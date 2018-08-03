More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

USWNT defeats Brazil 4-1 to clinch Tournament of Nations title

Associated PressAug 3, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) Julie Ertz, Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan scored second-half goals and the United States took control to beat Brazil 4-1 on Thursday night for the Tournament of Nations title.

Heath’s curling goal in the 62nd minute put the United States up 3-1 and gave the team the margin it needed to edge defending tournament champion Australia. The Matildas edged Japan 2-0 earlier in the day at Toyota Park, putting pressure on the Americans to beat Brazil by two goals to finish atop the table.

[READ: Higuain, Bonucci swap complete]

Morgan helped secure the title with her 90th international goal in the 77th minute and the Americans extended their undefeated streak to 19 matches. The United States has not dropped a match since losing 1-0 to Australia in the Tournament of Nations last year.

There was concern in the final moments when Morgan was stretched off with an apparent injury, but she was on her feet for the trophy ceremony following the game. Morgan had four goals in the tournament.

“Brazil’s so technical, so we knew that they were going to bring it. There’s a lot of things that we can learn as well,” Ertz said. “This tournament was huge for use in terms of progress, obviously with qualifying coming up. We’re got to tweak a few things but I’m just so proud of this team and how hard we work for each other.”

The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, is gearing up for World Cup qualifying in October. The Americans hope to defend their title next summer at the World Cup in France.

Brazil, ranked No. 7 in the world and led by five-time FIFA World Player of the Year Marta, has already qualified for France.

The Brazilians struck first with an own goal that hit Tierna Davidson in the 16th minute. But Lavelle tied it with her third international goal in the 33rd minute.

“I think we knew we couldn’t take our foot off the pedal, even though they got that goal. We knew we still had to keep being aggressive and be on our front foot and attacking and not let it get to us,” said Lavelle, who started. “Thankfully it worked.”

Ertz pulled the United States in front with a sliding goal off Heath’s cross to the far post in the 53rd minute before Heath added her own goal.

Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr each scored for Australia in the opening game at Toyota Park. The eight-ranked Matildas have a secured a spot in the World Cup.

Japan, ranked sixth, has also qualified from France.

Sean Dyche elated at Europa League victory

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Burnley manager Sean Dyche couldn’t hold back his excitement after the Clarets advanced into the Europa League third qualifying round over Aberdeen in extra time.

“It’s on my CV too, a win in Europe, whatever way you look at it,” Dyche said after the match.

The Clarets hosted a European match at Turf Moor for the first time in 51 years, topping Aberdeen 4-2 on aggregate on a 3-1 victory in extra time. Jack Cork scored the winner in the 101st minute with a header, while Ashley Barnes added one more from the spot in the 114th minute.

[ MORE: Full Europa League roundup ]

“Our fans literally just wanted to get into Europe so they could have a European tour!” Dyche said. “I’m pleased we achieved that for them.”

Dyche was forced to temper his excitement slightly, however, aware of the pitfalls that could plague this team in the coming months. Mid-table Premier League sides that enter early-season Europa League play have often suffered in Premier League standings as a result of the brutal fixture congestion that can potentially take place. These teams often don’t have the resources to ensure the squad is deep enough to handle so many fronts, and it takes a toll.

“We’ve got to be careful, tonight was weird because we’re drawing and I’m thinking, ‘I’ve still got a Premier League campaign coming’,” said Dyche.

Two years ago, Southampton played Europa League matches early on, and it cost in league play as they lost five of their first six Premier League matches, with just two Premier League wins through December 3. Hull City back in 2014/15 qualified for the tournament and played four early-season matches, but they grabbed just two league wins by December 20 and ended up relegated. The year before that, Swansea City made a huge Europa League run through the playoff round, into the group stage, and beyond into the knockouts, but they suffered in league play finding themselves as far down as 15th in mid-January and eventually finishing just nine points above the drop. Even as far back as the 2011/12, Fulham reached the Europa League on fair play points, and it torpedoed their league season. They ended up playing 14 games in a run from the first qualifying round all the way to the group stage, but had just four Premier League wins by Christmas and were down in the bottom quarter of the table, eventually rebounding once Europe was completed to finish 9th.

Dyche is aware of what’s at stake. “It’s tough because we wanted to win,” he said, “but I can’t lose my players. Whatever happens this is still not as important as the Premier League and I’ve made that clear to everyone. As soon as I found out [Chris Wood] Woody [was struggling] he’s got to come off. Aaron [Lennon] had a tight hamstring and he almost ran back for one, so I’m shouting not to. The bigger picture still has to be there.”

