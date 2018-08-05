More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news

Man City wins 5th Community Shield

By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Sergio Aguero’s 200th and 201st Manchester City goals helped the club to its fifth Community Shield with a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Both sides were missing key pieces, with Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne amongst several stars outside the starting lineups.

Manchester City now turns its attention to Sunday’s Premier League opener at Arsenal, while Chelsea opens their league slate on Saturday at Huddersfield Town.

Man City was in control in the early throes, and that led to an early goal.

Given time to settle and line up his left peg, the Argentine took a feed off of Phil Foden‘s long dribble and struck across goal to give City its advantage.

But Chelsea would respond, albeit with chances that usually had Claudio Bravo fairly comfortable in his collection of the ball.

Bravo’s misjudgment of a long ball into the box — it bounded over his head — led to a fairly hilarious but ultimately non-threatening moment near the end line.

Aguero danced around Caballero before smashing into the side netting in the 50th minute. He doesn’t miss many of those.

City doubled its advantage when John Stones terrific break-up atop his 18 sprung a lethal counter attack completed by Bernardo Silva slipping Aguero through, again, on Caballero.

The match threatened to crawl to the finish, apart from a late Ross Barkley cross which caused trouble for City’s back line before going out for a corner kick.

Guardiola, Mahrez love Foden’s Community Shield performance

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola was all business after celebrating his first Community Shield with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Manchester City boss presided over a complete win, with both sides absent a number of big names.

Overall, the result was fair and Guardiola thought it well deserved. From the BBC:

“It was so hard but the players played really well,” Guardiola said. “Our mentality was right and we got the win. We prepare game by game. Our results will determine who we are. We will see at the end of the season what our level is.”

City youngster Phil Foden was strong in the win, dancing down the pitch to set up Sergio Aguero’s first goal. The England 18-year-old is ready for the big time, Guardiola said, as many continue to debate whether Foden will go on loan.

“Phil Foden is ready for the Premier League,” Guardiola said. “He was last season and now he has one more year experience. It’s so good for us.”

Riyad Mahrez, who also played well for City, is also a Foden fan.

“For a guy of 18 years it’s very good and he is improving every day,” Mahrez said. “For him, I’m happy.”

Will he stay at City, or get a PL loan? You could argue he’d be a better fit for a smaller role with the champs, and continued play in Guardiola’s system, than being a bigger part of a smaller side.

Transfer rumor roundup: World record for Maguire, Perez makes London Switch

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
No one has spent as much money on a center back as Jurgen Klopp did to bring Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho at Manchester United may have to do just that, and all the better if he unsettles his Premier League opening day opponent in the process.

A Sky Sports report adds fuel to the fire of a Harry Maguire move to Old Trafford, and says United executive Ed Woodward knows he’ll have to spend more than the near $100 million it cost to get VVD away from Southampton.

Maguire’s stock has been raised dramatically since his terrific season at Hull City earned him a move to Leicester City, which in turn helped him to an England spot and the status as a coveted transfer market target.

Di Marzio scribe Matteo Moretto says West Ham United would like to bolster its strike options by asking a player to move just across London.

Lucas Perez arrived at Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna in 2016, and has scored seven goals with five assists in 21 matches for the Gunners.

He went back to Deportivo in 2017-18, where he scored nine goals with eight assists on loan.

Season Preview: Can Wagner’s Huddersfield Town defend its way to safety?

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 12:03 PM EDT
Huddersfield Town at a glance

Premier League titles: 0 (Three top tier titles from 1923-26)

FA Cups: 1 (1922)

League Cups: 0

Top Three after three match days and when the calendar hit 2018, Huddersfield Town’s first season in the Premier League took a dramatic downturn the rest of the way. The Terriers’ 16th place finish was just four points clear of the drop zone, and Town’s minus-30 goal differential was worse than all but one team in top flight (Stoke City).

There were bright spots for German-American manager David Wagner, though, and he’s bringing all of them back including outstanding goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. He’ll have to find more goals, though, as Town’s 28-goal season was the joint-worst in the Premier League (Swansea City). What’s worse? Eleven of those 28 goals came in three matches, and there is no real significant transfer yet to expect a major growth in output.

Huddersfield Town will finish top-half because… Consistency and familiarity from its defenders and goalkeeper, now full-time members of Town, allow the group to Burnley its way up the table. Erik Durm and Juninho Bacuna will have to be big hits

Huddersfield Town will be relegated because… The goals don’t come, and the reliance on too few difference makers in the midfield wears down its corps. Opening with Chelsea and Man City sink the Terriers after two weeks, and three Top Four contenders in its final five matches hamper their chances to finish strong.

Best possible XI:

Lossl

Hadergjonaj — Schindler — Kongolo — Jorgensen — Durm

Hogg — Mooy — Williams

Pritchard — Mounie

Transfers In: Terrence Kongolo ($22 million, Monaco), Adama Diakhaby ($11 million, Monaco), Ramadan Sobhi ($7 million, Stoke City), Florent Hadergjonaj ($6 million, Ingolstadt), Jonas Lossl ($3 million, Mainz), Ben Hamer (free, Leicester City), Juninho Bacuna ($3 million, Groningen), Erik Durm (free, Borussia Dortmund)

Transfers Out: Tom Ince ($12.5 million, Stoke City), Rob Green (free, Chelsea).

Ranking their offseason: B+

Town was fortunate to survive the drop last season by any number of metrics, and aren’t taking too many risks in addressing their holes. Kongolo and Lossl were two of their best players last season, and making loans permanent was a necessary move. Versatile Erik Durm is a World Cup winner who could prove to be an all-timer of a move. Two interesting  bets come in the form of Bacuna, Diakhaby and Sobhi, who could succeed with more consistent roles than they had in their past clubs.

Star player: Aaron Mooy — The baldheaded midfielder has risen with a rocket since signing with Manchester City a few years ago, and his four-goal, three-assist campaign saw Town go 5W-1L in matches he registered a goal or assist.

Coach’s Corner: Wagner won the UEFA Cup as a player with Schalke before scrapping his way through to promotion with Town. He’s liked by his players and adept at tactics. The questions are whether he’s added enough players to compete should no more help arrived by Thursday’s transfer deadline.

PST Predicts: Another season of ups and downs which sees Town mostly struggling to stay above the drop zone.

Burnley brings in Boro star; Reportedly matches transfer record

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Burnley doesn’t make too many mistakes in the transfer market, and their cautious approach looks to have paid dividends again.

Ben Gibson is coming to Turf Moor from Championship side Middlesbrough, one year removed after a strong Premier League debut in Boro’s relegation season.

Burnley had been slow to add players as it seemingly waited to see if it would progress in the Europa League.

Now assured of more matches in Europe and a congested schedule, the Clarets have added another experienced, composed player who won’t be questioned over his ability to handle the top flight. And at 25, he’s a player who can either be a long-term hero or sold if his value continues to grow.

Gibson logged more than 4,200 minutes in the Championship last season, a season after playing every PL minute for Boro.

From BurnleyFootballClub.com:

“I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a big step for me. I’ve played for Middlesbrough for 15 years since I was a boy so it’s a huge step and one I’m really, really excited about,” Gibson told Clarets Player HD.

“I’ve been to the training ground and met a few of the boys and the place seems like it’s certainly a club that’s on the up and certainly a club to be excited about playing for.”

The BBC reported Saturday that Joe Hart was due for a medical as Burnley attempts to answer its long-term injury for star keeper Nick Pope.

If the Clarets add Hart, it’d be unwise to bet against their analysis. From Chris Wood and Robbie Brady to Jack Cork and Pope, their risks are usually well measured.