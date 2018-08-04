Scolari shrugs off Brazil critics after joining Palmeiras

To get a full understanding of one of the country’s most exciting clubs, you have to meet Dan Karosen and Scott Kindzierski — co-founders of FC Motown. Those two are only the beginning of what is quickly developing into a rich soccer culture in the heart of New Jersey, though.
The team name likely sounds familiar, as Motown has quickly risen amongst the ranks of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) elite in just its first season of existence.
Roughly 30 miles from New York City and in the epicenter of the soccer-potent state of New Jersey, FC Motown was founded back in 2012, however, the club’s presence was significantly different than what currently lies before us.
Six years ago, Karosen and Kindzierski — who had previously grown up together and attended Delbarton High School as classmates — found themselves on a local pitch playing in a co-ed sports league.
That was where the the idea for Motown was officially concocted.
The club began competing in the Garden State Soccer League (GSSL), a competitive outlet for a number of top amateur teams in New Jersey. However, it wasn’t long before the duo got the idea to take another leap forward into the realm of competitive soccer, one that the team has managed to conquer in a very short period of time.
Motown merged with the Clarkstown Eagles only this year, after having competed in conjunction with the club in 2017 in the NPSL, to form a side that is on the brink of capturing the league’s title in just its first year.
“The club was generated out of the No-Idea Sports Co-Ed League,” Karosen told Pro Soccer Talk. “We played in that recreation league to have fun and ended up having a really strong team. We wanted to test ourselves at a higher level and joined the Garden State Soccer League.
“We used their promotion/relegation structure to work up their pyramid and started adding more talent. When we conquered the GSSL we joined the NPSL to test ourselves in a national league, and take another step up the U.S. Soccer pyramid.”
The current Motown squad is led by Dilly Duka and Julius James — two former MLS professionals — who have been cogs for Motown all season as they aim to capture an NPSL title on Saturday. They’re joined by a healthy mix of current and former collegiate standouts that are also complimented by players that previously played in Poland and Uruguay.
That group includes midfielder Matt Nigro, who was recently named NPSL Golden Ball winner (Player of the Year), as well as
Meanwhile, the club’s manager — Sacir Hot — has a professional background of his own after briefly playing for the New York Red Bulls and coming up through the ranks of the U.S. Soccer youth national team system.
That’s what makes Motown such a unique setup. They aren’t the traditional “amateur” club and that’s what makes them so special.
And while NPSL boasts a number of clubs with significant professionals in their squads, most notably New York Cosmos B, Jacksonville Armada U-23 and Miami FC 2, Motown is proving to many other clubs across the league that even the new kids on the block can make noise when competing against the upper echelon.
“This first year has to be considered a smashing success for the club on the field,” Karosen said. “Expectations were very high given our talent level, but beating the Cosmos and making the national final four stamped the season.
“Our primary goal as owners is to give our players a good experience with our club. Hopefully our talented players enjoyed the season and they certainly all gave the blood, sweat and tears that we asked for them.”
Hot has had to orchestrate how the club balances a compact schedule that features a full NPSL and GSSL schedule, on top of playing several matches in the 2018 U.S. Open Cup.
Without much time to work in training sessions, and the majority of the club working other jobs on the side, like any other lower-level team Hot has somehow found a way to get his club to buy into Motown’s winning mentality, which has propelled them through the entire season.
The diverse mix of talent in the Motown squad is undeniable, ranging from former professionals to a fourth-year medical student.
“Yes, it was only a matter of getting the group of players to buy-in and sacrifice some of their normal 9-5 life tendencies to give us the best chance to win the NPSL title,” Hot told PST. “Hani Nasr (a fourth year medical student) has been able to balance both, and that exemplifies how committed all of our guys are.”
2018 appears to be just the beginning for Motown’s ambitions though. With a club that already features several former professional players, a professional atmosphere is what the organization is seeking.
Motown has already knocked off a New York Cosmos B side that features many players that previously competed with the club’s NASL side in the NPSL playoffs, and now faces another NASL-generated club in Miami FC 2 in their first-ever NPSL final.
Club president Oliver Papraniku has already begun discussions about a potential opening in a league being explored in 2019, which would run through NPSL at a professional level.
While the details of the league are still a bit murky due to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s distinct laws on division classification, which currently constitutes professional clubs as ones in the top three tiers of the American soccer pyramid, Pro Soccer Talk has learned through multiple sources that an NPSL professional league is very much in the works.
“We are currently working on the possibility of joining the new NPSL Pro League in 2019 and also the possibility of working with David Villa’s ‘DV7 group’ on future soccer-related projects,” Papraniku told PST. “We know that FC Motown is in a great area with lots of youth soccer and passionate fans of domestic and international soccer.
“We want to grow FC Motown as a way to help develop talent but also inspire the next generation of young players who come to our games and see a pathway to the pros.”
For now though, Motown benefits from boasting a team that has players that have experience in big matches, with Duka, in particular, playing a key role in the club’s 56 goals scored this season across 17 matches in all competitions.
Before Duka was orchestrating goals for Motown’s potent attack, he was in MLS with a number of top clubs, including Columbus Crew and the New York Red Bulls.
An ankle injury derailed his opportunity to continue in MLS for the current season though, and that’s when Motown became the ideal choice for a player that was born and raised not too far up the road.
