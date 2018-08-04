More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
NPSL final: Miami FC 2 heads north to face upstarts FC Motown

By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
One win separates two sides from NPSL glory on Saturday night, but it’s the way Miami FC 2 and FC Motown reached the title match that warrants further discussion.

The two sides will meet at Drew University’s Ranger Stadium in Madison, NJ on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NASL’s uncertainty forced several clubs, including Miami FC, to reconsider their future in 2018 after the formerly second-tier division cancelled its season due to an ongoing battle with the United States Soccer Federation.

That was when Miami FC 2, which largely consists of players that have been carried over from the club’s professional side, was born.

Miami FC 2 has cruised through much of its 2018 schedule in NPSL, as expected, with just one regular season blemish on its record; a 1-0 defeat to Florida rivals Jacksonville Armada, who also came over from NASL in the interim.

With a strong squad and experience manager in Paul Dalglish, it’s no surprise Miami is playing for the NPSL title.

On the other side of the field though, they’ll meet an FC Motown side that has defied the odds in their first professional season.

Although Motown features a number of former professionals as well, most notably Dilly Duka and Julius James, very few considered the New Jersey-based club a threat heading into 2018.

Instead, the newcomers have gone about their business, also losing just one regular season match, which came on the final matchday before the NPSL postseason.

Motown has had the benefit of playing four of its five playoff matches at Ranger Stadium, winning those four games by a combined score of 10 to three.

With both clubs seeking professional environments in the future, it may be one of the few occasions where Miami and Motown will meet on an “amateur” playing field, but make no mistake about it, neither club fits the standard definition of amateur.

Transfer rumor roundup: SMS to Milan? Wolves want Vida

By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
PST takes a look at the biggest transfer stories on Saturday, with several domestic leagues less than a week away from kick off.

AC Milan has already made a splash this summer with Gonzalo Higuain’s loan arrival, but the Rossoneri appear far from done in their spending.

The club will try to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Milan before the Serie A season, with a move of $139 million in the cards.

Milinkovic-Savic was one of the most highly-coveted players heading into the World Cup, and had a strong tournament for Serbia, despite not advancing past the group phase.

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida has drawn significant attention since his performance at the World Cup, and his shining effort could lead to a move to the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to bring in the Besiktas man, after the club made a bid of $20.8 million to add to their summer spending.

Maurizio Sarri’s willingness to add another defender to his new Chelsea squad may have to end, after Juventus turned down an offer for Daniele Rugiani.

The 24-year-old has been a main target for Sarri and the Blues this summer, however, it seems as though Juventus won’t be willing to sell the young defender.

Season Preview: How will Chelsea fare under new manager Sarri?

By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Chelsea at a glance:

Premier League titles: 6 (Most recent: 2016/17)

FA Cups: 8 (Most recent: Last season)

League Cups: 5 (Most recent: 2014/15)

FA Community Shield: 4 (Most recent: 2009)

UEFA Champions League: 1 (2011/12)

With Manchester City and Liverpool dominating headlines throughout preseason, Chelsea has managed to fly under the radar in a lot of ways heading into the 2018/19 Premier League season.

With new manager Maurizio Sarri guiding the club, it seems as though the Blues have a coach in place that will be able to get the best out of their talent, which has already shown by his ability to keep Eden Hazard, Willian and N'Golo Kante at the club.

This team is just two seasons removed from hoisting the PL trophy, and with many players still in the prime of their career, it’s not unfathomable that Sarri can guide this club to glory once again.

Chelsea will contend because… the Blues have managed to stave off serious attempts at other clubs hijacking their top talents. To this point, Hazard, Willian, Kante, Courtois and others are all staying put at Stamford Bridge, and on paper, this squad is still one of the two or three best in England.

Chelsea will end up out of the top four mix because…. Manchester City and Liverpool will be too much to handle at the top, and Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United will have their say in the title race as well.

