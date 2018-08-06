Champions League, Europa League playoff draws revealed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The draws for both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League playoff rounds has been made.

For Premier League side Burnley, they will face the winner of Olympiacos and Luzern if they get past Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Sean Dyche‘s men are still four games away from securing their spot in the Europa League group stage for 2018/19 after they edged by Aberdeen in the second qualifying round.

Scottish champions Celtic will play the winner of Malmo or Vidi for a place in the UCL group stage if they get by Greek giants AEK Athens in the third qualifying round, with Brendan Rodgers‘ men aiming to make the group stage for a third-straight season.

Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers will face FC Ufa or Progres of Luxembourg in the playoff round of the Europa League if they get past Maribor.

Below is the draw for the UCL and Europa League playoff rounds in full.

Champions League playoff draw

Champions path

Crvena zvezda (SRB)/Spartak Trnava (SVK) v Salzburg (AUT)/Shkendija (MKD)

Qarabag (AZE)/BATE Borisov (BLR) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Young Boys (SUI) v Astana (KAZ)/Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Malmo (SWE)/Vidi (HUN) v Celtic (SCO)/AEK Athens (GRE)

League path

Benfica (POR)/Fenerbahce (TUR) v PAOK (GRE)/Spartak Moskva (RUS)

Standard Liege (BEL)/Ajax (NED) v Slavia Praha (CZE)/Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

The playoffs set to take place on 21/22 and 28/29 August. The losing teams from the UCL playoff round transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Europa League playoff draw

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)/HJK Helsinki (FIN) v Crvena zvezda (SRB)/Spartak Trnava (SVK)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)/ APOEL (CYP) v Astana (KAZ)/Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Cork City (IRL)/Rosenborg (NOR) v Salzburg (AUT)/Shkendija (MKD)

Legia Warszawa (POL)/ F91 Dudelange (LUX) v Alashkert (ARM)/CFR Cluj (ROU)

Spartaks Jurmala (LVA)/Sūduva (LTU) v Celtic (SCO)/AEK Athens (GRE)

Sheriff (MDA)/Valur Reykjavik (ISL) v Qarabag (AZE)/BATE Borisov (BLR)

Malmo (SWE)/Vidi (HUN) v The New Saints (WAL)/Midtjylland (DEN)

Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO)/Kukës (ALB) v Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL)/Zrinjski (BIH)

Sigma Olomouc (CZE)/Kairat Almaty (KAZ) v Sevilla (ESP)/Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Sarpsborg (NOR)/HNK Rijeka (CRO) v Pyunik (ARM)/Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL)/Gent (BEL) v Mariupol (UKR)/Bordeaux (FRA)

Nordsjaelland (DEN)/Partizan (SRB) v Besiktas (TUR)/LASK (AUT)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)/Rapid Wien (AUT) v Hajduk Split (CRO)/FCSB (ROU)

Apollon Limassol (CYP)/Dinamo Brest (BLR) v Vitesse (NED)/Basel (SUI)

Rangers (SCO)/Maribor (SVN) v Hapoel Haifa (ISR)/Atalanta (ITA)

Nordsjaelland (DEN)/Partizan (SRB) v CSKA Sofia (BUL)/Kobenhavn (DEN)

Dinamo Minsk (BLR)/Zenit (RUS) v Hibernian (SCO)/Molde (NOR)

Trencin (SVK)/Feyenoord (NED) v Sturm Graz (AUT)/AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Genk (BEL)/Lech Poznan (POL) v Spartak Subotica (SRB)/Brøndby (DEN)

Olympiacos (GRE)/Luzern (SUI) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)/ Burnley (ENG)

Zorya Luhansk (UKR)/Braga (POR) v RB Leipzig (GER)/U Craiova (ROU)

The playoffs set to take place on 23 and 30 August

