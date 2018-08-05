More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Mourinho predicts ‘difficult season’ if signings aren’t made

By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2018, 9:14 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho has watched as most of the Premier League’s other top-six sides have spent big money to acquire lavish reinforcements this summer, while Manchester United have done little to improve upon last season’s second-place finish.

So little, in fact, that Mourinho foresees the upcoming season — which kicks off against Leicester City on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) — being a “difficult” one if further signings aren’t made before the transfer window closes on Thursday. Midfielder Fred, who arrived for a reported fee of $67 million, is the only first-team player signed this window.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 preseason defeat to Bayern Munich, Mourinho went public with his desires, putting CEO Ed Woodward on red alert — quotes from the Guardian:

“My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens. The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody. If we don’t make our team better, it will be a difficult season for us.”

At this point, Mourinho is just grumpy after a preseason full of trials and tribulations. A number of key players were unavailable until this week, as their post-World Cup breaks lasted into August — something he has spent plenty of time complaining about — and he’s absolutely right that the 2018-19 campaign could be a difficult one at Old Trafford, particularly if the Red Devils start as slow as their preseason preparations indicate they could.

So, Mourinho’s instinctual reaction is to begin shifting blame before things go wrong — he must be proactive in building his backstory — while also lowering the bar that he himself must clear in order to be absolved of responsibility for future failures.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Mourinho has made comments with these very intentions, and it almost certainly won’t be the last.

Royer’s brace keeps RBNY in Shield race; LAFC winless in 4

Photo credit: @NewYorkRedBulls
By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): If you thought that losing head coach Jesse Marsch around the halfway point of the season would derail the New York Red Bulls’ bid for trophies in 2018, you were sorely mistaken. Marsch departed for an assistant’s job at RB Leipzig on July 6, and all the team inherited by Chris Armas has done since then is go 4W-0D-2L and stay within touching distance of Supporters’ Shield leaders Atlanta United. Following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC, the second-place Red Bulls are just four points back of Atlanta with two games in hand. Daniel Royer has four goals in four games after bagging both goals (his 7th and 8th of the season), one in each half, for the home side. For the second time this season, LAFC are winless in four games and have taken just two of a possible 12 points during that period. Due to Sporting KC’s win over Houston on Saturday, they fell to fourth this weekend and trail first-place FC Dallas by six points.

Three moments that mattered

39′ — Royer sweeps it home from the seat of his pants — Before we get to Royer’s cleanup job, let’s take a second to admire marvel at Kaku’s wonderfully floated diagonal ball into the box, with which Michael Murillo connected solidly. Tyler Miller couldn’t hold the ball, and Royer contorted his body to poke it home.

53′ — Vela picks out Rossi with X-ray vision, and it’s 1-1 — By my count, Carlos Vela splits four defenders with his cut to the left and the ensuing arrowed through ball for Rossi, who would have had to walk back to Southern California if he didn’t finish this one.

80′ — BWP sets up Royer for a tap-in — Marc Rzatkowski has very quietly been very good for New York the last month (he scored twice in a comeback win over Sporting Kansas City on July 14) and added another highlight to his reel with a visionary ball over the top for Bradley Wright-Phillips, who settled the ball with ease and roll it into the path of Royer for the winner.

Man of the match: Daniel Royer

Goalscorers: Royer (39′, 80′), Rossi (53′)

Late goal denies Gerrard a win in Scottish league debut

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 5, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
ABERDEEN, Scotland (AP) — Steven Gerrard was denied a win in his first Scottish league game as Rangers manager by an injury-time goal on Sunday.

Aberdeen struck in the third minute of stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw against Rangers on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership.

Gerrard, the Liverpool midfield great, is in his first senior managerial role and has already led the Glasgow club through two qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

He looked set for a successful start in the league when his team recovered from having Alfredo Morelos sent off early on to take the lead through James Tavernier’s penalty.

“We were magnificent,” Gerrard said. “We were very good with 11 men, and even better with 10. Aberdeen had no idea against us. For 93 minutes, it was perfect.”

