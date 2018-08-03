Report: Meram heading back to the Crew

A familiar face looks to be heading back to Columbus.
After just seven months in Florida, Orlando City has reportedly completed a trade with the Columbus Crew, sending Meram back to the Crew in exchange for $750,000 in target allocation money and a 2019 international roster spot. The move sees Meram return to the team and coach he played his best soccer for, becoming a league star in 2017 with 13 goals and seven assists.
Meram originally joined Orlando City in January, having asked for a move away from Columbus with his value sky-high. In return, the Crew received $700,000 in TAM and 300,000 in GAM, which the club ends up netting in the deal. But Meram never found his old form playing for Jason Kreis and now James O’Connor, and as soon as O’Connor came in, it seemed Meram was ready to go elsewhere.
In 17 games, Meram scored just one goal and set up three others. In the prior four seasons under Gregg Berhalter in Columbus, Meram played in at least 31 games each season and recorded a combined 32 goals and 29 assists.
One of Meram’s reasons for leaving Columbus in the first place was he wasn’t happy about the uncertainty over whether the club would be leaving the city for Austin, Texas at the end of this season, or next. But it appears Meram found out the hard way that other teams can’t give him what Berhalter has. Freedom to attack, cut in from the left wing and play a huge role for a title-contender.
After 20 years at the club, Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of last season, in which Arsenal failed to break into the top four for a second consecutive season, allowing for a fresh set of eyes to come in and manage the side. In comes veteran Spaniard Unai Emery, who perhaps couldn’t live up to expectations in France but certainly beat the odds over and over again with Sevilla and Valencia in Spain.
Emery’s attention to detail and defensive focus could pair well with Arsenal’s wonderful abundance of creative, playmaking midfielders. But based on Arsenal’s preseason performances, there’s still plenty of work to be done at both ends of the pitch.
Arsenal will finish top four because….the new signings gel and add strength in depth to what is an already very strong squad. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits the ground running in his first full-season at the club with 20 or more goals, partnering at times with Alexandre Lacazette or trading spots with him between the heavy workload of matches. More importantly, the summer signings of Sokratis, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner help shore up Arsenal’s leaky defense after a few months of struggles to start the season. Torreira, affectionately called “pac-man” for his ability to eat up attackers all over the field, morphs into the best defensive midfielder Arsenal has seen since the days of Patrick Vieira.
Arsenal will miss out on the UEFA Champions League because….defensive problems remain. While the team is beautiful in its attack, Emery is left pulling all the hairs out of his head wondering why Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis can’t figure out how to play together and defend as a unit. With Laurent Koscielny set to miss a large chunk of the season coming back from his torn Achilles injury, Arsenal miss his defensive leadership. In addition, both Lacazette and Aubameyang struggle to score in the big games, making Arsenal fans continue to suffer as the team fails to live up to expectations.
Best possible XI: List the team’s strongest lineup for this season when everyone is fit
Arsenal found itself outside the Champions League for the second straight season, and with a new manager entering, the club could have been in for a rough summer. Instead, it’s been very good so far by all accounts. Arsenal spent strategically and already, Guendouzi looks like a strong signing, having performed well as a holding midfielder in multiple preseason matches. Leno looks like the future goalkeeper the Gunners have been wanting with Torreira and Sokratis shore up a creaky defense. In addition, the Gunners were able to hold on to Aubameyang, Lacazette, and though his future is still up in the air, Aaron Ramsey so far. Through preseason, it’s clear that Arsenal needs to work more defensively, but in terms of the attacking side they’re looking good enough to start the season.
Star player: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: The French-born Gabon International was a star both domestically and in Europe for Borussia Dortmund. If he can produce at his old level, Arsenal will be just fine.
Coaches’ Corner:Unai Emery: The 48-year-old manager comes from Paris Saint-Germain, where he gained valuable experience coaching some of the biggest names in world football. But the majority of his coaching success has come in Spain. With Valencia and Sevilla, Emery constantly beat expectations and helped his side play better than the sum of its parts. If he can pull that off for Arsenal, he will quickly win over fans.
PST predicts: After a strong offseason, Arsenal look set to return to the club’s old glory as a regular top-four team. The spine of the squad was improved, which should give players like Mesut Ozil, Henrik Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi the freedom to attack down the wings and through the heart of the opponent’s defense. The new manager should refresh the player’s attitudes and deliver a fitter, more defensively-sound squad, which will help in terms of getting back in the Champions League. Arsenal may still be a bit away from challenging for a league title, but they’re not that far off.
