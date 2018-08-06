More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Season preview: Can Man City go back-to-back?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Manchester City at a glance

Premier League titles: 3 (English First Division titles – five)
FA Cups: 5 (1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011
League Cups: 5 (1970, 1976, 2014, 2016, 2018)
European Cup Winners’ Cup: 1969/70

They will cruise to the title again because…They have the best squad in the Premier League by a distance and the best manager in world soccer. Do I need to go on? Their record-breaking 100 points last season showcased just how dominant they can be and it would be a brave man who bets against City winning back-to-back league titles.

Yet they could become their own worst enemies once again, yet still finish second… One of the major problems City had last season (they had zero “major” problems, but you get what I mean) was finishing off teams who sat back and defended deep. In a run of games against Huddersfield, West Ham and Southampton they won late on but struggled to break down stubborn defenses. Leaving themselves open to counter attacks could be an issue for City, but it’s unlikely they’ll finish outside the top two anyway. Another issue: playing against the high-press of Liverpool and teams who are brave (or stupid) enough to implement those tactics.

Best possible XI

—– Ederson —–

—- Walker —- Kompany —- Otamendi —- Mendy —-

—- Sterling —- Fernandinho —- Silva —- Sane —-

—– De Bruyne —–

—– Aguero —–

Transfers In: Riyad Mahrez ($77 million, Leicester City), Philippe Sandler ($3.3 million, PEC Zwolle)

Transfers Out: Pablo Maffeo ($11.6 million, VFB Stuttgart), Angus Gunn ($17.4 million, Southampton), Bersant Celina ($3.8 million, Swansea City), Aleix Garcia (Loan, Girona), Jack Harrison (Loan, Leeds United), Tosin Adarabioyo (Loan, West Brom), Erik Palmer-Brown (Loan, NAC Breda)

Ranking their offseason: 8/10 – With so many World Cup stars not around for preseason (Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and John Stones to name a few…) Pep Guardiola was able to give plenty of minutes to Man City’s impressive crop of youngsters during their U.S. tour. They impressed, with the likes of Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz looking solid and several showing they can be called upon this season. Perhaps that is why City have only made one signing heading into the final days of the window.

Star player: Kevin de Bruyne – Closely followed by David Silva, KDB is influential to the way City press to win the ball back and then have so much quality to hurt opponents when they have possession. The Belgian wizard had a very good World Cup but will be eager to prove he is undoubtedly the best player in the PL after losing out on the Player of the Year awards to Mohamed Salah in 2017/18. His driving runs, incisive passes and hammered shots from central areas are near on impossible to stop given all of the quality attackers swirling around him each weekend.

Coaches’ Corner: Guardiola delivered the PL title in record breaking fashion and signed a new extended deal at City to celebrate over the summer. That said, the Spaniard is never happy and he will be eager to make sure his squad doesn’t become complacent. City didn’t retain their title on their previous two occasions they’ve been crowned champions of the Premier League and Guardiola may have to tweak a few things, especially when it comes to not leaving themselves exposed defensively, as they go all-out for goals and victories each week.

PST predicts: This is Man City’s title to lose. It really is. Their incredible strength in-depth means that despite several stars only returning to preseason training a few days before the season starts, they can bed themselves into the league season easily without City missing a beat. Expect them to be challenging for every trophy going, once again, and even the distraction of a deep UEFA Champions League run shouldn’t stop them from running away with the PL title for a second-straight season.

Season preview: Negative vibes surround Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2018, 12:40 PM EDT
Manchester United at a glance

Premier League titles: 13 (English First Division titles – 20, the record)
FA Cups: 12
League Cups: 5
European Cups: 3 (1968, 1999, 2008)

They will be challenging Man City for the title… because on paper they probably have the second or third best squad in the PL. Lukaku, Sanchez, Pogba, Bailly, De Gea, Martial, Rashford, Mata, Matic… Yeah, you get the point. United’s current situation regarding a lack of incomings this summer isn’t as bad as Jose Mourinho is making out (more on that further down) and if they can get their act together and stop squandering chances, they’ll cut the 19-point gap to Man City from last season.

