Twitter/@ChelseaFC

Season Preview: How will Chelsea fare under new manager Sarri?

By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Chelsea at a glance:

Premier League titles: 6 (Most recent: 2016/17)

FA Cups: 8 (Most recent: Last season)

League Cups: 5 (Most recent: 2014/15)

FA Community Shield: 4 (Most recent: 2009)

UEFA Champions League: 1 (2011/12)

With Manchester City and Liverpool dominating headlines throughout preseason, Chelsea has managed to fly under the radar in a lot of ways heading into the 2018/19 Premier League season.

With new manager Maurizio Sarri guiding the club, it seems as though the Blues have a coach in place that will be able to get the best out of their talent, which has already shown by his ability to keep Eden Hazard, Willian and N'Golo Kante at the club.

This team is just two seasons removed from hoisting the PL trophy, and with many players still in the prime of their career, it’s not unfathomable that Sarri can guide this club to glory once again.

Chelsea will contend because… the Blues have managed to stave off serious attempts at other clubs hijacking their top talents. To this point, Hazard, Willian, Kante, Courtois and others are all staying put at Stamford Bridge, and on paper, this squad is still one of the two or three best in England.

Chelsea will end up out of the top four mix because…. Manchester City and Liverpool will be too much to handle at the top, and Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United will have their say in the title race as well.

Best possible XI:

Courtois

Azpilicueta — Christensen — Rudiger — Alonso

Jorginho — Kante — Fabregas

Willian — Morata — Hazard

Transfers In: Jorginho (Napoli), Rob Green (Huddersfield Town)

Transfers Out: Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo), Jonathan Panzo (Monaco), Isaac Christie-Davies (Liverpool), Jordan Houghton (MK Dons), Wallace (Unattached), Harvey St Clair (Venezia)

Ranking their offseason: B-

Jorginho’s addition to the club automatically solidifies Chelsea as boasting one of the top midfields in the PL with his partnership next to N’Golo Kante, but while that move will likely prove to be brilliant, the Blues were relatively quiet in the transfer market. Sarri will surely bank on many of the club’s regulars from previous seasons to come back stronger in 2018/19 and lift Chelsea back into the title race, as they were two seasons ago.

Star player: Fresh off of a brilliant showing at the World Cup, Eden Hazard must now carry that over to the PL and show the rest of the world why he should be among the consideration and discussions of best players in the game. Hazard has all the capabilities imaginable as an attacking threat, but for Chelsea to get back into the thick of things in England he’ll need to be special this season.

Coach’s Corner: Maurizio Sarri stepped in relatively late in the game after a back-and-forth battle between Antonio Conte and management, however, the former Napoli boss seems to have brought a calming presence to the club. The veteran Italian has done his job thus far in keeping many of the side’s top talents in London, but now it’s up to Sarri to carry that over and provide the results for a club that always has tremendous expectations.

PST Predicts: Following a World Cup, it’s hard to predict how players will return to form given the strains of overexertion. Man City and Liverpool have earned the rights to be considered heavy favorites, but Chelsea won’t slouch with its current group of players. If Morata and/or Batshuayi finds their form up front, the Blues will boast a very strong front three to go along with a rock solid defensive unit that is now led by Kante and Jorginho sitting in front of the back four.

Di Maria, Weah guide PSG to French Super Cup win over Monaco

Twitter/@PSG_inside
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Even without a host of their stars, Paris Saint-Germain made easy work of their Ligue 1 rivals Monaco on Saturday in the Trophee des Champions.

Although Neymar made a late appearance for PSG, who went on to win the match 4-0, ahead of the start of the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season, all eyes were on a younger host of players for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Angel di Maria’s brace helped pace the Parisians on the day, particularly a brilliant first-half free kick that beat goalkeeper Diego Benaglio in the 33rd minute.

Already up 2-0 at halftime, U.S. Men’s National Team attacker Tim Weah gave PSG a third goal after the hour mark when he slotted home between the legs of the Monaco shot-stopper.

The Ligue 1 season kicks off next weekend, as PSG hosts Caen on Sunday, while Monaco visits Nantes the day prior.

Frank Lampard wins Derby managerial debut in final minute

Ashley Allen/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Frank Lampard‘s life as a manager is still very young, however, the former Chelsea midfielder got off on the right foot Friday as his Derby County side earned three points in his debut.

Trailing 1-0 entering the final half hour to Reading, Derby increased its level of play with goals from Chelsea loanee Mason Mount, followed by Tom Lawrence‘s stoppage-time header in the 94th minute.

Despite the positive result and exciting manner, Lampard remained quite level-headed following his side’s Championship opener.

“I’m not a jump-up-and-down sort of person – other than when we get last-second goals,” said Lampard. “You live it, you kick every ball and you see things from the sidelines that you want to effect – this is my new job. I’m sure there’s a comedown coming somewhere because the last half an hour or hour has been incredible. I’m pleased to get the first game out of the way and the reality is, for all of the hype, I’ll get judged on results and performances; I have no illusions in that. We have to stay very level-headed.