Watch: Incredible olympico goal in Copa Sudamericana
In the 92nd minute, Fluminense’s No. 10, Junior Sornoza of Ecuador scored an incredible goal from a corner kick to give the Brazilian hosts a 2-0 win over Uruguay’s Defensor Sporting. With Defensor trailing and looking for a quick counter attack from the corner kick, Sornoza eyed Defensor’s Guillermo Reyes off his line, waiting for a ball into the middle of the box.
Sornoza picked out the far corner and the rest is history. Never chance, Copa Sudamericana (and Copa Libertadores).
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) Julie Ertz, Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan scored second-half goals and the United States took control to beat Brazil 4-1 on Thursday night for the Tournament of Nations title.
Heath’s curling goal in the 62nd minute put the United States up 3-1 and gave the team the margin it needed to edge defending tournament champion Australia. The Matildas edged Japan 2-0 earlier in the day at Toyota Park, putting pressure on the Americans to beat Brazil by two goals to finish atop the table.
Morgan helped secure the title with her 90th international goal in the 77th minute and the Americans extended their undefeated streak to 19 matches. The United States has not dropped a match since losing 1-0 to Australia in the Tournament of Nations last year.
There was concern in the final moments when Morgan was stretched off with an apparent injury, but she was on her feet for the trophy ceremony following the game. Morgan had four goals in the tournament.
“Brazil’s so technical, so we knew that they were going to bring it. There’s a lot of things that we can learn as well,” Ertz said. “This tournament was huge for use in terms of progress, obviously with qualifying coming up. We’re got to tweak a few things but I’m just so proud of this team and how hard we work for each other.”
The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, is gearing up for World Cup qualifying in October. The Americans hope to defend their title next summer at the World Cup in France.
Brazil, ranked No. 7 in the world and led by five-time FIFA World Player of the Year Marta, has already qualified for France.
The Brazilians struck first with an own goal that hit Tierna Davidson in the 16th minute. But Lavelle tied it with her third international goal in the 33rd minute.
“I think we knew we couldn’t take our foot off the pedal, even though they got that goal. We knew we still had to keep being aggressive and be on our front foot and attacking and not let it get to us,” said Lavelle, who started. “Thankfully it worked.”
Ertz pulled the United States in front with a sliding goal off Heath’s cross to the far post in the 53rd minute before Heath added her own goal.
Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr each scored for Australia in the opening game at Toyota Park. The eight-ranked Matildas have a secured a spot in the World Cup.
Japan, ranked sixth, has also qualified from France.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche couldn’t hold back his excitement after the Clarets advanced into the Europa League third qualifying round over Aberdeen in extra time.
“It’s on my CV too, a win in Europe, whatever way you look at it,” Dyche said after the match.
The Clarets hosted a European match at Turf Moor for the first time in 51 years, topping Aberdeen 4-2 on aggregate on a 3-1 victory in extra time. Jack Cork scored the winner in the 101st minute with a header, while Ashley Barnes added one more from the spot in the 114th minute.
“Our fans literally just wanted to get into Europe so they could have a European tour!” Dyche said. “I’m pleased we achieved that for them.”
Dyche was forced to temper his excitement slightly, however, aware of the pitfalls that could plague this team in the coming months. Mid-table Premier League sides that enter early-season Europa League play have often suffered in Premier League standings as a result of the brutal fixture congestion that can potentially take place. These teams often don’t have the resources to ensure the squad is deep enough to handle so many fronts, and it takes a toll.
“We’ve got to be careful, tonight was weird because we’re drawing and I’m thinking, ‘I’ve still got a Premier League campaign coming’,” said Dyche.
Two years ago, Southampton played Europa League matches early on, and it cost in league play as they lost five of their first six Premier League matches, with just two Premier League wins through December 3. Hull City back in 2014/15 qualified for the tournament and played four early-season matches, but they grabbed just two league wins by December 20 and ended up relegated. The year before that, Swansea City made a huge Europa League run through the playoff round, into the group stage, and beyond into the knockouts, but they suffered in league play finding themselves as far down as 15th in mid-January and eventually finishing just nine points above the drop. Even as far back as the 2011/12, Fulham reached the Europa League on fair play points, and it torpedoed their league season. They ended up playing 14 games in a run from the first qualifying round all the way to the group stage, but had just four Premier League wins by Christmas and were down in the bottom quarter of the table, eventually rebounding once Europe was completed to finish 9th.
Dyche is aware of what’s at stake. “It’s tough because we wanted to win,” he said, “but I can’t lose my players. Whatever happens this is still not as important as the Premier League and I’ve made that clear to everyone. As soon as I found out [Chris Wood] Woody [was struggling] he’s got to come off. Aaron [Lennon] had a tight hamstring and he almost ran back for one, so I’m shouting not to. The bigger picture still has to be there.”