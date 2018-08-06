More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Willian openly admits he wants to play for Mourinho again

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 9:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea winger Willian has admitted his admiration for former manager and current Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, and while he has a contract with Chelsea through the summer of 2020, he’s hoping to team up with his former gaffer in the future.

“Mourinho is the best manager I’ve ever worked with,” Willian told ESPN Brasil. “We have a good relationship, we are friends. Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday.”

[ PREVIEWS: Chelsea | Man United ]

That’s quite the endorsement from a player on a fellow Premier League title contender, especially on the heels of the criticism Mourinho has received for his treatment of Paul Pogba.

Willian has been the subject of numerous transfer rumors this summer after a so-so performance at the World Cup in Russia. After the Community Shield loss to Manchester City on Sunday, Willian affirmed his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge, saying, “I always made it clear that what I wanted was to stay in the club.”

He confirmed Barcelona made an official bid, but with no movement, that didn’t come to fruition. Still, he wishes his former boss would come calling. “Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says ‘bring him, bring him’,” Willian said. “He has never called me, but he always sends me text messages.”

Report: Pogba becoming increasingly frustrated at Manchester United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Things have not come easy for Paul Pogba at Manchester United, and it appears to be taking its toll.

According to an ESPN report, the 25-year-old French international has become “unsettled” at Manchester United, in large part due to public criticism he received from manager Jose Mourinho over the summer.

The interview in particular the report points to is an interview with ESPN he did two weeks ago wherein Mourinho wonders why Pogba’s performances in the World Cup for France were far more impressive than those with Manchester United. Mourinho appeared to question Pogba’s effort and heart while playing for his club, saying, “I don’t think it’s about us getting the best out of him [at Manchester United], it’s about him giving the best he has to give.”

Mourinho also appeared to question Pogba’s focus when at his club, with prevalant outside distractions.

“I think the World Cup is the perfect habitat for a player like him to give [their] best,” Mourinho said. “Why? Because it’s closed for a month, where he can only think about football. Where he’s with his team on the training camp, completely isolated from the external world, where they focus just on football, where the dimensions of the game can only motivate. During a season, you can have a big match then a smaller match, then one even smaller, then you can lose your focus, you can lose your concentration, then comes a big match again.”

However, the report states Pogba is not to the point where he wishes to force a transfer, with three years left on his contract at Manchester United. It also claims that Pogba is a “favorite” of United chairman Ed Woodward, who is often credited with much of the say in transfer negotiations for the club.

Pogba moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a then-record $121 million, and has been stuck with massive expectations ever since. The Frenchman has often been criticized for his subpar performances at Old Trafford, but in recent months, much of the criticism from fans and media has switched to Mourinho, especially in the wake of Pogba’s stellar performance in France’s World Cup winning effort. Mourinho has taken plenty of heat for not putting Pogba in a position to succeed at Manchester United, and some have even theorized that if things don’t change, Woodward will be tasked with picking one or the other.

Reports on Monday from Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio claimed that Barcelona made an official offer for Pogba that consisted of $58 million plus defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes, an offer which Manchester United scoffed at as paltry compared to their valuation of the Frenchman.

Wolves snatch Adama Traore for club record fee

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newly promoted clubs continue to make noise this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly broken the club’s transfer record to sign dribbling wizard Adama Traore from Middlesbrough, according to the BBC. The report states Wolves triggered the $23 million release clause in his Middlesbrough contract that had two years remaining. That beats the club’s previous transfer record of just over $20 million for 21-year-old Ruben Neves from Porto last summer.

Wolves has already spent $57.8 million this transfer window, and adding Traore would only bolster the club’s vicious attack. They bagged 82 goals in 46 matches last season as they won the Championship, led by young Diogo Jota with 18 and 23-year-old Leo Bonatini with 12.

[ MORE: Smaller PL clubs continue to spend ]

Just 22 years old, Traore is already a massive outlier among dribblers at the top levels of the European game. In 32 Championship appearances last season, Traore attempted a MASSIVE 271 dribbles, completing 218 of them for an 80% completion rate. The year before that, in the Premier League, he completed a dribble every 20 minutes of playing time. In visual form:

While his passing needs plenty of work to make all those take-ons worth it, the young Spanish youth international is a bright talent who has Premier League experience at a young age.

More importantly, on a broader spectrum, the newly promoted clubs continue to spend and spend and spend. This transfer takes Wolves up to $82 million this summer, on par with Fulham’s nearly $90 million and well above Cardiff City’s $35 million.