Celtic, the big rival of Rangers, began the defense of its league title with a 3-1 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Season Preview: Liverpool loaded, ready to take the next step

Peter Byrne/PA via AP
By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
Liverpool at a glance

Premier League titles: 0 (English First Division titles – 18)

FA Cups: 7 (1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006)

League Cups: 8 (1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012)

Seemingly out of nowhere, Liverpool advanced all the way to the Champions League final in May, so how do Jurgen Klopp and the Reds improve upon that feat in 2018-19?

One could say that the only way to do so would be to unseat Manchester City as Premier League champions, but given the state of the club — the entire institutions wayward trajectory — when Klopp took over in October 2015, additional signs of progress in re-establishing and further solidifying Liverpool as one of England’s — and Europe’s — best will more than suffice.

Sure, they’ve spent nearly a half-billion dollars during Klopp’s 34-month tenure, but they’ve spent it wisely, which is more than can be said for other mega-rich clubs around the world. The entire process from identifying weaknesses/needs, to identifying targets, to assessing targets, to signing incoming players, to integrating them into the first team, to enjoying nearly immediate return on investment, has been nothing short of inspiring to witness over the last two seasons. As we’ll discuss momentarily, they did it again this summer.

Liverpool will win the title because… they were really good — while extremely young — last season, and they only got better this summer. Klopp fashioned a midfield out of shoestring and bubble gum for much of last season, whereas now he has a pair of rising stars to deploy central this time around. Goalkeepers was a problem position for the entirety of his tenure, but now he’s got a 25-year-old who’ll be Brazil’s no. 1 for the next decade. They were a bit thin for depth behind the superstar attacking trio, so they added a 26-year-old with World Cup experience and nearly 100 PL appearances to the ranks.

Liverpool will fall out of the top-four because… they deal with a ton of injuries all season long? Outside of losing Salah and/or Firmino and/or Mane for three or four months at a time, it’s really tough to see how Liverpool finish worse than last year’s fourth-place finish (to which they essentially resigned themselves as the progressed further and further in Europe). Everyone who’s likely to play 30-plus games should be expected to be better this season than last, given their age, ambition and overall individual/club trajectory. If you’re a Liverpool fan, you should be very excited.

Best possible XI:

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold — Van Dijk — Lovren — Robertson

Keita — Henderson — Fabinho

Salah — Firmino — Mane

Transfers In: Naby Keita ($68 million, RB Leipzig), Alisson ($73 million, Roma), Fabinho ($51 million, Monaco), Xherdan Shaqiri ($17 million, Stoke City)

Transfers Out: Emre Can (free, Juventus), Danny Ward ($16 million, Leicester City)

Ranking their offseason: A

Losing Can for absolutely nothing was a tough pill to swallow, but it was hardly a back-breaking departure for a club that could throw down $119 million for not one, but two replacements in central midfield. Keita’s transfer was announced last summer, only to be executed this time around, and Fabinho was announced before June began. There’s something to be said for doing most of your transfer business so early in the window, even if Shaqiri and Alisson weren’t signed until mid-July (still ahead of a number of other clubs’ key business, if any was done at all). A young, energetic squad got even younger and more vibrant this summer. Klopp soared past cloud nine long ago.

Star player: Salah was the star last season, but this year it could just as easily be Firmino who pushes the 30-goal mark (15 last season), or Mane who goes for 20 goals and 15 assists (10 and 7 last season). While Salah was irresistible and captured the world’s collective heart, it’s tough to see him putting up anything close to 32 goals and 10 assists for a second straight season. As opponents become fixated on stopping him, it’ll open up more time, space and chances for his front-line mates, and they’re more than good enough to make the most of it.

Coach’s Corner: Everything outlined above fits Klopp’s personality — and ideal personnel — to a T. His initial partial season in England was something of a slog, and the second season had more downs than ups, but it all came together last fall and resulted in a renewed excitement and raised expectations for everyone at the club.

PST Predicts: If anyone poses a genuine title challenge to Manchester City — as in, they’re within five points on May 1 — it’ll be Liverpool. They looked the second-best side in the PL last season, but their attention was clearly divided. They’re better — maybe a lot better — now than they were then.

Season Preview: Another star departs; can Leicester cope?

