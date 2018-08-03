More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Watford angers non-league club by cancelling friendly last-minute

By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 11:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Watford has drawn the ire of a non-league club after cancelling a friendly between the two clubs on the day before the match was scheduled to take place.

The Hornets were meant to send their U-23 team to take on Welwyn Garden City at Herns Lane just outside London, but they cancelled on Friday afternoon, just one day before the scheduled match on Saturday.

“We’re sad, disappointed and angry,” said a Welwyn Garden City statement. “Watford FC have conducted themselves in such a poor manner and with such naivety as to what this means for Welwyn Garden City FC. Everyone at WGC FC feel completely let down.”

The statement claimed Watford scheduled the match way back in May, but only alerted them to the possibility of a problem on Thursday evening, and then cancelled the match on Friday afternoon. Welwyn Garden said the cancellation caused them to suffer “a huge loss in revenue” without time to reschedule the game, and accused Watford of “another example of clubs and individuals at the elite levels having no interest in the way grassroots and non-league clubs function and the ramifications of their actions.”

Watford cancelled the match claiming they were unable to field a complete side, with a U-23 side beating a West Ham U-23 group on Friday. No word on why they scheduled to fixtures for the reserve team on back-to-back days or why they waited so long to call the game. The BBC attempted to contact Watford for a response but the club did not respond.

The Hornets’ first team is set to play Sampdoria on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Report: Joe Hart headed to Burnley

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the wake of Nick Pope’s significant injury, Burnley is collecting goalkeepers.

The England international went down for three months with a dislocated shoulder in qualifying Europa League play, and suddenly Sean Dyche had a problem between the sticks. With last year’s backup Tom Heaton recovering from a slight calf injury, the team needs help.

According to the BBC, former England #1 Joe Hart is set to have a medical at Burnley ahead of a move to Turf Moor. Hart has been looking for a permanent way out of Manchester City for some time, on loan the last two seasons at Torino and West Ham. The report does not specify if the impending move would be another loan or a buy.

[ MORE: 2018/19 Burnley season preview ]

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard is currently the starter at Burnley, third-string behind Pope and Heaton. Behind him sits 31-year-old Adam Legzdins, a journeyman who’s made stops at Burton Albion, Derby County, Leyton Orient, and Birmingham City among others.

Burnley has not made a signing yet this summer, surprising given that the Clarets are in the Europa League qualifying stages, which have already begun ahead of the league season. Dyche has complained about transfer prices to the media, claiming it’s a “seller’s market” and that the numbers are “through the roof.”

Weekend friendly preview: Home preseason stretch

@OfficialBHAFC on Twitter
By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League season is just around the corner. How do we know? The Community Shield is Sunday, with less than a week to go before the campaign opener.

But teams have just a little more preparation to do. On Friday, four Premier League teams were in action, and three found victory lane.

Huddersfield Town torched Bundesliga side RB Leipzig 3-0 in Austria. Steve Mounie started things off in the 10th minute with a header off brilliant combination play down the left, while 22-year-old Adama Diakhaby grabbed the second right on the hour mark, and Philip Billing finished it off six minutes later.

West Ham topped French club Angers 1-0 in Austria as well on a goal from Mexican international Chicharito, largely thanks to the strong hold-up play of Marko Arnautovic on the left touchline.

That wraps things up for the Hammers, who will open their season next Sunday against Liverpool.

Also winning is Brighton & Hove Albion, beating Ligue 1 side Nantes 2-1 at home. They went 2-0 up on goals by Tomer Hemed and Pascal Gross, before conceding in the 80th minute. Finally, Bournemouth was the only Premier League club to lose Friday as they fell 2-0 to rising La Liga club Real Betis.

The list below is the remaining friendly schedule before the season starts, with most of it to come this weekend. Many teams with just one tuneup left will look to put their likely Premier League starting lineup out on the field together, so fans can get an idea of what the teamsheet will look like next weekend.

Arsenal
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lazio (Stockholm, Sweden)

Bournemouth
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Olympique Marseille (Vitality Stadium)

Brighton & Hove Albion
–NONE–

Burnley
–NONE–
Burnley has already begun its season with the early rounds of Europa League qualifying

Cardiff City
–NONE–

Chelsea
Tue, Aug 7 – vs. Lyon (Stamford Bridge)
Chelsea also has the Community Shield vs. Manchester City on Sun, Aug 5

Crystal Palace
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Toulouse (Selhurst Park)

Everton
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Valencia (Goodison Park)

Fulham
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Celta Vigo (Craven Cottage)

Huddersfield Town
–NONE–

Leicester City
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lille (Lille, France)

Liverpool
Sat, Aug 4 – Napoli (Dublin, Ireland)
Tue, Aug 7 – Torino (Anfield)

Manchester City
–NONE–
Manchester City has the Community Shield vs. Chelsea on Sun, Aug 5

Manchester United
Sun, Aug 5 – vs. Bayern Munich (Munich, Germany)

Newcastle United
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. FC Augsburg (St. James Park)

Southampton
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (St. Mary’s Stadium)

Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Girona (Girona, Italy)

Watford
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Sampdoria (Vicarage Road)

West Ham United
–NONE–

Arsenal full-back Kolasinac out two months with knee injury

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

A massive blow has befallen Unai Emery’s Arsenal squad before the season even starts.

Left-back Sead Kolasinac suffered a knee injury in Arsenal’s International Champions Cup friendly against Chelsea on Wednesday night in Dublin, and has been ruled out for 8-10 weeks.

