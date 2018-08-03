Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sarri confident of Willian staying at club, and more

Willian is back at Chelsea, and his new manager Maurizio Sarri doesn’t see him leaving.
The Brazilian was late to report to preseason training after his World Cup break, but while he arrived on Thursday ahead of Chelsea’s match against Manchester City in Sunday’s FA Community Shield, Willian had bigger fish to fry in the past week.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Sarri said that after a conversation with the 29-year-old midfielder, the manager feels confident Willian will be staying with Chelsea.
On Willian's return to training, he says: 'I spoke to him yesterday about [being late]. It was a very positive conversation and I am very happy about it. There is not a Willian problem.' He is 'very confident' the Brazilian will remain a Chelsea man. #CommunityShield
England’s former No. 1 is heading to a team already with a England National Team goalkeeper.
According to the BBC, Hart is undergoing a medical at Burnley ahead of joining the Premier League club. Sean Dyche‘s side is in the middle of a goalkeeping crisis, with Nick Pope and Tom Heaton both out injured. Pope suffered a shoulder injury in Europa League action against Aberdeen while Heaton is recovering from a calf injury.
It’s unclear whether Hart is signing on loan or on a permanent contract. Hart has one year left on his Manchester City contract but it’s clear that Ederson and Claudio Bravo are the top two goalkeepers at the Etihad, leaving Hart out in the cold.
Jesus signs five-year extension at Man City
Manchester City’s starting striker has pledged his future to the club.
The reigning Premier League champions announced that it had signed Gabriel Jesus to a new five-year contract, taking him through 2023 at the Etihad Stadium. Jesus has been a revelation in English soccer since joining the club in January 2017. He’s scored 20 goals and dished out seven assists in his time at the club.
Jesus is coming off a bit of a rough World Cup, where he looked a little off the pace. Now back with Manchester City, it will be interesting to see how Jesus responds to no goals at the World Cup and Brazil’s early exit.
Season Preview: Can Bournemouth build on last season?
Coming off a 12th-place finish in last year’s Premier League season, manager Eddie Howe has been patient in the transfer market, instead preferring to work with the players already at his disposal. Now in the club’s fourth-straight season in the Premier League, Howe has developed a side that plays free-flowing soccer at times as well as having a strong defense, with some players catching the eye of bigger clubs.
Lewis Cook is a Tottenham transfer target and with Bournemouth reportedly ready to break its transfer record to sign Colombian Jefferson Lerma, Cook could be allowed to leave. With two more friendly matches before the start of the season, Howe could put the finishing touches on his squad ahead of the August 9 deadline, as Bournemouth looks to rebound from a slightly disappointing season last year.
One good piece of news for U.S. Men’s National Team fans…Emerson Hyndman has been a full participant in Bournemouth’s preseason training and this may be his year to break into the first team for good.
Bournemouth will finish in the top ten because….Lerma, Nathan Ake, Asmir Begovic and Harry Arter play at the level that they have shown in flashes in the past. Although Bournemouth is a small club, the amount of talent on the books is impressive and if the team gels together and finds goals from new sources (with Benik Afobe off to Wolverhampton), the team can certainly push into mid-table territory, if not even challenge for the Europa League.
Bournemouth will barely survive relegation because…Jermain Defoe, who turns 36-years old in October, can’t be relied on anymore. Callum Wilson and Joshua King continue to struggle in front of net and while the defense is solid, it’s no match for the top-6 clubs. Bournemouth is in the thick of the relegation struggle but Howe manages to guide his team to safety, but only just. The lack of major signings in the summer comes back to haunt Howe, especially if the club can’t get the Lerma signing over the finish line.
Best possible XI: List the team’s strongest lineup for this season when everyone is fit
Transfers Out:Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton, $10 million), Max Gradel (Toulouse, undisclosed), Adam Federici (Stoke City, undisclosed), Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed)
Ranking their offseason: C+. It’s hard to tell so far how the new signings Brooks and Rico will do in the Premier League, with Brooks coming from the Championship and Rico from a small club in La Liga. The departures won’t hurt the club very much but if Bournemouth want to push on from where it finished last year, the current signings may not have been enough. Especially if the team loses Lewis Cook.
Star player:Asmir Begovic: The Canadian-raised Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper has literally saved many points for Bournemouth since joining in 2017. If Bournemouth pushes into the top ten again, it will be thanks to strong goalkeeping from Begovic.
Coaches’ Corner:With Arsene Wenger now gone, Howe is currently the longest-serving manager with his club in the Premier League. The former Bournemouth defender has drawn praise from across the world for keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League and playing an exciting brand of soccer. At times over the last three seasons, Bournemouth didn’t back down from the Premier League giants, and against other clubs lower in the table, the team was able to express itself more freely and control possession. Howe has done a terrific job, but it will be interesting to see if he’s taken Bournemouth as high as it can go, or if he can lead the club to new heights.
PST predicts: We predict that Bournemouth will again be fighting relegation. As things stand, the club is not much improved since last season and other than the two new signings, – and potentially others before the transfer window shuts – the squad doesn’t seem like it’s improved more than the one that recorded just 44 points last season. There’s plenty of pressure on Howe to keep the team in the Premier League this season and return the club to the top ten.