Higuain, Bonucci swap places between Juventus, AC Milan

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leonardo Bonucci has rejoined Juventus, while Gonzalo Higuain goes to AC Milan in the other direction in a pair of transfers that have reunited Juve’s trophy-winning center-back pairing.

Bonucci had gone to AC Milan last summer ending a seven-year stretch with Juventus where he won seven Serie A titles. The 31-year-old at the time said his “bond had faded” with Juventus and it was “time to part ways.” Now, after a disappointing season with Milan, he has returned.

“After spending seven wonderful years in black and white, Leonardo Bonucci has returned to the club following a season at AC Milan,” Juventus said in a statement confirming the deal. “Both Juventus and Bonucci are ready to start winning things again together.”

The transfer is a swap deal, but not for Higuain. Instead, 24-year-old defender Mattia Caldara moves to Milan after only joining Juve in January of 2017. He never made a senior appearance for Juventus, spending much of his time out on loan at his boyhood club of Atalanta. There is no money changing hands, with both players essentially traded with an equal monetary value.

To Milan also goes striker Higuain, in what are technically separate transfers. Higuain reportedly moves to Milan on a one-year loan, with an option to purchase at nearly $42 million at the end of the season, when the Argentinian will be 31 years old.

“Gonzalo and Mattia are two important pieces of the new era of the club,” AC Milan’s statement read.

Higuain scored 16 goals last season with Juventus in 35 Serie A appearances, with 24 goals scored the league season before that. Milan will be Higuain’s third consecutive Italian club, having previously played for Napoli before moving to Turin.

LAFC loses Kaye to injury, reportedly signs Danilo Silva

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAFC had a roller coaster of a Thursday and they didn’t even take the field.

First, news broke that starting midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye would need ankle surgery, leaving him out for 4-6 months. The 23-year-old left the LA derby against the Galaxy in the 20th minute, with tears in his eyes after being fouled just outside the penalty area.

Kaye is a huge loss for LAFC, proving vital to the club in his first Major League Soccer season after coming over from USL club Louisville City. “He [Kaye] brings a little bit more range, a little bit more ability to get around the ball, a little bit of an ability to close down, win some balls in air, get into the box in both sides,” said manager Bob Bradley at training after news of the injury was announced. “All those things make him a little bit different.”

Bradley said he learned the extent of the injury at halftime of the eventual 2-2 draw with the Galaxy. Kaye had started all but one of LAFC’s 21 MLS matches this season, helping the side to a second-place spot in the Western Conference standings.

However, the club then signed Brazilian defender Danilo Silva, formerly of Brazilian club Internacional and Ukranian giants Dynamo Kiev. According to reports on social media, Silva has signed a one-year loan deal with LAFC from Internacional, with no loan fee and an option to buy. The 31-year-old was surplus to requirements at the Brazilian side, playing just two of their first 16 matches of the season. He has a bit of MLS experience, playing for the MetroStars way back in 2005.

Real Madrid president deems Luka Modric worth staggering $870 million

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 2, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to mercurial Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Luka Modric is worth his weight in gold.

The Croatian won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2018 World Cup, and upon his return to the club scene, he has been showered in not only praise, but value. Perez told the media that Modric is worth $868 million, and only a bid of that level will pry him away from the Spanish giants.

Reports have surfaces recently of interest in Modric from Inter Milan, with Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reporting that Perez will meet with Modric sometime next week to decide his fate, but after these comments – if true – it will be tough for Perez to then back down and accept a lower bid.

Juventus was also rumored to be chasing Modric, hoping to reunited the midfielder with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, but it would seem those hopes are dashed.

“Modric is not leaving Real Madrid,” Spanish publication AS quoted Perez as saying. “He is not leaving unless someone pays the €750 million of his release clause and not a Euro less.”

Modric dazzled World Cup viewers with his cutting runs, his brilliant through-balls, and his clairvoyant passing. Still, at 32 years old, it’s unfathomable that someone would pay that insane sum of money for his signature. Even Cristiano Ronaldo, largely considered one of the most valuable players in the world thanks to his massive fanbase and his extremely visible celebrity status, cost one eighth of that sum thanks mostly due to his advanced age of 33.

Can you even imagine what the purchase of someone at that price would do to the market? It might ruin transfer fees forever. You can safely say this one ain’t happenin.