Kolasinac was removed from the game in the 70th minute, replaced by Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He was escorted off the field by the club trainer Chris Morgan, not seemingly in a ton of pain. Still, the team confirmed on Friday evening that Kolasinac would miss a significant amount of time.

The injury now puts Emery in a bind. Kolasinac was the only fit natural left-back on the roster, with incumbent Nacho Monreal only returning from his post-World Cup extended leave last week. Emery must now decide to risk Monreal, play 20-year-old Maitland-Niles until Monreal is fit, or utilize a back-three that leaves room for a more attacking wing-back.

Kolasinac moved to Arsenal last summer from Bundesliga club Schalke, and impressed mightily on the right, looking mostly composed (if a little clumsy) defensively and dangerous on the cross up front. However, the 25-year-old Bosnian international struggled with fitness his first full season with the Gunners, in and out of the lineup with ankle problems the second half of the campaign.

Thankfully for Emery, the news on Aaron Ramsey was better. The oft-injured midfielder was scratched from the game against Chelsea with a calf injury with warmup, but it sounds like the injury is not as serious as first feared. The club update says they are “still monitoring” Ramsey but that he aims to return to training next week. It’s unclear if that means he will miss the season-opening match against Manchester City next Sunday.

Season Preview: What should Burnley’s expectations be?

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 3, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Burnley at a glance:

Premier League (and old First Division) titles: 2 (Last: 1959/60)

FA Cups: 1 (1913/14)

League Cups: 0 (best finish: semifinals four times)

FA Community Shield: 2 (last: 1973)

Top Four finishes: 11 (last: 1965/66)

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The ultimate goal for every club, top to bottom, should be tangible improvement. Nobody wants to step backwards, whether it means relegation or otherwise.

So here Burnley sits, after its most successful season in club history with a 7th place finish in the Premier League table last season, qualifying them for this year’s now-underway Europa League campaign. Where do they go from here? What are reasonable expectations?

The Clarets were hard to get a bead on last year, going through numerous winning and winless streaks. Still, Sean Dyche was rightfully lauded for his leadership and organization that kept Burnley compact and defensive-minded yet still able to poach a goal or two up front.

Still, there are worrying signs. The squad is navigating a potentially dangerous Europa League qualification campaign that threatens to derail the early portion of the league season as it has to so many other mid-table Premier League clubs. On top of that, the club hasn’t purchased a single player this transfer window, a precarious position for a team in desperate need of depth. Will Burnley stake its claim as a consistent top-half contender, or will they fade after a one-season fling?

Burnley will repeat last year because….they have Sean Dyche. The manager has warded off interest from bigger clubs to continue leading the Clarets, and if anyone can protect this squad from overuse in the first half of the season its the 47-year-old former Premier League defender. He’s a first-class manager, and will do everything in his power to lead this team through the inevitable low points to keep them in a contending position.

Burnley will end up fighting relegation because….the squad is just too thin. They have not added a single player this transfer window, while newly promoted sides get better every summer day. They always say if you’re standing still you’re falling behind, and with the Europa League sapping players of their summer rest and energy required to compete in the long Premier League season, this squad could be in real trouble. Star goalkeeper Nick Pope has already gone down with a 3-month long injury while playing in Europe, while midfield rock Steven Defour recovers from a calf strain suffered in early preseason training. If they take more hits to important pieces, things could go downhill fast.

Best possible XI:

———————Pope———————

——Lowton—Tarkowski—Mee——Ward——

—————Defour——Hendrick——————

——Gundmundsson——————Lennon——

—————Vokes——Wood——————

Transfers In: NONE

Transfers Out: Dean Marney (Fleetwood Town, free), Chris Long (Fleetwood Town, free), Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers, free), Scott Arfield (Rangers, free).

Ranking their offseason: D+

Burnley narrowly avoids a failing grade this window for keeping James Tarkowski despite a wave of interest from the bigger clubs after a stellar season at the back last campaign. However, failing to add anyone to this point despite a Europa League campaign is downright unacceptable. Sean Dyche plays the unfair prices card, but the club earned a total of $156 million from its seventh place finish last year, rendering the excuse untenable. Burnley has been rebuffed most notable in a bid for West Brom pair Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson, but otherwise the club has barely even registered among the rumor mill. It’s worrying to say the least.

Star player: Only on Burnley would the star player be a center-back, but that’s most certainly the case. Tarkowski had a fabulous season last year, topping the Premier League charts in multiple defensive metrics. It’s stunning that, at age 25, Burnley has been able to ward off all suitors rather than cash in, but the Clarets have managed not only to keep Tarkowski aboard, but wipe his name almost completely out of the rumors completely; an English defender in his prime commands top dollar in today’s market. He has the talent to crack the England national team at their deep center-back position if he continues to play this well.

Coach’s Corner: Sean Dyche is a star and no matter what happens to Burnley this season, he is destined for a step up sooner or later. His loyalty to Burnley to this point has been admirable, and it’s only a matter of time before he earns a move elsewhere in the Premier League. If Burnley sinks this league season, it likely won’t hurt his stock. Dyche’s ability to neutralize an opponent’s strength has been proven time and again, grabbing points last season in matches against Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool, among others.

PST Predicts: It’s crazy to bet against Dyche, but it’s also hard to overlook the failed transfer market. It would be sad to see such a likeable club relegated to the Championship, and that seems to be an extreme result, but Burnley could most certainly end up sucked into a battle. Ultimately, they should hang on to their safety, but it’s likely only downhill from last year’s result. A 14th or 15th placed finish seems about right for this season’s finish.