NPSL final: Miami FC 2 heads north to face upstarts FC Motown

One win separates two sides from NPSL glory on Saturday night, but it’s the way Miami FC 2 and FC Motown reached the title match that warrants further discussion.

The two sides will meet at Drew University’s Ranger Stadium in Madison, NJ on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NASL’s uncertainty forced several clubs, including Miami FC, to reconsider their future in 2018 after the formerly second-tier division cancelled its season due to an ongoing battle with the United States Soccer Federation.

That was when Miami FC 2, which largely consists of players that have been carried over from the club’s professional side, was born.

Miami FC 2 has cruised through much of its 2018 schedule in NPSL, as expected, with just one regular season blemish on its record; a 1-0 defeat to Florida rivals Jacksonville Armada, who also came over from NASL in the interim.

With a strong squad and experience manager in Paul Dalglish, it’s no surprise Miami is playing for the NPSL title.

On the other side of the field though, they’ll meet an FC Motown side that has defied the odds in their first professional season.

Although Motown features a number of former professionals as well, most notably Dilly Duka and Julius James, very few considered the New Jersey-based club a threat heading into 2018.

Instead, the newcomers have gone about their business, also losing just one regular season match, which came on the final matchday before the NPSL postseason.

Motown has had the benefit of playing four of its five playoff matches at Ranger Stadium, winning those four games by a combined score of 10 to three.

With both clubs seeking professional environments in the future, it may be one of the few occasions where Miami and Motown will meet on an “amateur” playing field, but make no mistake about it, neither club fits the standard definition of amateur.