“FC Motown’s story is great because we’re a group of players looking for competitive leagues to stay fit and we’re out here competing in a local league making it more competitive,” Duka said.
For any lower-level team, sustainability is the name of the game. And while Motown has a ways to go before it can really establish itself on the U.S. soccer scene, a victory in Saturday’s NPSL final would go a long way towards achieving that goal.
Watford has drawn the ire of a non-league club after cancelling a friendly between the two clubs on the day before the match was scheduled to take place.
The Hornets were meant to send their U-23 team to take on Welwyn Garden City at Herns Lane just outside London, but they cancelled on Friday afternoon, just one day before the scheduled match on Saturday.
“We’re sad, disappointed and angry,” said a Welwyn Garden City statement. “Watford FC have conducted themselves in such a poor manner and with such naivety as to what this means for Welwyn Garden City FC. Everyone at WGC FC feel completely let down.”
The statement claimed Watford scheduled the match way back in May, but only alerted them to the possibility of a problem on Thursday evening, and then cancelled the match on Friday afternoon. Welwyn Garden said the cancellation caused them to suffer “a huge loss in revenue” without time to reschedule the game, and accused Watford of “another example of clubs and individuals at the elite levels having no interest in the way grassroots and non-league clubs function and the ramifications of their actions.”
Watford cancelled the match claiming they were unable to field a complete side, with a U-23 side beating a West Ham U-23 group on Friday. No word on why they scheduled to fixtures for the reserve team on back-to-back days or why they waited so long to call the game. The BBC attempted to contact Watford for a response but the club did not respond.
The Hornets’ first team is set to play Sampdoria on Saturday at Vicarage Road.
The England international went down for three months with a dislocated shoulder in qualifying Europa League play, and suddenly Sean Dyche had a problem between the sticks. With last year’s backup Tom Heaton recovering from a slight calf injury, the team needs help.
According to the BBC, former England #1 Joe Hart is set to have a medical at Burnley ahead of a move to Turf Moor. Hart has been looking for a permanent way out of Manchester City for some time, on loan the last two seasons at Torino and West Ham. The report does not specify if the impending move would be another loan or a buy.
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard is currently the starter at Burnley, third-string behind Pope and Heaton. Behind him sits 31-year-old Adam Legzdins, a journeyman who’s made stops at Burton Albion, Derby County, Leyton Orient, and Birmingham City among others.
Burnley has not made a signing yet this summer, surprising given that the Clarets are in the Europa League qualifying stages, which have already begun ahead of the league season. Dyche has complained about transfer prices to the media, claiming it’s a “seller’s market” and that the numbers are “through the roof.”
The Premier League season is just around the corner. How do we know? The Community Shield is Sunday, with less than a week to go before the campaign opener.
But teams have just a little more preparation to do. On Friday, four Premier League teams were in action, and three found victory lane.
Huddersfield Town torched Bundesliga side RB Leipzig 3-0 in Austria. Steve Mounie started things off in the 10th minute with a header off brilliant combination play down the left, while 22-year-old Adama Diakhaby grabbed the second right on the hour mark, and Philip Billing finished it off six minutes later.
West Ham topped French club Angers 1-0 in Austria as well on a goal from Mexican international Chicharito, largely thanks to the strong hold-up play of Marko Arnautovic on the left touchline.
That wraps things up for the Hammers, who will open their season next Sunday against Liverpool.
Also winning is Brighton & Hove Albion, beating Ligue 1 side Nantes 2-1 at home. They went 2-0 up on goals by Tomer Hemed and Pascal Gross, before conceding in the 80th minute. Finally, Bournemouth was the only Premier League club to lose Friday as they fell 2-0 to rising La Liga club Real Betis.
The list below is the remaining friendly schedule before the season starts, with most of it to come this weekend. Many teams with just one tuneup left will look to put their likely Premier League starting lineup out on the field together, so fans can get an idea of what the teamsheet will look like next weekend.
Arsenal
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lazio (Stockholm, Sweden)
Bournemouth
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Olympique Marseille (Vitality Stadium)
Brighton & Hove Albion –NONE–
Burnley –NONE– Burnley has already begun its season with the early rounds of Europa League qualifying
Cardiff City –NONE–
Chelsea
Tue, Aug 7 – vs. Lyon (Stamford Bridge) Chelsea also has the Community Shield vs. Manchester City on Sun, Aug 5
Crystal Palace Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Toulouse (Selhurst Park)
Everton Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Valencia (Goodison Park)
Fulham
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Celta Vigo (Craven Cottage)
Huddersfield Town –NONE–
Leicester City
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Lille (Lille, France)
Liverpool
Sat, Aug 4 – Napoli (Dublin, Ireland)
Tue, Aug 7 – Torino (Anfield)
Manchester City
–NONE– Manchester City has the Community Shield vs. Chelsea on Sun, Aug 5
Manchester United
Sun, Aug 5 – vs. Bayern Munich (Munich, Germany)
Newcastle United
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. FC Augsburg (St. James Park)
Southampton
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Borussia Monchengladbach (St. Mary’s Stadium)
Tottenham Hotspur
Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Girona (Girona, Italy)
Watford Sat, Aug 4 – vs. Sampdoria (Vicarage Road)