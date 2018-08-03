More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Season Preview: Can Brighton avoid sophomore slump?

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton at a glance:

Premier League (and old First Division) titles: 0 (best finish: 15th, 2017/18)

FA Cups: 0 (best finish: 2nd, 1983)

League Cups: 0 (best finish: 4th round, twice)

FA Community Shield: 0

Top Four finishes: 0

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The glitz and glamor has worn off, the celebrations are over, the bright lights are no longer blinding. Brighton & Hove Albion is an established Premier League club.

The Seagulls navigated the club’s first-ever Premier League season with pragmatism, organization, and occasionally style, avoiding relegation by a somewhat comfortable seven points. Now, the goal becomes avoiding a sophomore slump.

Somewhat active in the transfer market this summer, manager Chris Hughton has the tall task of weighing new, higher expectations brought on by last season’s mild success with the reality of the situation: Brighton & Hove Albion’s goal is still to remain a Premier League competitor. Avoiding relegation is ultimately the goal, and like it was this past year, anything else is bonus. Still, having proven they can do the job once has undoubtedly added a little extra spice to the regularly scheduled dose of pressure, with supporters likely expecting not just Premier League safety, but also tangible improvement, something Hughton will have to handle.

Brighton will finish top ten because….their defense was stellar last season, and not only kept them up but kept them in almost every game. Brighton conceded 54 goals last season in 38 games, less than anyone else in the bottom half of the table. The team warded off suitors for Lewis Dunk, a decision which proved smart. His central defensive partner is a full international in Shane Duffy. Both are 25 years old. If they can use the new signings to bolster the attack effectively, this is a team that has the potential to make some noise.

Brighton will be relegated because…they simply can’t score. They scored just 34 goals last season, and were shut out a whopping 17 times. To fix this problem, Brighton has spent nearly $70 million this summer, but have gone with quantity over quality, not spending more than $22 million on any one player. That man was Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who has just one good season under his belt at AZ Alkmaar. They signed Jurgen Locadia back in January from PSV Eindhoven, and despite plenty of aplomb, he managed just a single goal. It’s a work in progress, but if the attack doesn’t improve, Brighton is in trouble.

Best possible XI:

———————Ryan———————

——Bernardo—Dunk—Duffy——Bruno——

—————Propper——Stephens——————

——Jahanbakhsh——Gross——Knockaert——

——————Murray——————

Transfers In: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar, $22.3 million), Yves Bissouma (Lille, $19.8 million), Bernardo (RB Leipzig, $11 million), Florin Andone (Deportivo la Coruna, $7 million), David Button (Fulham, $5.2 million), Percy Tau ($3.8 million).

Transfers Out: Sam Baldock (Reading, $4.6 million), Connor Goldson (Rangers, $3.9 million), Jamie Murphy (Rangers, $1.4 million), Jiri Skalak (Millwall, $937k), Tim Krul (Norwich, Free).

Ranking their offseason: C+

There’s still a lot to be determined here, most of which falls in the lap of Jahanbakhsh. If he can repeat last season with AZ Alkmaar, Brighton will have one of the best value buys of the entire summer. If he falls flat, there’s little else to provide this attack with any type of spark, leaving them toothless once again. Also, Bissouma is a midfield destroyer who could boost the team’s cover for the back line and begin moving possession forward, and if he performs well and earns a starting spot, Brighton will not just have one of the strong midfields of the lower-table sides, but also a great asset on their hands, with Bissouma at just 21 years old. The C+ grade comes with lots of question marks, but plenty of potential as well.

Pascal Gross is vital to this Brighton squad, and hopefully will have some of the weight lifted from his shoulders this season (Getty Images)

Star player: This is a loaded question, as nobody truly stands out on this squad at the moment. Jurgen Locadia was meant to be that star when he was brought in last winter, but has since fallen flat. He still has that chance, but the slow start has not been terribly endearing. Jahanbakhsh also has a shot to be the guy, but he’s making a significant step up in competition. At the moment, Brighton’s incumbent star is Pascal Gross, a midfielder who flew under the Premier League radar last season but scored seven goals and was often Brighton’s biggest threat moving forward, even starting as a pseudo-striker down the stretch of the season.

