Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Season Preview: Will Silva, $70 million more “fix” Everton?

By Andy EdwardsAug 4, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Everton at a glance

Premier League titles: 0 (English First Division titles – 9)

FA Cups: 5 (1906, 1933, 1966, 1984, 1995)

League Cups: 2 (1977, 1984)

For the better part of the last 15 years, Everton have attempted — every which way imaginable — to burst through the glass ceiling that is the Premier League’s top-six (previously the top-four before Tottenham Hotspur’s rise to stability and Liverpool’s return to elite status). At first, they simply outworked their opponents (while spending next to nothing) under David Moyes; Roberto Martinez was supposed to bring about a free-flowing, attacking revolution (on a slightly larger budget); 12 months ago, Ronald Koeman was supposed to meld the two philosophies together (after spending spending more than $200 million in the transfer market).

Ultimately, all three came up short, each one failing more spectacularly than his predecessor. You can’t say, however, that the Toffees haven’t gone for it, that they’ve been happy to sit idly by and live a comfortable, unambitious life as a perennial top-half side in the PL. Of course, it’s where they’ve most commonly finished over the last decade and a half, but it hasn’t been without aiming higher.

In 2018-19, under the leadership of new manager Marco Silva (he’s more Martinez than Moyes, but with PL experience, unlike Koeman), the goal remains the same, but just as difficult — and unlikely — to achieve. Farhad Moshiri has owned the club for two and a half years now, and despite pumping nine figures into it (via transfer fees alone, not even including his investment as the club moves toward building a new stadium), the ceiling appears more opaque than ever before.

Everton could push for top-six because… Silva has shown (in a half-season at Watford, albeit) that he’s tactically astute and can piece together a formidable attacking unit. The jury is still out on whether or not he can set up a defense, but that’s where much of Everton’s experience lies, so the idea appears to be to rely upon them outperforming expectations and finishing bang in the middle of the goals-conceded column, at which point a positive goal differential is actually possible (-14 last season).

Everton will fall out of the top-half because…. all of the fancy, expensive pieces just don’t fit together/are redundant. Alongside Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson is arguably the most talented player on the roster (h should be, considering he cost $52 million last summer), but for the last few seasons he’s been the common denominator in a number of teams without any semblance of midfield balance. Richarlison and Theo Walcott aren’t going to cover up his defensive deficiencies out wide, at which point you’re asking an awful lot (read: absolutely everything) of Idrissa Gueye, who’s very good, but only about 75 percent of N'Golo Kante.

Best possible XI:

Pickford

Martina — Keane — Jagielka — Digne

Sigurdsson — Gueye — Davies

Walcott — Niasse — Richarlison

Transfers In: Richarlison ($45 million, Watford), Lucas Digne ($23 million, Barcelona)

Transfers Out: Wayne Rooney (free), Ramiro Funes Mori (undisclosed, Villarreal), Joel Robles (free), Davy Klaassen (undisclosed)

Ranking their offseason: B-

After lighting $225 million on fire last summer, one would imagine there wasn’t a ton of money to be spent this time around — nor was it needed — though Silva clearly earmarked Richarlison as a must-have marquee signing. Lucas Digne was tabbed to become one of the world’s best left backs as recently as three years ago, but it hasn’t quite happened for him at Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona. 

Star player: Richarlison was the PL’s “Wait, who’s he?” breakout star during Silva’s six months at Watford. Equally adept at winning the ball in the air and dribbling past defenders, the 21-year-old possesses an especially unique blend of skills that Silva clearly values and knows how to maximize. 

Coach’s Corner: If not for Ronald Koeman’s untimely departure last October, Silva might still be the manager at Watford. Silva didn’t make any bones about wanting the Everton job, though, which ultimately led to his dismissal by a quick trigger finger a couple months later. The squad, as it exists now, plays perfectly to Silva’s strengths and ideas as a manager, but we already knew he could set a team out to attack and entertain. It’s the other part — the defending — that he struggles with, and that Everton struggled with last season (58 goals conceded, 7th-most, even after six months under Sam Allardyce).