A familiar face looks to be heading back to Columbus.
After just seven months in Florida, Orlando City has reportedly completed a trade with the Columbus Crew, sending Meram back to the Crew in exchange for $750,000 in target allocation money and a 2019 international roster spot. The move sees Meram return to the team and coach he played his best soccer for, becoming a league star in 2017 with 13 goals and seven assists.
Meram originally joined Orlando City in January, having asked for a move away from Columbus with his value sky-high. In return, the Crew received $700,000 in TAM and 300,000 in GAM, which the club ends up netting in the deal. But Meram never found his old form playing for Jason Kreis and now James O’Connor, and as soon as O’Connor came in, it seemed Meram was ready to go elsewhere.
In 17 games, Meram scored just one goal and set up three others. In the prior four seasons under Gregg Berhalter in Columbus, Meram played in at least 31 games each season and recorded a combined 32 goals and 29 assists.
One of Meram’s reasons for leaving Columbus in the first place was he wasn’t happy about the uncertainty over whether the club would be leaving the city for Austin, Texas at the end of this season, or next. But it appears Meram found out the hard way that other teams can’t give him what Berhalter has. Freedom to attack, cut in from the left wing and play a huge role for a title-contender.
After 20 years at the club, Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of last season, in which Arsenal failed to break into the top four for a second consecutive season, allowing for a fresh set of eyes to come in and manage the side. In comes veteran Spaniard Unai Emery, who perhaps couldn’t live up to expectations in France but certainly beat the odds over and over again with Sevilla and Valencia in Spain.
Emery’s attention to detail and defensive focus could pair well with Arsenal’s wonderful abundance of creative, playmaking midfielders. But based on Arsenal’s preseason performances, there’s still plenty of work to be done at both ends of the pitch.
Arsenal will finish top four because….the new signings gel and add strength in depth to what is an already very strong squad. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits the ground running in his first full-season at the club with 20 or more goals, partnering at times with Alexandre Lacazette or trading spots with him between the heavy workload of matches. More importantly, the summer signings of Sokratis, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner help shore up Arsenal’s leaky defense after a few months of struggles to start the season. Torreira, affectionately called “pac-man” for his ability to eat up attackers all over the field, morphs into the best defensive midfielder Arsenal has seen since the days of Patrick Vieira.
Arsenal will miss out on the UEFA Champions League because….defensive problems remain. While the team is beautiful in its attack, Emery is left pulling all the hairs out of his head wondering why Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis can’t figure out how to play together and defend as a unit. With Laurent Koscielny set to miss a large chunk of the season coming back from his torn Achilles injury, Arsenal miss his defensive leadership. In addition, both Lacazette and Aubameyang struggle to score in the big games, making Arsenal fans continue to suffer as the team fails to live up to expectations.
Best possible XI: List the team’s strongest lineup for this season when everyone is fit
Arsenal found itself outside the Champions League for the second straight season, and with a new manager entering, the club could have been in for a rough summer. Instead, it’s been very good so far by all accounts. Arsenal spent strategically and already, Guendouzi looks like a strong signing, having performed well as a holding midfielder in multiple preseason matches. Leno looks like the future goalkeeper the Gunners have been wanting with Torreira and Sokratis shore up a creaky defense. In addition, the Gunners were able to hold on to Aubameyang, Lacazette, and though his future is still up in the air, Aaron Ramsey so far. Through preseason, it’s clear that Arsenal needs to work more defensively, but in terms of the attacking side they’re looking good enough to start the season.
Star player: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: The French-born Gabon International was a star both domestically and in Europe for Borussia Dortmund. If he can produce at his old level, Arsenal will be just fine.
Coaches’ Corner:Unai Emery: The 48-year-old manager comes from Paris Saint-Germain, where he gained valuable experience coaching some of the biggest names in world football. But the majority of his coaching success has come in Spain. With Valencia and Sevilla, Emery constantly beat expectations and helped his side play better than the sum of its parts. If he can pull that off for Arsenal, he will quickly win over fans.
PST predicts: After a strong offseason, Arsenal look set to return to the club’s old glory as a regular top-four team. The spine of the squad was improved, which should give players like Mesut Ozil, Henrik Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi the freedom to attack down the wings and through the heart of the opponent’s defense. The new manager should refresh the player’s attitudes and deliver a fitter, more defensively-sound squad, which will help in terms of getting back in the Champions League. Arsenal may still be a bit away from challenging for a league title, but they’re not that far off.
Watch: Incredible olympico goal in Copa Sudamericana
In the 92nd minute, Fluminense’s No. 10, Junior Sornoza of Ecuador scored an incredible goal from a corner kick to give the Brazilian hosts a 2-0 win over Uruguay’s Defensor Sporting. With Defensor trailing and looking for a quick counter attack from the corner kick, Sornoza eyed Defensor’s Guillermo Reyes off his line, waiting for a ball into the middle of the box.
Sornoza picked out the far corner and the rest is history. Never chance, Copa Sudamericana (and Copa Libertadores).