Coach’s Corner: Chris Hughton is potentially the Premier League’s most underrated managers. He finished 11th with a thin Norwich City squad back in 2012/13, although they limped to relegation the next. He has built a sustainable ship at Brighton, but this coming season will be critical to their long-term health. While managers like David Wagner and Sean Dyche are constantly praised for the performances they give at clubs of lesser stature, Hughton’s job at Brighton – a team that had never made the top flight before last season – is one that never gets the credit it deserves.

PST Predicts: Sophomore seasons for newly promoted clubs are ones even more impossible to predict than their first. After securing safety in the first season up, many fans expect marketable improvement over the previous campaign, adding pressure to the players and coaches. Nobody wants to fall back, but still the goal should be the same. As long as the team realizes the bar is still league safety, they will be ok. Any added pressure could cause the team to fall apart. We’ll say Brighton stays up, but barely, with a 17th placed finish. There are worse teams than this perusing the Premier League, and that should be enough to keep them afloa-.

NPSL final: Miami FC 2 heads north to face upstarts FC Motown

Twitter/@NPSLSoccer
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One win separates two sides from NPSL glory on Saturday night, but it’s the way Miami FC 2 and FC Motown reached the title match that warrants further discussion.

[ MORE: FC Motown has defied the odds in its first NPSL season ]

The two sides will meet at Drew University’s Ranger Stadium in Madison, NJ on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NASL’s uncertainty forced several clubs, including Miami FC, to reconsider their future in 2018 after the formerly second-tier division cancelled its season due to an ongoing battle with the United States Soccer Federation.

That was when Miami FC 2, which largely consists of players that have been carried over from the club’s professional side, was born.

Miami FC 2 has cruised through much of its 2018 schedule in NPSL, as expected, with just one regular season blemish on its record; a 1-0 defeat to Florida rivals Jacksonville Armada, who also came over from NASL in the interim.

With a strong squad and experience manager in Paul Dalglish, it’s no surprise Miami is playing for the NPSL title.

On the other side of the field though, they’ll meet an FC Motown side that has defied the odds in their first professional season.

Although Motown features a number of former professionals as well, most notably Dilly Duka and Julius James, very few considered the New Jersey-based club a threat heading into 2018.

Instead, the newcomers have gone about their business, also losing just one regular season match, which came on the final matchday before the NPSL postseason.

Motown has had the benefit of playing four of its five playoff matches at Ranger Stadium, winning those four games by a combined score of 10 to three.

With both clubs seeking professional environments in the future, it may be one of the few occasions where Miami and Motown will meet on an “amateur” playing field, but make no mistake about it, neither club fits the standard definition of amateur.

Transfer rumor roundup: SMS to Milan? Wolves want Vida

Marco Rosi/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PST takes a look at the biggest transfer stories on Saturday, with several domestic leagues less than a week away from kick off.

[ MORE: How will PL newcomers Cardiff fare four years away? ]

AC Milan has already made a splash this summer with Gonzalo Higuain’s loan arrival, but the Rossoneri appear far from done in their spending.

The club will try to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Milan before the Serie A season, with a move of $139 million in the cards.

Milinkovic-Savic was one of the most highly-coveted players heading into the World Cup, and had a strong tournament for Serbia, despite not advancing past the group phase.

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida has drawn significant attention since his performance at the World Cup, and his shining effort could lead to a move to the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to bring in the Besiktas man, after the club made a bid of $20.8 million to add to their summer spending.

Maurizio Sarri’s willingness to add another defender to his new Chelsea squad may have to end, after Juventus turned down an offer for Daniele Rugiani.

The 24-year-old has been a main target for Sarri and the Blues this summer, however, it seems as though Juventus won’t be willing to sell the young defender.

Season Preview: How will Chelsea fare under new manager Sarri?