Most likely Jose Mourinho will be out before December and they’ll be in midtable… it seemed ridiculous to write that sentence, but right now it really isn’t. Is it? Mourinho is approaching meltdown mode in his third season at United. Just like at other clubs he has hung around long enough to upset plenty of people and he appears to be quickly running out of friends on the board, among his squad and just about everywhere else. The fact that he’s one of the favorties with the bookmakers to be the first PL manager to be out of job this season says it all.

Best possible XI

—– De Gea —–

—- Valencia —- Jones —- Bailly —- Young —-

—- Matic —- Fred —-

—- Sanchez —- Mata —- Rashford —-

—– Lukaku —–

Transfers in: Fred ($67 million, Shakhtar Donetsk), Diogo Dalot ($24.6 million, FC Porto), Lee Grant ($1.9 million, Stoke City)

Transfers out: Joe Riley (Bradford City), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Daley Blind (Ajax)

Ranking their offseason: 2/10 – Couldn’t have really gone much worse for Mourinho’s` men as his constant complaints about most of their squad not being on their U.S. tour has whipped up a severe air of negativity around the Red Devils. Add that into lacklustre displays against the San Jose Earthquakes, AC Milan, Liverpool and Bayern Munich and there’s not a good vibe heading into the new season. Mourinho slamming the quality of United’s young players on the tour will not do wonders for their confidence, plus the likes of Lukaku and Pogba rushing back from their summer break early (as Mourinho hinted he’d like them to do) will likely create tension.

Star man: Romelu Lukaku – He scored four times for Belgium this summer at the World Cup but the most impressive thing about his displays was the timing of his runs and how unselfish he was. Lukaku scored 27 goals in all competitions in his debut season at United, which was pretty good going and kind of flew under the radar. David De Gea is always a star for United but he had a few wobbles over the summer, while Alexis Sanchez looks refreshed after his summer off with Chile not at the World Cup. All three will be key to United’s success but Lukaku’s goals are vital and if Mourinho can figure out where to play Pogba, he will become a star.

Coaches’ Corner: Ah, yes, the old third-season syndrome is kicking in once again for Mr. Mourinho as he has publicly slammed his club for failing to buy the players he wants, plus has had a pop at rivals for spending too much. Add to that his grumpier than usual demeanour (yes, that is possible) and losing his top assistant Rui Faria over the summer, and you have the start of what is now becoming a predictable demise. Mourinho will still set his teams up to grind out wins but United’s supporters could soon turn on both him and Chief Executive Ed Woodward if they have a slow start to the season.

PST predicts: Finishing in the top four may well be a struggle for United this season considering Liverpool have bought well, Tottenham have kept hold of their stars and Manchester City look irresistible, plus Arsenal and Chelsea will be there or thereabouts. United will focus on going far in the UEFA Champions League and finishing in the top four and the latter will probably be as good as it gets.

Where are all 20 Premier League teams located?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
With the 2018/19 Premier League season kicking off in just a few days, it is time for a geography lesson.

Do you ever sit there watching the action on TV and wonder, “where in the UK is this?” If you do, you’ve come to the right place.

Below you will find where each club is located, how far you have to travel to find their closest PL rival and precisely where the stadiums are in those cities.

Time to start planning out that trip to the UK, folks…

Location of all 20 Premier League teams

Location of PL teams in London

Source: Wikipedia

 

Arsenal

City: London (North)
Stadium: Emirates Stadium (Capacity, 60,432)
Closest PL club, by distance: West Ham United, 4.9 miles

Bournemouth

Town: Bournemouth
Stadium: Dean Court (Capacity, 11,464)
Closest PL club, by distance: Southampton, 32.1 miles

Brighton & Hove Albion

City: Brighton & Hove
Stadium: American Express Community Stadium (Capacity, 30,750)
Closest PL club, by distance: Crystal Palace, 42 miles

Burnley

Burnley map

Town: Burnley
Stadium: Turf Moor (Capacity, 21,401)
Closest PL club, by distance: Huddersfield Town, 25.1 miles

Cardiff City

City: Cardiff, Wales
Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium (Capacity, 33,280)
Closest PL club, by distance: Wolverhampton Wanderers, 103 miles

Chelsea

City: London (West)
Stadium: Stamford Bridge (Capacity, 41,623)
Closest PL club, by distance: Fulham, 1.5 miles

