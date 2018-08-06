More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

USMNT’s Matt Miazga joins Nantes on loan

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT and Chelsea center back Matt Miazga has joined Ligue 1 side Nantes on loan for the 2018/19 campaign.

Miazga, 23, has spent the past two seasons on loan at Chelsea’s partner club Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch top-flight, and after standout displays in Holland (where he won the Dutch cup in 2016/17) and for the U.S. national team over the summer, Miazga was courted by several teams.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

He appeared set to join another Ligue 1 side, Cannes, on loan, but Nantes swooped for the New York Red Bulls product and they have the option to buy him permanently at the end of this season.

Is this a good move for Miazga?

You have to say that it is step up for the young defender and he will be tested by the big boys in France’s top-flight such as PSG, Lyon, Monaco and Marseille. He will get the chance to compete for a starting spot at Nantes but it could take him some time to break into their first team.

Nantes is coming off the back of a top 10 finish in Ligue 1 last season as they were ninth in the table under Claudio Ranieri but over the summer the Italian boss left and Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso has arrived.

As for his time at Chelsea, he made just two appearances back in 2015/16 when Gus Hiddink was in charge on an interim basis and he isn’t in Maurizio Sarri’s plans at Stamford Bridge. At this stage of his career the composed center back needs to play regularly at the highest level possible and a move to Ligue 1 certainly offers him the chance to do that.

After his fellow USMNT teammate Alejandro Bedoya, Miazga becomes just the second American to play for the Canaries.

Champions League, Europa League playoff draws revealed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 6, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The draws for both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League playoff rounds has been made.

For Premier League side Burnley, they will face the winner of Olympiacos and Luzern if they get past Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

[ MORE: Champions League scores ]

Sean Dyche‘s men are still four games away from securing their spot in the Europa League group stage for 2018/19 after they edged by Aberdeen in the second qualifying round.

Scottish champions Celtic will play the winner of Malmo or Vidi for a place in the UCL group stage if they get by Greek giants AEK Athens in the third qualifying round, with Brendan Rodgers‘ men aiming to make the group stage for a third-straight season.

Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers will face FC Ufa or Progres of Luxembourg in the playoff round of the Europa League if they get past Maribor.

[ MORE: Europa League schedule

Below is the draw for the UCL and Europa League playoff rounds in full.

Champions League playoff draw

Champions path
Crvena zvezda (SRB)/Spartak Trnava (SVK) v Salzburg (AUT)/Shkendija (MKD)
Qarabag (AZE)/BATE Borisov (BLR) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Young Boys (SUI) v Astana (KAZ)/Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Malmo (SWE)/Vidi (HUN) v Celtic (SCO)/AEK Athens (GRE)

League path
Benfica (POR)/Fenerbahce (TUR) v PAOK (GRE)/Spartak Moskva (RUS)
Standard Liege (BEL)/Ajax (NED) v Slavia Praha (CZE)/Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

The playoffs set to take place on 21/22 and 28/29 August. The losing teams from the UCL playoff round transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Europa League playoff draw

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)/HJK Helsinki (FIN) v Crvena zvezda (SRB)/Spartak Trnava (SVK)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)/ APOEL (CYP) v Astana (KAZ)/Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Cork City (IRL)/Rosenborg (NOR) v Salzburg (AUT)/Shkendija (MKD)
Legia Warszawa (POL)/ F91 Dudelange (LUX) v Alashkert (ARM)/CFR Cluj (ROU)

Spartaks Jurmala (LVA)/Sūduva (LTU) v Celtic (SCO)/AEK Athens (GRE)
Sheriff (MDA)/Valur Reykjavik (ISL) v Qarabag (AZE)/BATE Borisov (BLR)
Malmo (SWE)/Vidi (HUN) v The New Saints (WAL)/Midtjylland (DEN)
Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO)/Kukës (ALB) v Ludogorets Razgrad (BUL)/Zrinjski (BIH)

Sigma Olomouc (CZE)/Kairat Almaty (KAZ) v Sevilla (ESP)/Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU)
Sarpsborg (NOR)/HNK Rijeka (CRO) v Pyunik (ARM)/Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL)/Gent (BEL) v Mariupol (UKR)/Bordeaux (FRA)
Nordsjaelland (DEN)/Partizan (SRB) v Besiktas (TUR)/LASK (AUT)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)/Rapid Wien (AUT) v Hajduk Split (CRO)/FCSB (ROU)
Apollon Limassol (CYP)/Dinamo Brest (BLR) v Vitesse (NED)/Basel (SUI)
Rangers (SCO)/Maribor (SVN) v Hapoel Haifa (ISR)/Atalanta (ITA)
Nordsjaelland (DEN)/Partizan (SRB) v CSKA Sofia (BUL)/Kobenhavn (DEN)

Dinamo Minsk (BLR)/Zenit (RUS) v Hibernian (SCO)/Molde (NOR)
Trencin (SVK)/Feyenoord (NED) v Sturm Graz (AUT)/AEK Larnaca (CYP)
Genk (BEL)/Lech Poznan (POL) v Spartak Subotica (SRB)/Brøndby (DEN)
Olympiacos (GRE)/Luzern (SUI) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)/ Burnley (ENG)
Zorya Luhansk (UKR)/Braga (POR) v RB Leipzig (GER)/U Craiova (ROU)

The playoffs set to take place on 23 and 30 August

Keisuke Honda signs for A-League’s Melbourne Victory

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 5, 2018, 9:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Japan star Keisuke Honda has signed for Melbourne Victory as a marquee player for the club in the 2018-19 Australian A-League season.