Twitter/@ChelseaFC
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea at a glance:

Premier League titles: 6 (Most recent: 2016/17)

FA Cups: 8 (Most recent: Last season)

League Cups: 5 (Most recent: 2014/15)

FA Community Shield: 4 (Most recent: 2009)

UEFA Champions League: 1 (2011/12)

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

With Manchester City and Liverpool dominating headlines throughout preseason, Chelsea has managed to fly under the radar in a lot of ways heading into the 2018/19 Premier League season.

With new manager Maurizio Sarri guiding the club, it seems as though the Blues have a coach in place that will be able to get the best out of their talent, which has already shown by his ability to keep Eden Hazard, Willian and N'Golo Kante at the club.

This team is just two seasons removed from hoisting the PL trophy, and with many players still in the prime of their career, it’s not unfathomable that Sarri can guide this club to glory once again.

Chelsea will contend because… the Blues have managed to stave off serious attempts at other clubs hijacking their top talents. To this point, Hazard, Willian, Kante, Courtois and others are all staying put at Stamford Bridge, and on paper, this squad is still one of the two or three best in England.

Chelsea will end up out of the top four mix because…. Manchester City and Liverpool will be too much to handle at the top, and Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United will have their say in the title race as well.

Best possible XI:

Courtois

Azpilicueta — Christensen — Rudiger — Alonso

Jorginho — Kante — Fabregas

Willian — Morata — Hazard

Transfers In: Jorginho (Napoli), Rob Green (Huddersfield Town)

Transfers Out: Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo), Jonathan Panzo (Monaco), Isaac Christie-Davies (Liverpool), Jordan Houghton (MK Dons), Wallace (Unattached), Harvey St Clair (Venezia)

Ranking their offseason: B-

Jorginho’s addition to the club automatically solidifies Chelsea as boasting one of the top midfields in the PL with his partnership next to N’Golo Kante, but while that move will likely prove to be brilliant, the Blues were relatively quiet in the transfer market. Sarri will surely bank on many of the club’s regulars from previous seasons to come back stronger in 2018/19 and lift Chelsea back into the title race, as they were two seasons ago.

Star player: Fresh off of a brilliant showing at the World Cup, Eden Hazard must now carry that over to the PL and show the rest of the world why he should be among the consideration and discussions of best players in the game. Hazard has all the capabilities imaginable as an attacking threat, but for Chelsea to get back into the thick of things in England he’ll need to be special this season.

Coach’s Corner: Maurizio Sarri stepped in relatively late in the game after a back-and-forth battle between Antonio Conte and management, however, the former Napoli boss seems to have brought a calming presence to the club. The veteran Italian has done his job thus far in keeping many of the side’s top talents in London, but now it’s up to Sarri to carry that over and provide the results for a club that always has tremendous expectations.

PST Predicts: Following a World Cup, it’s hard to predict how players will return to form given the strains of overexertion. Man City and Liverpool have earned the rights to be considered heavy favorites, but Chelsea won’t slouch with its current group of players. If Morata and/or Batshuayi finds their form up front, the Blues will boast a very strong front three to go along with a rock solid defensive unit that is now led by Kante and Jorginho sitting in front of the back four.

Di Maria, Weah guide PSG to French Super Cup win over Monaco

Twitter/@PSG_inside
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Even without a host of their stars, Paris Saint-Germain made easy work of their Ligue 1 rivals Monaco on Saturday in the Trophee des Champions.

[ MORE: Lampard wins Derby managerial debut with last-minute goal ]

Although Neymar made a late appearance for PSG, who went on to win the match 4-0, ahead of the start of the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season, all eyes were on a younger host of players for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Angel di Maria’s brace helped pace the Parisians on the day, particularly a brilliant first-half free kick that beat goalkeeper Diego Benaglio in the 33rd minute.

Already up 2-0 at halftime, U.S. Men’s National Team attacker Tim Weah gave PSG a third goal after the hour mark when he slotted home between the legs of the Monaco shot-stopper.

The Ligue 1 season kicks off next weekend, as PSG hosts Caen on Sunday, while Monaco visits Nantes the day prior.