PST Predicts: They have the seventh-best squad in the PL, and they’re so predictably — and boringly — likely to finish with the seventh-most points in the PL this season. Outside of the “big six” finishing 1-6, Everton finishing 7th is the safest bet one could make.

Season Preview: Finally some stability for Crystal Palace under Hodgson?

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 4, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Crystal Palace at a glance

Premier League titles: 0 (highest finish: 3rd – English First Division, 1990-91)

FA Cups: 0 (best finish: runners-up – 1990, 2016)

League Cups: 0 (best finish: semifinals – 1993, 1995, 2001, 2012)

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, five managers (including Tony Pulis, who resigned two days before the campaign began) have been in charge at Selhurst Park (average tenure: 290 days). Somewhat surprisingly, Palace have managed to finish 10th, 15th, 14th and 11th during those four tumultuous seasons. Relegation seemed a distinct possibility in each of the three (particularly last season, when they started the season without a point — or a goal — in the first seven games), and yet, here we are in August 2018, previewing Crystal Palace, Premier League club.

Roy Hodgson arrived to replace Frank De Boer (just five games into his tenure) on Sept. 12, and while results didn’t take an immediate 180-degree turn, the Eagles lost just two of their following 12 games after finally getting on the board. Hodgson steadied the ship from October to January, hit a bit of a rough patch (in successive games against three of the PL’s top-five finishers) in February and March, and finished with five wins (and just one loss) in the final eight games of the season. Add it all up, and you’ve got 44 points (11 clear of the relegation zone).

Perhaps the only question that matters ahead of the 2018-19 season is whether or not Hodgson can carry that momentum over to the new season and guide Palace to a handful of points in August and September.

Palace will finish top-half because… they genuinely have one of the most talented starting units outside of the top-six (and one or two others). They managed to keep hold of Wilfried Zaha, who’s very much at home as a very unconventional striker, as well as Mamadou Sakho and Luka MilivojevicCheikhou Kouyate will make them much tougher in midfield, and Max Meyer could turn out to be an absolute steal as a midfield playmaker.

Palace will end up in a relegation battle because…. they’re Crystal Palace, and it’s kind of what they do. While they’ve finished fairly high the last three years, it’s been an absolute slog to get there. A similar start this season, followed by a failed bailout by [insert English relegation-battling specialist here], and it could all go wrong very quickly.

Best possible XI:

Hennessey

Ward — Tomkins — Sakho — Van Aanholt

Milivojevic — Kouyate — Meyer

Townsend — Benteke — Zaha

Transfers In: Cheikhou Kouyate ($12.5 million, West Ham United), Max Meyer (free, Schalke), Vicente Guaita (free, Getafe)

Transfers Out: Yohan Cabaye (free), Lee Chung-yong (free), Bakary Sako (free), Damien Delaney (free)

Ranking their offseason: C

The squad was already quite talented, but a bit more depth was certainly needed, particularly in the attacking half. Getting out from under Cabaye’s crippling wages was a massive win itself, and Meyer could make a real impact over 24 or 36 months, but it doesn’t feel like quite enough for this season. Considering what was done this summer by the other clubs aiming to finish between 10th and 17th, one or two more signings (for decent money) before the deadline would be welcome.

Star player: Zaha was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and a couple other PL clubs, all summer long, but fortunately for Palace, Tottenham don’t actually sign players during the transfer window, so the 25-year-old looks set to tear it up in south London for another season.

Coach’s Corner: Hodgson has been everywhere (nine different clubs and three national teams at multiple age levels) during his 36-year managerial career, so there’s nothing he hasn’t seen (Palace is his fifth job in the PL). Despite not scoring a single goal in the first seven games, Palace still managed to finish 9th in goals scored last season, so he’ll let them play.

PST Predicts: At this point, Palace feel like part of the PL furniture, destined to finish 12th or 13th season after season. It’s not a bad place to be, but they’re a few players away from dreaming of breaking into the top-eight.

PL friendly roundup: Liverpool smashes Napoli, Wolves victorious

Twitter/@sscnapoli
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
The Premier League season is less than a week away, and from expected title contenders to the league’s new boys there were plenty top-flight clubs on display Saturday.

