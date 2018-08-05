Guardiola, Mahrez love Foden’s Community Shield performance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola was all business after celebrating his first Community Shield with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Manchester City boss presided over a complete win, with both sides absent a number of big names.

Overall, the result was fair and Guardiola thought it well deserved. From the BBC:

“It was so hard but the players played really well,” Guardiola said. “Our mentality was right and we got the win. We prepare game by game. Our results will determine who we are. We will see at the end of the season what our level is.”

City youngster Phil Foden was strong in the win, dancing down the pitch to set up Sergio Aguero’s first goal. The England 18-year-old is ready for the big time, Guardiola said, as many continue to debate whether Foden will go on loan.

“Phil Foden is ready for the Premier League,” Guardiola said. “He was last season and now he has one more year experience. It’s so good for us.”

Riyad Mahrez, who also played well for City, is also a Foden fan.

“For a guy of 18 years it’s very good and he is improving every day,” Mahrez said. “For him, I’m happy.”

Will he stay at City, or get a PL loan? You could argue he’d be a better fit for a smaller role with the champs, and continued play in Guardiola’s system, than being a bigger part of a smaller side.