Crystal Palace

City: London (South)
Stadium: Selhurst Park (Capacity, 26,309)
Closest PL club, by distance: Chelsea, 8.3 miles

Everton

City: Liverpool
Stadium: Goodison Park (Capacity, 40,569)
Closest PL club, by distance: Liverpool, 0.9 miles

Fulham

City: London (West)
Stadium: Craven Cottage (Capacity, 25,700)
Closest PL club, by distance: Chelsea, 1.5 miles

Huddersfield Town

Town: Huddersfield
Stadium: John Smith’s Stadium (Capacity, 24,129)
Closest PL club, by distance: Burnley,  25.1 miles

Leicester City

City: Leicester
Stadium: King Power Stadium (Capacity, 32,500)
Closest PL club, by distance: Wolverhampton Wanderers, 47.6 miles

Liverpool

City: Liverpool
Stadium: Anfield (Capacity, 54,167)
Closest PL club, by distance: Everton, 0.9 miles

Manchester City

City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium (Capacity, 55,097)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester United, 5 miles

Manchester United

City: Manchester
Stadium: Old Trafford (Capacity, 76,100)
Closest PL club, by distance: Manchester City, 5 miles

Newcastle United

City: Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Stadium: St James’ Park (Capacity, 52,354)
Closest PL club, by distance: Burnley, 99.1 miles

Southampton

City: Southampton
Stadium: St Mary’s Stadium (Capacity, 32,689)
Closest PL club, by distance: Bournemouth, 32.1 miles

Tottenham Hotspur

 

City: London (North)
Stadium: White Hart Lane (Capacity, 62,062)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 4.1 miles

Watford

Town: Watford
Stadium: Vicarage Road (Capacity, 21,977)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 16.3 miles

West Ham United

City: London (East)
Stadium: London Stadium (Capacity, 57,00)
Closest PL club, by distance: Arsenal, 4.9 miles

Wolverhampton Wanderers

City: Wolverhampton
Stadium: Molineux (Capacity, 31,700)
Closest PL club, by distance: Leicester City, 47.6 miles

Transfer rumor roundup: Boateng to Man United; Rondon to Newcastle

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
Manchester United’s hunt for a new center back looks set to go right down to the wire and it has taken a new twist after their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in preseason on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho has chased the likes of Harry Maguire and Yerry Mina this summer but German international defender Jerome Boateng, 29, appears to be at the top of United’s list in the final days of the summer window.

Sky Sports in Germany is reporting that United’s reprentatives are in talks with Bayern Munich about signing Boateng for a fee in the region of $56.8 million.

Is an ageing Boateng worth that kind of cash?

His ability is undoubted as the World Cup winner has won every trophy going with Bayern and has been a Bundesliga mainstay for over a decade. After one season at Manchester City in 2010/11, Boateng could well return to Manchester with a point to prove as he is coming off the back of a rough World Cup with Germany as they crashed out at the group stage and he was sent off against Sweden.

Boateng’s combination of pace and power means he will suit Mourinho’s style of play well and alongside Eric Bailly they would form a physically dominant partnership. However, when you think of Boateng, the first thing that pops into your mind is likely him falling over as Lionel Messi tangled him up at the Nou Camp…

That moment aside, there’s no doubting that Boateng would be an upgrade on Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling alongside Bailly. He’s also experienced and Mourinho knows he can trust him to deliver and perform right away.

Multiple outlets are reporting that West Brom striker Salomon Rondon has agreed to join Newcastle United on loan.

Rondon, 28, was a star for West Brom in their relegation campaign in 2017/18 as he fed off scraps and still managed to score 10 goals in all competitions for the Baggies. Since his move from Zenit in 2016, Rondon has scored 28 goals in 119 appearances in all competition for West Brom. That’s hardly prolific but he has impressed with his hold-up play, pace in-behind to stretch defenses and his tireless workrate.

The Venezuelan international is said to have a release clause of just $20 million but it appears Rafael Benitez and the Magpies are keen to “try before they buy” after having their fingers burned by bringing in striker Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester City last January only for the Algerian star to sit in the treatment room for the vast majority of his time on Tyneside.