Best possible XI:

Courtois

Azpilicueta — Christensen — Rudiger — Alonso

Jorginho — Kante — Fabregas

Willian — Morata — Hazard

Transfers In: Jorginho (Napoli), Rob Green (Huddersfield Town)

Transfers Out: Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo), Jonathan Panzo (Monaco), Isaac Christie-Davies (Liverpool), Jordan Houghton (MK Dons), Wallace (Unattached), Harvey St Clair (Venezia)

Ranking their offseason: B-

Jorginho’s addition to the club automatically solidifies Chelsea as boasting one of the top midfields in the PL with his partnership next to N’Golo Kante, but while that move will likely prove to be brilliant, the Blues were relatively quiet in the transfer market. Sarri will surely bank on many of the club’s regulars from previous seasons to come back stronger in 2018/19 and lift Chelsea back into the title race, as they were two seasons ago.

Star player: Fresh off of a brilliant showing at the World Cup, Eden Hazard must now carry that over to the PL and show the rest of the world why he should be among the consideration and discussions of best players in the game. Hazard has all the capabilities imaginable as an attacking threat, but for Chelsea to get back into the thick of things in England he’ll need to be special this season.

Coach’s Corner: Maurizio Sarri stepped in relatively late in the game after a back-and-forth battle between Antonio Conte and management, however, the former Napoli boss seems to have brought a calming presence to the club. The veteran Italian has done his job thus far in keeping many of the side’s top talents in London, but now it’s up to Sarri to carry that over and provide the results for a club that always has tremendous expectations.

PST Predicts: Following a World Cup, it’s hard to predict how players will return to form given the strains of overexertion. Man City and Liverpool have earned the rights to be considered heavy favorites, but Chelsea won’t slouch with its current group of players. If Morata and/or Batshuayi finds their form up front, the Blues will boast a very strong front three to go along with a rock solid defensive unit that is now led by Kante and Jorginho sitting in front of the back four.

Di Maria, Weah guide PSG to French Super Cup win over Monaco

By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Even without a host of their stars, Paris Saint-Germain made easy work of their Ligue 1 rivals Monaco on Saturday in the Trophee des Champions.

Although Neymar made a late appearance for PSG, who went on to win the match 4-0, ahead of the start of the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season, all eyes were on a younger host of players for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Angel di Maria’s brace helped pace the Parisians on the day, particularly a brilliant first-half free kick that beat goalkeeper Diego Benaglio in the 33rd minute.

Already up 2-0 at halftime, U.S. Men’s National Team attacker Tim Weah gave PSG a third goal after the hour mark when he slotted home between the legs of the Monaco shot-stopper.

The Ligue 1 season kicks off next weekend, as PSG hosts Caen on Sunday, while Monaco visits Nantes the day prior.

Frank Lampard wins Derby managerial debut in final minute

By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Frank Lampard‘s life as a manager is still very young, however, the former Chelsea midfielder got off on the right foot Friday as his Derby County side earned three points in his debut.

Trailing 1-0 entering the final half hour to Reading, Derby increased its level of play with goals from Chelsea loanee Mason Mount, followed by Tom Lawrence‘s stoppage-time header in the 94th minute.

Despite the positive result and exciting manner, Lampard remained quite level-headed following his side’s Championship opener.

“I’m not a jump-up-and-down sort of person – other than when we get last-second goals,” said Lampard. “You live it, you kick every ball and you see things from the sidelines that you want to effect – this is my new job. I’m sure there’s a comedown coming somewhere because the last half an hour or hour has been incredible. I’m pleased to get the first game out of the way and the reality is, for all of the hype, I’ll get judged on results and performances; I have no illusions in that. We have to stay very level-headed.

“That’s right up there with what I’ve done in my career. That’s what I’m back in the game for. It’s not going to happen every week, I’m fully aware of that. And make no mistake, we did not deserve to win the game. But, we are a side in a slight transition with young players and we have changed the team slightly. We did have a reaction to get back into the game.“

Derby will take on Leeds United next weekend as Lampard and Co. open their home account at the Pride Park Stadium.