The Victory confirmed the signing Monday, making the 32-year-old Japanese international the club’s biggest signing in its 13-year history.

Honda told Fox Sports that he wanted a new challenge, “so I’m satisfied,” to be moving to Australia.

“I checked a couple of things — Melbourne Victory is the most successful club in the A-League … they became champions many times.”

Honda is set to arrive in Melbourne next week after commencing negotiations following Japan’s exit at the World Cup in Russia last month.

Victory coach Kevin Muscat said Honda, who moved from AC Milan to Mexican club Pachuca last year, was a proven performer at the highest level and “we can’t wait to see what he can do in Melbourne.

“He brings world-class ability and offers great flexibility in the front third of the pitch,” Muscat said. “It’s obviously an added benefit to have him a part of our AFC Asian Champions League campaign too.”

Victory will kick off its domestic season on Oct. 20 against Melbourne City.

The deal with Honda involved support from Victory, Football Federation Australia and broadcaster Fox Sports. Details of the contract were not released.

Mourinho predicts ‘difficult season’ if signings aren’t made

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2018, 9:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jose Mourinho has watched as most of the Premier League’s other top-six sides have spent big money to acquire lavish reinforcements this summer, while Manchester United have done little to improve upon last season’s second-place finish.

[ MORE: 2018-19 Premier League previews ]

So little, in fact, that Mourinho foresees the upcoming season — which kicks off against Leicester City on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) — being a “difficult” one if further signings aren’t made before the transfer window closes on Thursday. Midfielder Fred, who arrived for a reported fee of $67 million, is the only first-team player signed this window.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 preseason defeat to Bayern Munich, Mourinho went public with his desires, putting CEO Ed Woodward on red alert — quotes from the Guardian:

“My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens. The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody. If we don’t make our team better, it will be a difficult season for us.”

At this point, Mourinho is just grumpy after a preseason full of trials and tribulations. A number of key players were unavailable until this week, as their post-World Cup breaks lasted into August — something he has spent plenty of time complaining about — and he’s absolutely right that the 2018-19 campaign could be a difficult one at Old Trafford, particularly if the Red Devils start as slow as their preseason preparations indicate they could.

[ MORE: Man City hammer Chelsea to win Community Shield ]

So, Mourinho’s instinctual reaction is to begin shifting blame before things go wrong — he must be proactive in building his backstory — while also lowering the bar that he himself must clear in order to be absolved of responsibility for future failures.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Mourinho has made comments with these very intentions, and it almost certainly won’t be the last.

Royer’s brace keeps RBNY in Shield race; LAFC winless in 4

Photo credit: @NewYorkRedBulls
By Andy EdwardsAug 5, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less): If you thought that losing head coach Jesse Marsch around the halfway point of the season would derail the New York Red Bulls’ bid for trophies in 2018, you were sorely mistaken. Marsch departed for an assistant’s job at RB Leipzig on July 6, and all the team inherited by Chris Armas has done since then is go 4W-0D-2L and stay within touching distance of Supporters’ Shield leaders Atlanta United. Following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC, the second-place Red Bulls are just four points back of Atlanta with two games in hand. Daniel Royer has four goals in four games after bagging both goals (his 7th and 8th of the season), one in each half, for the home side. For the second time this season, LAFC are winless in four games and have taken just two of a possible 12 points during that period. Due to Sporting KC’s win over Houston on Saturday, they fell to fourth this weekend and trail first-place FC Dallas by six points.

[ MORE: Atlanta, TFC each blow a lead, settle for testy 2-2 draw ]

Three moments that mattered

39′ — Royer sweeps it home from the seat of his pants — Before we get to Royer’s cleanup job, let’s take a second to admire marvel at Kaku’s wonderfully floated diagonal ball into the box, with which Michael Murillo connected solidly. Tyler Miller couldn’t hold the ball, and Royer contorted his body to poke it home.

53′ — Vela picks out Rossi with X-ray vision, and it’s 1-1 — By my count, Carlos Vela splits four defenders with his cut to the left and the ensuing arrowed through ball for Rossi, who would have had to walk back to Southern California if he didn’t finish this one.

80′ — BWP sets up Royer for a tap-in — Marc Rzatkowski has very quietly been very good for New York the last month (he scored twice in a comeback win over Sporting Kansas City on July 14) and added another highlight to his reel with a visionary ball over the top for Bradley Wright-Phillips, who settled the ball with ease and roll it into the path of Royer for the winner.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Daniel Royer

Goalscorers: Royer (39′, 80′), Rossi (53′)