Rondon would be a magnificent addition to Benitez’s squad as their current batch of strikers includes Ayoze Perez, Joselu and new signing Yoshinori Muto. Rondon’s physical presence would allow him to lead the line with Perez and others buzzing around underneath him.

The Magpies also look to be readying themselves for the move as Adam Armstrong has been sold to Blackburn Rovers and Dwight Gayle is said to be heading to West Brom on loan in the opposite direction to Rondon.

Champions League, Europa League playoff draws revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
The draws for both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League playoff rounds has been made.

For Premier League side Burnley, they will face the winner of Olympiacos and Luzern if they get past Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Sean Dyche‘s men are still four games away from securing their spot in the Europa League group stage for 2018/19 after they edged by Aberdeen in the second qualifying round.

Scottish champions Celtic will play the winner of Malmo or Vidi for a place in the UCL group stage if they get by Greek giants AEK Athens in the third qualifying round, with Brendan Rodgers‘ men aiming to make the group stage for a third-straight season.

Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers will face FC Ufa or Progres of Luxembourg in the playoff round of the Europa League if they get past Maribor.

Below is the draw for the UCL and Europa League playoff rounds in full.

Champions League playoff draw

Champions path
Crvena zvezda (SRB)/Spartak Trnava (SVK) v Salzburg (AUT)/Shkendija (MKD)
Qarabag (AZE)/BATE Borisov (BLR) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Young Boys (SUI) v Astana (KAZ)/Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Malmo (SWE)/Vidi (HUN) v Celtic (SCO)/AEK Athens (GRE)

League path
Benfica (POR)/Fenerbahce (TUR) v PAOK (GRE)/Spartak Moskva (RUS)
Standard Liege (BEL)/Ajax (NED) v Slavia Praha (CZE)/Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

The playoffs set to take place on 21/22 and 28/29 August. The losing teams from the UCL playoff round transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Europa League playoff draw

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)/HJK Helsinki (FIN) v Crvena zvezda (SRB)/Spartak Trnava (SVK)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)/ APOEL (CYP) v Astana (KAZ)/Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Cork City (IRL)/Rosenborg (NOR) v Salzburg (AUT)/Shkendija (MKD)
Legia Warszawa (POL)/ F91 Dudelange (LUX) v Alashkert (ARM)/CFR Cluj (ROU)

Spartaks Jurmala (LVA)/Sūduva (LTU) v Celtic (SCO)/AEK Athens (GRE)
Sheriff (MDA)/Valur Reykjavik (ISL) v Qarabag (AZE)/BATE Borisov (BLR)
Malmo (SWE)/Vidi (HUN) v The New Saints (WAL)/Midtjylland (DEN)
Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO)/Kukës (ALB) v Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL)/Zrinjski (BIH)

Sigma Olomouc (CZE)/Kairat Almaty (KAZ) v Sevilla (ESP)/Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU)
Sarpsborg (NOR)/HNK Rijeka (CRO) v Pyunik (ARM)/Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL)/Gent (BEL) v Mariupol (UKR)/Bordeaux (FRA)
Nordsjaelland (DEN)/Partizan (SRB) v Besiktas (TUR)/LASK (AUT)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)/Rapid Wien (AUT) v Hajduk Split (CRO)/FCSB (ROU)
Apollon Limassol (CYP)/Dinamo Brest (BLR) v Vitesse (NED)/Basel (SUI)
Rangers (SCO)/Maribor (SVN) v Hapoel Haifa (ISR)/Atalanta (ITA)
Nordsjaelland (DEN)/Partizan (SRB) v CSKA Sofia (BUL)/Kobenhavn (DEN)

Dinamo Minsk (BLR)/Zenit (RUS) v Hibernian (SCO)/Molde (NOR)
Trencin (SVK)/Feyenoord (NED) v Sturm Graz (AUT)/AEK Larnaca (CYP)
Genk (BEL)/Lech Poznan (POL) v Spartak Subotica (SRB)/Brøndby (DEN)
Olympiacos (GRE)/Luzern (SUI) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)/ Burnley (ENG)
Zorya Luhansk (UKR)/Braga (POR) v RB Leipzig (GER)/U Craiova (ROU)

The playoffs set to take place on 23 and 30 August