[ MORE: SMS to AC Milan? Wolves eyeing move for Vida ]

Liverpool looked to be in midseason form against one of Serie A’s best, while newcomers Wolverhampton put in a strong effort against Villareal.

The Reds boasted a strong lineup in their final preaseason tune up against Napoli, and Jurgen Klopp‘s side finished the day by dismantling the Italian club, 5-0, including goals from Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

Meanwhile, promoted side Wolves came back from an early deficit to top Villareal with finishes from Willy Boly and Raul Jimenez.

Finally, Crystal Palace and Leicester City topped Ligue 1 opposition with impressive performances, particularly Palace, who benefitted from Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha‘s strong outings and respective finishes.

Liverpool 5-0 Napoli
Everton 2-3 Valencia
Wolves 2-1 Villareal
Bournemouth 5-2 Marseille
Newcastle 0-1 Augsburg
Fulham 2-2 Celta Vigo
Southampton 0-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Watford 1-1 Sampdoria
Crystal Palace 4-1 Toulouse
Cardiff City 1-2 Real Betis
Lille 1-2 Leicester City
Arsenal vs Lazio — 2 p.m. ET
Girona vs Tottenham — 2 p.m. ET

NPSL final: Miami FC 2 heads north to face upstarts FC Motown

Twitter/@NPSLSoccer
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
One win separates two sides from NPSL glory on Saturday night, but it’s the way Miami FC 2 and FC Motown reached the title match that warrants further discussion.

[ MORE: FC Motown has defied the odds in its first NPSL season ]

The two sides will meet at Drew University’s Ranger Stadium in Madison, NJ on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NASL’s uncertainty forced several clubs, including Miami FC, to reconsider their future in 2018 after the formerly second-tier division cancelled its season due to an ongoing battle with the United States Soccer Federation.

That was when Miami FC 2, which largely consists of players that have been carried over from the club’s professional side, was born.

Miami FC 2 has cruised through much of its 2018 schedule in NPSL, as expected, with just one regular season blemish on its record; a 1-0 defeat to Florida rivals Jacksonville Armada, who also came over from NASL in the interim.

With a strong squad and experience manager in Paul Dalglish, it’s no surprise Miami is playing for the NPSL title.

On the other side of the field though, they’ll meet an FC Motown side that has defied the odds in their first professional season.

Although Motown features a number of former professionals as well, most notably Dilly Duka and Julius James, very few considered the New Jersey-based club a threat heading into 2018.

Instead, the newcomers have gone about their business, also losing just one regular season match, which came on the final matchday before the NPSL postseason.

Motown has had the benefit of playing four of its five playoff matches at Ranger Stadium, winning those four games by a combined score of 10 to three.

With both clubs seeking professional environments in the future, it may be one of the few occasions where Miami and Motown will meet on an “amateur” playing field, but make no mistake about it, neither club fits the standard definition of amateur.

Transfer rumor roundup: SMS to Milan? Wolves want Vida

Marco Rosi/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 4, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
PST takes a look at the biggest transfer stories on Saturday, with several domestic leagues less than a week away from kick off.

[ MORE: How will PL newcomers Cardiff fare four years away? ]

AC Milan has already made a splash this summer with Gonzalo Higuain’s loan arrival, but the Rossoneri appear far from done in their spending.

The club will try to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Milan before the Serie A season, with a move of $139 million in the cards.

Milinkovic-Savic was one of the most highly-coveted players heading into the World Cup, and had a strong tournament for Serbia, despite not advancing past the group phase.

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida has drawn significant attention since his performance at the World Cup, and his shining effort could lead to a move to the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to bring in the Besiktas man, after the club made a bid of $20.8 million to add to their summer spending.

Maurizio Sarri’s willingness to add another defender to his new Chelsea squad may have to end, after Juventus turned down an offer for Daniele Rugiani.

The 24-year-old has been a main target for Sarri and the Blues this summer, however, it seems as though Juventus won’t be willing to sell the young defender.