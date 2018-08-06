More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Marcelo Bielsa gives painfully awkward pre, post match interviews

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Argentinian manager Marcelo Bielsa is known for his eccentricity. It’s maybe because of that that his pre-match and post-match interviews bracketing his first game in charge of Leeds United on Sunday are both completely unsurprising and shocking at the same time.

The 63-year-old clearly has a base-level understanding of English, but chose to give his pre-match and post-match interviews with a translator, but with a twist. Instead of giving his answers to the translator who then verbalizes the responses in English, Bielsa wanted to be the one to deliver the English responses himself. He just needed help doing so.

This led to an incredibly awkward exchange. First, the interviewer asks the question in English. Then, the translator speaks (more like whispers) the question in Bielsa’s ear, who thinks of his response, and whispers it back to the translator. The translator then whispers back the English response for Bielsa to use, and the Argentinian finally gives his broken English response to the microphone.

Full credit to Bielsa for wanting to give his own answers in English, but the stunt made for painfully awkward television. Since Bielsa isn’t a trained translator able to remember how to formulate long responses in a foreign language, the responses ended up being absurdly short, giving the interview a standofish feel even if he didn’t mean it that way. By the end, when Bielsa went through all that trouble to say “I was only happy at the end,” you could hear everyone laughing, realizing how ridiculous the entire situation had become.

This is not to drag a manager who clearly had good intentions, but instead to poke fun at a situation that meant well but was executed very poorly. Hopefully Bielsa can give fans a little more insight as the season goes on and he streamlines his interview process.

To ease the tension, Leeds won its first match under Bielsa 3-1 over Stoke City in front of the home fans at Elland Road to open their Championship campaign.

Willian openly admits he wants to play for Mourinho again

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 9:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea winger Willian has admitted his admiration for former manager and current Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, and while he has a contract with Chelsea through the summer of 2020, he’s hoping to team up with his former gaffer in the future.

“Mourinho is the best manager I’ve ever worked with,” Willian told ESPN Brasil. “We have a good relationship, we are friends. Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday.”

[ PREVIEWS: Chelsea | Man United ]

That’s quite the endorsement from a player on a fellow Premier League title contender, especially on the heels of the criticism Mourinho has received for his treatment of Paul Pogba.

Willian has been the subject of numerous transfer rumors this summer after a so-so performance at the World Cup in Russia. After the Community Shield loss to Manchester City on Sunday, Willian affirmed his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge, saying, “I always made it clear that what I wanted was to stay in the club.”

He confirmed Barcelona made an official bid, but with no movement, that didn’t come to fruition. Still, he wishes his former boss would come calling. “Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says ‘bring him, bring him’,” Willian said. “He has never called me, but he always sends me text messages.”

Report: Pogba becoming increasingly frustrated at Manchester United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Things have not come easy for Paul Pogba at Manchester United, and it appears to be taking its toll.

According to an ESPN report, the 25-year-old French international has become “unsettled” at Manchester United, in large part due to public criticism he received from manager Jose Mourinho over the summer.

The interview in particular the report points to is an interview with ESPN he did two weeks ago wherein Mourinho wonders why Pogba’s performances in the World Cup for France were far more impressive than those with Manchester United. Mourinho appeared to question Pogba’s effort and heart while playing for his club, saying, “I don’t think it’s about us getting the best out of him [at Manchester United], it’s about him giving the best he has to give.”

Mourinho also appeared to question Pogba’s focus when at his club, with prevalant outside distractions.

“I think the World Cup is the perfect habitat for a player like him to give [their] best,” Mourinho said. “Why? Because it’s closed for a month, where he can only think about football. Where he’s with his team on the training camp, completely isolated from the external world, where they focus just on football, where the dimensions of the game can only motivate. During a season, you can have a big match then a smaller match, then one even smaller, then you can lose your focus, you can lose your concentration, then comes a big match again.”

However, the report states Pogba is not to the point where he wishes to force a transfer, with three years left on his contract at Manchester United. It also claims that Pogba is a “favorite” of United chairman Ed Woodward, who is often credited with much of the say in transfer negotiations for the club.

Pogba moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a then-record $121 million, and has been stuck with massive expectations ever since. The Frenchman has often been criticized for his subpar performances at Old Trafford, but in recent months, much of the criticism from fans and media has switched to Mourinho, especially in the wake of Pogba’s stellar performance in France’s World Cup winning effort. Mourinho has taken plenty of heat for not putting Pogba in a position to succeed at Manchester United, and some have even theorized that if things don’t change, Woodward will be tasked with picking one or the other.

Reports on Monday from Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio claimed that Barcelona made an official offer for Pogba that consisted of $58 million plus defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes, an offer which Manchester United scoffed at as paltry compared to their valuation of the Frenchman.

Wolves snatch Adama Traore for club record fee

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newly promoted clubs continue to make noise this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly broken the club’s transfer record to sign dribbling wizard Adama Traore from Middlesbrough, according to the BBC. The report states Wolves triggered the $23 million release clause in his Middlesbrough contract that had two years remaining. That beats the club’s previous transfer record of just over $20 million for 21-year-old Ruben Neves from Porto last summer.

Wolves has already spent $57.8 million this transfer window, and adding Traore would only bolster the club’s vicious attack. They bagged 82 goals in 46 matches last season as they won the Championship, led by young Diogo Jota with 18 and 23-year-old Leo Bonatini with 12.

[ MORE: Smaller PL clubs continue to spend ]

Just 22 years old, Traore is already a massive outlier among dribblers at the top levels of the European game. In 32 Championship appearances last season, Traore attempted a MASSIVE 271 dribbles, completing 218 of them for an 80% completion rate. The year before that, in the Premier League, he completed a dribble every 20 minutes of playing time. In visual form:

While his passing needs plenty of work to make all those take-ons worth it, the young Spanish youth international is a bright talent who has Premier League experience at a young age.

More importantly, on a broader spectrum, the newly promoted clubs continue to spend and spend and spend. This transfer takes Wolves up to $82 million this summer, on par with Fulham’s nearly $90 million and well above Cardiff City’s $35 million.

Witsel leaves China to play for Borussia Dortmund

@BVB on Twitter
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

29-year-old Axel Witsel has joined Borussia Dortmund after the German club met his release clause, triggering the end of his contract with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

Dortmund announced the signing on Monday afternoon and confirmed they had triggered the clause, and announced the signing of a contract through the summer of 2022, meaning Witsel will be 33 years old at the expiration of his new Dortmund contract. The club posted pictures of Witsel already participating in team training.

[ MORE: Top 10 PL players at each position ]

Witsel had a solid World Cup performance this summer, helping lead Belgium to the semifinals before ultimately falling to eventual champions France. He played a more defensive role in midfield alongside the marauding Marouane Fellaini, helping distribute to Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, and Eden Hazard. Overall, Witsel has 96 caps for Belgium.

“We were strongly interested in signing Axel Witsel for the past few months,” said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc in the official release. “We are delighted he opted to join Borussia Dortmund. Axel is a player with huge international experience. He has the skill set to shape our midfield: Tactical understanding, good in the direct duels, pace, creativity and mentality.”

Witsel played just 36 matches for Tianjin Quanjian, scoring five goals. He joined the Chinese club last summer from Zenit St. Petersburg after spending five years in the Russian top flight. Surprisingly, this is the first time in his entire career that Witsel will play in a Big 5 league (England, Germany, Italy, Spain, France). He rose through the youth ranks at Belgian giants Standard Liege to make the first team, before making stops in Portugal with Benfica and Russia with Zenit.