“That’s right up there with what I’ve done in my career. That’s what I’m back in the game for. It’s not going to happen every week, I’m fully aware of that. And make no mistake, we did not deserve to win the game. But, we are a side in a slight transition with young players and we have changed the team slightly. We did have a reaction to get back into the game.“

Derby will take on Leeds United next weekend as Lampard and Co. open their home account at the Pride Park Stadium.

Season Preview: Newcomers Cardiff fly under the radar

Harry Trump/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
Cardiff City at a glance:

Premier League titles: Zero

FA Cups: 1 (1927), Runners up: twice (1925, 2008)

League Cups: 0 (best finish: finalists in 2012)

FA Community Shield:  (1927)

The Bluebirds haven’t spent in the manner of which their promotion counterparts Wolverhampton and Fulham have this summer, and maybe that is for the best.

Cardiff enters its first top-flight season since 2013/14, when the club exited immediately with a last-place finish in the PL.

Neil Warnock and his side will aim to complete a longer stay this time around, and with a squad that features many of last season’s key contributors from their Championship performance as runners up, Cardiff may be able to fly under the radar and make some noise in the process.

That said, Cardiff may have to be more active in the January transfer window if things don’t start off smoothly at Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff will contend because… Warnock’s ability to get his players to buy in to his style has already shone through since he took over the club prior to rising to the top flight.

Cardiff will end up fighting relegation because…. the club has always struggled in its bouts in the PL. Last time out, the Bluebirds finished dead last in the PL back in 2013/14, after having won the Championship the year prior to earn promotion.

Best possible XI:

Smithies

Peltier — Cunningham — Morrison — Bamba

Ralls — Reid — Gunnarsson — Mendez-Laing

Zohore — Hoilett

Transfers In: Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Josh Murphy (Norwich City), Bobby Reid (Bristol City), Alex Smithies (Queens Park Rangers)

Transfers Out: Ogo Obi, Rhys Abbruzzee, Frédéric Gounongbe, Greg Halford, Matthew Kennedy (St Johnstone), Ben Wilson (Bradford City), Connor Young

Ranking their offseason: C

Smithies provides the club with an underrated goalkeeper to step in at the Cardiff City Stadium, and the Bluebirds stocked up in a few other key positions as well. Murphy and Cunningham provide the squad with depth on the left side of the pitch, particularly, the former, who shone through with Norwich City as a winger.

Star player: Junior Hoilett enters his third season with Cardiff as the club’s go-to goalscorer, and for the Canada international it will be an opportunity for redemption in the PL. Hoilett’s last go around in the top flight wasn’t everything he had anticipated while he was playing with Queens Park Rangers, so 2018 presents a new challenge for the 28-year-old.

Coach’s Corner: Neil Warnock has been around the block in just about every imaginable situation for a manager in England, so if anyone can keep the Bluebirds up it’ll be the Sheffield native. With Cardiff, Warnock has done his best managerial job in his tenured career, winning over 50.6 percent of his matches in charge, which includes guiding the club up to the PL.

PST Predicts: It’ll be a struggle for sure, as is the case for any club entering its first season in the PL, but Cardiff was wise with some of its underrated moves. We’ll have a real gauge of how good this team is after the first month-plus of the season, which includes a three-game stretch against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Scolari shrugs off Brazil critics after joining Palmeiras

Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari said Friday that critics would not bother him on his return home to work at Sao Paulo-based giants Palmeiras.

Despite leading Brazil to a World Cup title in 2002, `Big Phil’ took a lot of the blame for the team’s humiliating 7-1 defeat against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.

“7-1, 0-0, 5-5, it does not upset me in any way,” Scolari told a press conference on Friday.

“The last time Brazil won the World Cup was in 2002 and I was with that team. The last to be defeated in the World Cup was not me. That is over,” the 69-year-old coach said.

His friend-turned-foe Tite was at the helm for last month’s World Cup quarterfinal elimination against Belgium.

Asked if he still thinks of the 2014 semifinal, Scolari replied: “It is over, that’s finished. I didn’t lose alone in 2014, I didn’t win alone in 2002. We won and we lost.

“Life goes on. Who of us does not have a day that goes wrong, that changes the way you think about life?”

After the 7-1 debacle, Scolari spent a few months at Gremio and then left Brazil, promising not to come back any time soon. Last year he repeated that pledge in several interviews.

Despite his excitement to be back home, Scolari was not done talking about the 2014 semifinal.

“One negative result does not hide 99 positive ones,” he said. “Life shows me I can have a bad result and get stronger to do my job.”

`Big Phil’ said he had three offers from national teams, but chose to begin a third spell at Palmeiras, a club he has coached for more than 400 games.

Scolari’s last job ended in 2017 at China’s Guangzhou Evergrande, where he won seven trophies.

His contract at Palmeiras runs until 2020. He replaces his former player Roger Machado, who was fired as coach after the team lost 1-0 at Fluminense in the 15th round of the Brazilian championship.

Despite huge investment, Palmeiras is sixth in the championship after 16 games, eight points behind leader Flamengo.