Season Preview: Fulham’s amazing offseason promises much

By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 9:19 AM EDT
Fulham at a glance

Premier League titles: 0 (Promoted last season)

FA Cups: 0

League Cups: 0

Once the team of Clint Dempsey, Brede Hangeland, Mark Schwarzer, and a 2010 Europa League Final, the Cottagers were relegated in 2014 after a comical season saw Martin Jol, Rene Meulensteen, and Felix “Cheese Heals All” Magath run the team into the ground. After two seasons of flirting with a second relegation, Fulham found new life under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Jokanovic led Fulham to a playoff loss and a playoff win in his two full seasons in charge, and now gets a loaded Craven Cottage in both excitement and potential. Jean Michael Seri was an absolute coup — even at a record price tag — and Alfie Mawson, Andre Schurrle, and Aleksandar Mitrovic are household names for anyone whose paid minor attention to English soccer.

How high can it rise? How low can it fall?

Even if Fulham fails to build momentum, don’t be surprised if it puts together a final half-dozen matches to climb higher than expected: The Cottagers finish with Watford, Everton, Bournemouth, Cardiff City, Wolves, and Newcastle United.

Fulham will finish top-half because… They’ve got great talent, motivation, and spirit under Jokanovic. How quickly can they come together? Preseason hasn’t been kind to the Cottagers, but home tilts with Palace and Burnley inside their first three matches provide a chance to escape August with a foothold in the top half (A visit to Spurs the second Saturday might be kind to them given Tottenham’s heavy World Cup schedule).

Fulham will be relegated because… If the club cannot adapt quickly, it might find itself in mid-November with a five-match run of Liverpool away, Saints home, Chelsea away, Leicester home, Manchester United away. That’s not to say Fulham doesn’t have the group to navigate that run, but bad things can happen to newly-promoted teams.

Best possible XI:

Bettinelli

Christie — Ream — Mawson — Odoi

Seri — Cairney (c) — Johansen

Schurrle — Mitrovic — Sessegnon

Transfers In: Schurrle (loan), Mitrovic ($23 million), Mawson (#19.5 million), Seri ($35 million), Maxime Le Marchand ($4.5 million), Fabri ($7 million).

Transfers Out: David Button ($5 million), Ryan Fredericks (free)

Ranking their offseason: A+

Look above at who came in, and who came out; Nothing more needs to be said. Fulham killed it (and re-upped USMNT center back and club mainstay Tim Ream for two years as well).

Star player: Jean Michael Seri — A clinical passer with an eye for the final ball, the 27-year-old Ivorian was wanted by any number of strong European clubs. Fulham won his signature, though he’s never been tested at a week-in, week-out level like the Premier League. Should he fail, we’ll be writing “Star player: Aleksandar Mitrovic” or “Star player: Andre Schurrle” sooner rather than later.

Coach’s Corner: Slavisa Jokanovic — The former Watford boss was finally trusted with the keys to the kingdom, and has responded in style. A player’s coach, it’s fair to predict a long leash for the 49-year-old former Chelsea and Tenerife midfielder.

PST Predicts: Fulham stays up, earning safety early before making a late season charge to set itself up for a promising 2019-20 season.

Changchun Yatai player accused of racially abusing Demba Ba

Associated PressAug 5, 2018, 8:32 AM EDT
BEIJING (AP) Chinese Superleague team Shanghai Shenhua has accused an opposing player of racially abusing its Senegalese star forward Demba Ba during a match Saturday.

Shenhua coach Wu Jingui told reporters that a Changchun Yatai player used racially insulting language toward Ba during an altercation late in the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Shanghai team later published a Twitter post demanding that the Chinese Football Association take serious disciplinary action against the Yatai player, Zhang Li.

The incident generated controversy on the Chinese internet, with fans calling for an immediate investigation.

A prominent Chinese sports blogger wrote on social media that Zhang allegedly shouted “You black” repeatedly at Ba.

“Man of the Match” debut for Sporting KC’s Carolina-born teen

By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
There was only one goal in Saturday’s match between Sporting KC and Houston Dynamo, but it may represent something much bigger some day down the line.

Gianluca Busio assisted Diego Rubio’s 74th minute goal, grabbing an assist on the day he became the third-youngest starter in MLS history. Sporting moves six points ahead of the red line with the win, while Houston’s is seven points below it.

Only Freddy Adu and Alphonso Davies were younger than the 16-years, 68-days old Busio, who also assisted in his USL debut for Swope Park Rangers.

Busio took a pinpoint pass from Graham Zusi and flicked it onto the chest of Rubio, who settled and scored the lone marker.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes called Busio’s performance Man of the Match level, and the stats didn’t lie, either.

Orlando come back twice to steal 3-3 draw with Revs

Associated PressAug 4, 2018, 10:28 PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Sutter finished Yoshimar Yotun’s free kick in the 93rd minute in give Orlando City a 3-3 tie with the New England Revolution on Saturday night, with each team snapping a three-game losing streak.

Yotun also had a free kick in the 71st minute that Amro Tarek headed home to make it 2-all for Orlando (7-14-2). Yotun was sent off violent conduct in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Teal Bunbury gave the Revs (7-7-8) a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute after entering as a substitute in the 74th. He found some space in the right side of the area before slotting it past goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr.

Juan Agudelo opened the scoring for New England in the seventh minute with a header flick to finish Brandon Bye’s throw-in from a narrow angle. Cristian Penilla drilled home a right-footed shot in the 18th minute after Luis Caicedo forced a defensive miscue in the Orlando City backfield.

Dom Dwyer pulled Orlando City to 2-1, finishing Tony Rocha’s cross from close range in the 45th minute.

Man City request work permit for Luiz after failed moves for MFs

By Andy EdwardsAug 4, 2018, 8:47 PM EDT
Manchester City made — and failed in — bids for multiple central midfielders this summer, and appear resigned to the idea that they’ll be unable to sign another of their targets before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola and Co., struck out on now-Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, among others, leading them to a not-so-terrible backup plan: registering 20-year-old Douglas Luiz, who was signed from Vasco da Gama for $13 million before immediately being loaned to La Liga side Girona (also owned by City Football Group) last summer. The only problem: Luiz might not qualify for a work permit, given his lack of call-ups to the Brazilian national team and his lack of a high enough profile to qualify as an exceptional talent — quotes from the Guardian:

“We want him to stay but he does not have a work permit yet so we will try to convince the federation to allow him to stay. I think he has real potential to play with us and improve with us. We saw in pre-season against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund that he is at a good level. It depends on him and us. The club wants him to stay and he wants to stay but it depends on the work permit.

“He’s ready to play, that’s why we want the permit. We ask for the work permit because we believe he can play with us, otherwise we would not be asking.”

Whether or not Luiz qualifies for a work permit and can be registered — or if he turns out to be a quality player — his situation is just another benefit of the spending power possessed my Man City. How many other clubs in the world can make a “down payment” of that size without any idea or likelihood the player will ever be able to actually play for the club? The answer is, obviously, not many.