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leicester City at a glance

Premier League titles: 1 (2016)

FA Cups: 0 (best finish: runners-up – 1949, 1961, 1963, 1969)

League Cups: 3 (1964, 1997, 2000)

It’s been two years since Leicester City won the Premier League after starting the season as 5,000-1 long shots, and the Foxes only managed to narrowly eclipse their 2015-16 season points total (81) in the last two seasons gone by, combined (91). Leicester were headed for a serious relegation battle when Claudio Ranieri was dismissed nine months after lifting the PL trophy, but managed to finish 12th (44 points) on the back of a seven wins in their final 13 games. Last season followed quite the opposite path, as Craig Shakespeare was fired in October and Claude Puel arrived with a massive boost still quite early in the season. They finished ninth, but still won just 47 points in the process.

N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy were pretty unquestionably — and probably in that order — the three most important players during the title-winning season. Kante left for Chelsea mere weeks after celebrating at the King Power Stadium, while Mahrez finally got his long-sought-after move to — and corresponding payday from — a European giant, Manchester City. Even while missing a handful of league games due to transfer-related issues last season, Mahrez still bagged a dozen goals to come second, behind Vardy (20), for his now-former club.

The top-end talent is nowhere near the level it has been in the recent past, but there’s a solid case to be made that the middle of the squad is massively improved and that that could result in a steadier ride in 2018-19, with higher lows and lower highs.

Leicester will further solidify a top-half place because… manager Claude Puel builds and drills extremely competent and organized — but limited, albeit — teams. They’ll have one of the most robust, hardest-working midfield units in the entire league. They will be no fun to play against, and they’ll be even more difficult to score again. They have a great chance to finish with the best defensive record of clubs outside the top-six.

Leicester will end up in the relegation scrap because… scoring goals will be a challenge, unless Kelechi Iheanacho has a breakout season. While contributions will come from more places this season, there isn’t really any way to replace a player of Mahrez’s caliber if you’re a club of Leicester’s stature. Mid-table PL sides don’t sell a player for $80 million, then turn around and replace him with a $50- or 60-million player, the way an Arsenal or Chelsea can do. Also, Vardy is will turn 32 years old in January, and at some point he’s no longer going to be lightning quick, at which point he becomes far less effective — and feared.

Best possible XI:

Schmeichel

Pereira — Maguire — Evans — Chilwell

Ghezzal — Iborra — Ndidi — Gray

Maddison

Vardy

Transfers In: James Maddison ($32 million, Norwich City), Ricardo Pereira ($29 million, Porto), Danny Ward ($16 million, Liverpool), Jonny Evans ($5 million, West Brom), Rachid Ghezzal (undisclosed, Monaco)

Transfers Out: Riyad Mahrez ($80 million, Man City), Robert Huth (free), Ahmed Musa (undisclosed, Al-Nassr)

Ranking their offseason: B-

As discussed already, it’s impossible to replace Mahrez directly or with one player, so it was wise to not even try. Maddison has quickly progressed through the Football League and is full of potential, but he’s 21 years old and has played zero PL minutes in his career. Pereira, 24, is good enough to lock down the right back spot for nearly a decade, if he’s not poached by a bigger club in two years’ time; Evans arrives with the perfect blend of experience and a cheap price tag to replace Huth. Ghezzal is the wild card of the bunch.

Star player: In a perfect world, Iheanacho will have asserted himself as the Foxes’ undisputed star by the time May — November, preferably — rolls around. He’ll have to overcome a lot to do so, though, as Puel used him sparingly last season and pretty clearly doesn’t see him as a fit alongside Vardy, meaning he’ll likely have to unseat the man 10 years his senior in order to deliver on the potential he showed during brief flashes during his time at Man City.

Coach’s Corner: Again, Leicester won’t play the most beautiful, free-flowing soccer you’ve ever seen — far from it, actually — and it’ll be downright frustrating at times, and it’ll be by Puel’s design.

PST Predicts: Alongside Everton, Leicester should occupy no man’s land dead center between the top-six and the other dozen teams in the PL, all of whom are similarly competent and ambitious, but lacking the kind of depth possessed by the Toffees and Foxes. Leicester appear set to be a PL club for quite a long time into the future.