More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

VIDEO: Aguero’s 200th Man City goal opens Community Shield

By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sergio Aguero’s 200th Manchester City goal has the Premier League champions leading Chelsea at halftime of Sunday’s Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.

Given time to settle and line up his left peg, the Argentine took a feed off of Phil Foden‘s long dribble and struck across goal to give City its advantage.

[ MORE: 2018-19 Premier League previews]

The match has carried the sloppy play expected from a first serious event of the club season, with all due respect to the International Champions Cup.

The FA Cup champions and new manager Maurizio Sarri now have around an hour to breakdown Pep Guardiola and Co.

Timbers extend unbeaten streak with 3-0 win over Union

Sean Meagher /The Oregonian via AP
Associated PressAug 5, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Diego Valeri and Dairon Asprilla each scored on a penalty kick, and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to 15 games with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Portland improved to 10-0-5 since its last loss on April 8 at Orlando. The undefeated run matches the club’s MLS record of 15 games set in 2013.

[ MORE: Man City wins Community Shield ]

Philadelphia rested many of its starters – including captain Alejandro Bedoya – in anticipation of Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

David Guzman also scored for the Timbers on a header in the 87th minute.

Valeri’s penalty came after Philadelphia’s Fabinho pulled down Alvas Powell in the 58th minute. Warren Creavalle tripped Valeri in the box for Asprilla’s PK in the 84th minute.

It was Portland’s first match without Fanendo Adi, who signed with FC Cincinnati this week. Adi, who had been with the Timbers since 2014, scored a late goal that gave Portland a 2-1 victory over Houston last weekend.

FC Cincinnati, currently with the lower-tier USL, will join Major League Soccer as an expansion team next season.

The Timbers were without Sebastian Blanco because of yellow card accumulation. Samuel Armenteros, who was listed as questionable with a sore back, started for Portland.

Bedoya was listed as a sub for the match but entered in the 66th minute after Valeri’s goal.

[ MORE: NPSL, PDL crown champions ]

Philadelphia hosts the Chicago Fire in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. Other regular starters who were subs for the game included Hari Mendunjanin, Raymon Gaddis and David Accam. Coach Jim Curtain started forward C.J. Sapong and defender Keegan Rosenberry.

The match was scoreless after the first half. Portland’s best chance appeared to be a shot by Andy Polo that sailed just over the goal in the 34th minute. Just before that, Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella lunged to grab Sapong’s left-footed shot toward the far post.

Sapong had another opportunity in the opening minute of the second half but Attinella came away with another save.

Miami FC, Calgary Foothills lift trophies in NPSL, PDL finals

@TheMiamiFC
By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two clubs that traveled a long way to play for a league title won their respective honors in National Premier Soccer League and Premier Development League championship matches on Sunday.

[ MORE: Man City wins Community Shield ]

The host venues were a two-hour drive apart, but PDL champion Calgary Foothills FC and NPSL victors Miami FC are based more than 3,000 miles apart.

FC Motown’s impressive first season in the NPSL was not enough for a championship, as ex-NASL side Miami FC headed up north and made Paul Dalglish in unusual company: A manager whose won league titles in both the PDL and NPSL.

[ MORE: 2018-19 Premier League previews ]

Dalglish told ProSoccerTalk before the game that he wanted this one bad, and his men went out and worked hosts FC Motown to the tune of 3-1.

“When I won the PDL, we hosted the final,” Dalglish said. “The two MLS Cups were in neutral venues, so this is the first time I’m going to the lion’s den. … You’ve gotta run and fight and scrap til your lungs burn to enjoy it.”

Dylan Mares was named Man of the Match, scoring Miami’s second goal with a terrific free kick. Also scoring were Jeff Michaud and Jonny Steele, who bagged this beauty.

Meanwhile, Calgary Foothills FC paved their coach’s path to the Canadian Premier League with gold during and after a terrific extra time win over Reading United in Pennsylvania on Saturday in the PDL final.

Ali Musse scored twice, the second in extra time, and Dominick Zator equalized with five minutes to play as Calgary won 4-2. Nico Pasquotti also scored for Foothills.

Aaron Molloy and Kieran Roberts scored Reading’s goals, the former buttressing his reputation as the league’s top prospect with a free kick goal.

Guardiola, Mahrez love Foden’s Community Shield performance

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 1:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola was all business after celebrating his first Community Shield with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Manchester City boss presided over a complete win, with both sides absent a number of big names.

[ MORE: Man City wins Community Shield ]

Overall, the result was fair and Guardiola thought it well deserved. From the BBC:

“It was so hard but the players played really well,” Guardiola said. “Our mentality was right and we got the win. We prepare game by game. Our results will determine who we are. We will see at the end of the season what our level is.”

City youngster Phil Foden was strong in the win, dancing down the pitch to set up Sergio Aguero’s first goal. The England 18-year-old is ready for the big time, Guardiola said, as many continue to debate whether Foden will go on loan.

“Phil Foden is ready for the Premier League,” Guardiola said. “He was last season and now he has one more year experience. It’s so good for us.”

Riyad Mahrez, who also played well for City, is also a Foden fan.

“For a guy of 18 years it’s very good and he is improving every day,” Mahrez said. “For him, I’m happy.”

Will he stay at City, or get a PL loan? You could argue he’d be a better fit for a smaller role with the champs, and continued play in Guardiola’s system, than being a bigger part of a smaller side.

Transfer rumor roundup: World record for Maguire, Perez makes London Switch

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaAug 5, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No one has spent as much money on a center back as Jurgen Klopp did to bring Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho at Manchester United may have to do just that, and all the better if he unsettles his Premier League opening day opponent in the process.

WATCH LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day show, August 9 at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

A Sky Sports report adds fuel to the fire of a Harry Maguire move to Old Trafford, and says United executive Ed Woodward knows he’ll have to spend more than the near $100 million it cost to get VVD away from Southampton.

Maguire’s stock has been raised dramatically since his terrific season at Hull City earned him a move to Leicester City, which in turn helped him to an England spot and the status as a coveted transfer market target.

Di Marzio scribe Matteo Moretto says West Ham United would like to bolster its strike options by asking a player to move just across London.

Lucas Perez arrived at Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna in 2016, and has scored seven goals with five assists in 21 matches for the Gunners.

He went back to Deportivo in 2017-18, where he scored nine goals with eight assists on loan.