away by how quickly the Chelsea players are embracing Sarri’s instructions.
“I saw three games [of Chelsea] in pre-season and he got it,” Guardiola said. “He did it – the team in a short time plays like he wants. Of course, he needs more time to work everything but the ideas are already there so I think it’ll be a good game [ on Sunday]. Chelsea is always a big rival, with Antonio Conte before and with Maurizio too. The way he plays I think will be perfect for English football. I’m so happy he came here.”
Sarri’s Chelsea takes on Manchester City on Sunday, with the Community Shield match kicking off at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Blues then kick off their league season against Huddersfield Town on the road on Saturday, followed up by their home opener at Stamford Bridge against Arsenal on August 18.
The glitz and glamor has worn off, the celebrations are over, the bright lights are no longer blinding. Brighton & Hove Albion is an established Premier League club.
The Seagulls navigated the club’s first-ever Premier League season with pragmatism, organization, and occasionally style, avoiding relegation by a somewhat comfortable seven points. Now, the goal becomes avoiding a sophomore slump.
Somewhat active in the transfer market this summer, manager Chris Hughton has the tall task of weighing new, higher expectations brought on by last season’s mild success with the reality of the situation: Brighton & Hove Albion’s goal is still to remain a Premier League competitor. Avoiding relegation is ultimately the goal, and like it was this past year, anything else is bonus. Still, having proven they can do the job once has undoubtedly added a little extra spice to the regularly scheduled dose of pressure, with supporters likely expecting not just Premier League safety, but also tangible improvement, something Hughton will have to handle.
Brighton will finish top ten because….their defense was stellar last season, and not only kept them up but kept them in almost every game. Brighton conceded 54 goals last season in 38 games, less than anyone else in the bottom half of the table. The team warded off suitors for Lewis Dunk, a decision which proved smart. His central defensive partner is a full international in Shane Duffy. Both are 25 years old. If they can use the new signings to bolster the attack effectively, this is a team that has the potential to make some noise.
Brighton will be relegated because…they simply can’t score. They scored just 34 goals last season, and were shut out a whopping 17 times. To fix this problem, Brighton has spent nearly $70 million this summer, but have gone with quantity over quality, not spending more than $22 million on any one player. That man was Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who has just one good season under his belt at AZ Alkmaar. They signed Jurgen Locadia back in January from PSV Eindhoven, and despite plenty of aplomb, he managed just a single goal. It’s a work in progress, but if the attack doesn’t improve, Brighton is in trouble.
Best possible XI:
———————Ryan———————
——Bernardo—Dunk—Duffy——Bruno——
—————Propper——Stephens——————
——Jahanbakhsh——Gross——Knockaert——
——————Murray——————
Transfers In: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar, $22.3 million), Yves Bissouma (Lille, $19.8 million), Bernardo (RB Leipzig, $11 million), Florin Andone (Deportivo la Coruna, $7 million), David Button (Fulham, $5.2 million), Percy Tau ($3.8 million).
There’s still a lot to be determined here, most of which falls in the lap of Jahanbakhsh. If he can repeat last season with AZ Alkmaar, Brighton will have one of the best value buys of the entire summer. If he falls flat, there’s little else to provide this attack with any type of spark, leaving them toothless once again. Also, Bissouma is a midfield destroyer who could boost the team’s cover for the back line and begin moving possession forward, and if he performs well and earns a starting spot, Brighton will not just have one of the strong midfields of the lower-table sides, but also a great asset on their hands, with Bissouma at just 21 years old. The C+ grade comes with lots of question marks, but plenty of potential as well.
Star player: This is a loaded question, as nobody truly stands out on this squad at the moment. Jurgen Locadia was meant to be that star when he was brought in last winter, but has since fallen flat. He still has that chance, but the slow start has not been terribly endearing. Jahanbakhsh also has a shot to be the guy, but he’s making a significant step up in competition. At the moment, Brighton’s incumbent star is Pascal Gross, a midfielder who flew under the Premier League radar last season but scored seven goals and was often Brighton’s biggest threat moving forward, even starting as a pseudo-striker down the stretch of the season.
Coach’s Corner: Chris Hughton is potentially the Premier League’s most underrated managers. He finished 11th with a thin Norwich City squad back in 2012/13, although they limped to relegation the next. He has built a sustainable ship at Brighton, but this coming season will be critical to their long-term health. While managers like David Wagner and Sean Dyche are constantly praised for the performances they give at clubs of lesser stature, Hughton’s job at Brighton – a team that had never made the top flight before last season – is one that never gets the credit it deserves.
PST Predicts: Sophomore seasons for newly promoted clubs are ones even more impossible to predict than their first. After securing safety in the first season up, many fans expect marketable improvement over the previous campaign, adding pressure to the players and coaches. Nobody wants to fall back, but still the goal should be the same. As long as the team realizes the bar is still league safety, they will be ok. Any added pressure could cause the team to fall apart. We’ll say Brighton stays up, but barely, with a 17th placed finish. There are worse teams than this perusing the Premier League, and that should be enough to keep them afloa-.
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sarri confident of Willian staying at club, and more
Willian is back at Chelsea, and his new manager Maurizio Sarri doesn’t see him leaving.
The Brazilian was late to report to preseason training after his World Cup break, but while he arrived on Thursday ahead of Chelsea’s match against Manchester City in Sunday’s FA Community Shield, Willian had bigger fish to fry in the past week.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Sarri said that after a conversation with the 29-year-old midfielder, the manager feels confident Willian will be staying with Chelsea.
On Willian's return to training, he says: 'I spoke to him yesterday about [being late]. It was a very positive conversation and I am very happy about it. There is not a Willian problem.' He is 'very confident' the Brazilian will remain a Chelsea man. #CommunityShield