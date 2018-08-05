Transfer rumor roundup: World record for Maguire, Perez makes London Switch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No one has spent as much money on a center back as Jurgen Klopp did to bring Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho at Manchester United may have to do just that, and all the better if he unsettles his Premier League opening day opponent in the process.

A Sky Sports report adds fuel to the fire of a Harry Maguire move to Old Trafford, and says United executive Ed Woodward knows he’ll have to spend more than the near $100 million it cost to get VVD away from Southampton.

Maguire’s stock has been raised dramatically since his terrific season at Hull City earned him a move to Leicester City, which in turn helped him to an England spot and the status as a coveted transfer market target.

Di Marzio scribe Matteo Moretto says West Ham United would like to bolster its strike options by asking a player to move just across London.

Lucas Perez arrived at Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna in 2016, and has scored seven goals with five assists in 21 matches for the Gunners.

He went back to Deportivo in 2017-18, where he scored nine goals with eight assists on loan.

Lucas Perez cerca del West Ham de Pellegrini. @SkySport — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 4, 2018

