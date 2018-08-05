Burnley brings in Boro star; Reportedly matches transfer record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley doesn’t make too many mistakes in the transfer market, and their cautious approach looks to have paid dividends again.

Ben Gibson is coming to Turf Moor from Championship side Middlesbrough, one year removed after a strong Premier League debut in Boro’s relegation season.

Burnley had been slow to add players as it seemingly waited to see if it would progress in the Europa League.

Now assured of more matches in Europe and a congested schedule, the Clarets have added another experienced, composed player who won’t be questioned over his ability to handle the top flight. And at 25, he’s a player who can either be a long-term hero or sold if his value continues to grow.

Gibson logged more than 4,200 minutes in the Championship last season, a season after playing every PL minute for Boro.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a big step for me. I’ve played for Middlesbrough for 15 years since I was a boy so it’s a huge step and one I’m really, really excited about,” Gibson told Clarets Player HD. “I’ve been to the training ground and met a few of the boys and the place seems like it’s certainly a club that’s on the up and certainly a club to be excited about playing for.”

The BBC reported Saturday that Joe Hart was due for a medical as Burnley attempts to answer its long-term injury for star keeper Nick Pope.

If the Clarets add Hart, it’d be unwise to bet against their analysis. From Chris Wood and Robbie Brady to Jack Cork and Pope, their risks are usually well measured.