Witsel leaves China to play for Borussia Dortmund

@BVB on Twitter
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

29-year-old Axel Witsel has joined Borussia Dortmund after the German club met his release clause, triggering the end of his contract with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

Dortmund announced the signing on Monday afternoon and confirmed they had triggered the clause, and announced the signing of a contract through the summer of 2022, meaning Witsel will be 33 years old at the expiration of his new Dortmund contract. The club posted pictures of Witsel already participating in team training.

[ MORE: Top 10 PL players at each position ]

Witsel had a solid World Cup performance this summer, helping lead Belgium to the semifinals before ultimately falling to eventual champions France. He played a more defensive role in midfield alongside the marauding Marouane Fellaini, helping distribute to Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, and Eden Hazard. Overall, Witsel has 96 caps for Belgium.

“We were strongly interested in signing Axel Witsel for the past few months,” said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc in the official release. “We are delighted he opted to join Borussia Dortmund. Axel is a player with huge international experience. He has the skill set to shape our midfield: Tactical understanding, good in the direct duels, pace, creativity and mentality.”

Witsel played just 36 matches for Tianjin Quanjian, scoring five goals. He joined the Chinese club last summer from Zenit St. Petersburg after spending five years in the Russian top flight. Surprisingly, this is the first time in his entire career that Witsel will play in a Big 5 league (England, Germany, Italy, Spain, France). He rose through the youth ranks at Belgian giants Standard Liege to make the first team, before making stops in Portugal with Benfica and Russia with Zenit.

Season Preview: What should fans expect from Southampton?

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Southampton at a glance:

Premier League (and old First Division) titles: 0 (best finish: 2nd, 1983/84)

FA Cups: 1 (last: 1975/76)

League Cups: 0 (best finish: runners-up twice, last 2016/17)

FA Community Shield: 0 (runners-up 1976/77)

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

It is very difficult to gauge what an acceptable season would be this year at Southampton. The Saints finished 8th, 7th, 6th, and 8th four consecutive Premier League seasons before last year’s shock to the system, avoiding relegation by just one place and three points.

So what is the goal this season? Should they target the top 10? Is it simply to stay up? Or can it be both, with the team shooting for a top-half slot but satisfied with safety if they fall short of the former?

Much of this will take shape as the season trudges along. The squad theoretically has the depth needed to compete at this level, and while this summer’s haul hasn’t exactly jumped off the pages, it’s been enough to plug some big holes. With Mark Hughes at the helm, there are plenty of unknowns headed into 2018/19 with the Premier League’s most mysterious enigma.

Southampton will finish top 10 because…the squad depth is enough to secure results. Every team deals with injuries over the course of a long league season, and Southampton is well-equipped to handle it. With five natural center-backs on the roster and four natural strikers, the team is deep from top to bottom.

Southampton will struggle through a relegation battle because…the squad doesn’t have the star power necessary to make noise. Gone are the days of Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, Graziano Pelle, Jose Fonte, and the rest of the players who have filtered out after finding steps up. Even Dusan Tadic departed this summer after struggling to maintain his form last year. Hughes will need to figure out his best eleven players soon, or too much tinkering will bring the team down. Hughes’ biggest test will come at the back…three center-backs played over 2,300 minutes last season across all competitions, and the team brought in another in Vestergaard for a high price. Someone will need to step up and earn the right to be deemed a star, or the team may find itself rudderless.

Best possible XI:

—— McCarthy—

Hoedt——Vestergaard——Yoshida——

Soares – Hojbjerg – Romeu – Armstrong – Bertrand

—————Gabbiadini——Austin——————

Transfers In: Jannik Vestergaard ($28.9 million, Borussia Monchengladbach), Mohamed Elyounoussi ($20.8 million, FC Basel), Angus Gunn ($13 million, Manchester City), Stuart Armstrong ($9.2 million, Celtic).

Transfers Out: Dusan Tadic ($13.3 million, Ajax), Florin Gardos (Free, CS Universitatea Craiova), Sofiane Boufal (Loan, Celta Vigo), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord, Loan).

Ranking their offseason: B-

Bringing in Vestergaard is a solid move, but strengthened a position of strength for Southampton. Elyounoussi hasn’t been great in preseason, so he has work to do to crack the starting lineup. The acquisition of Gunn was a quality move with Fraser Forster likely to leave. The biggest problem with Southampton’s offseason was the sale of Dusan Tadic at the lowest his value’s been maybe in his entire career. The electric playmaker had raided Premier League full-backs for years, but struggled last season. Now, at age 29, Southampton bailed after one bad season. They not only dumped Tadic, but failed to adequately replace him, at least until Elyounoussi proves he can compete on this stage. Still, the Southampton squad didn’t have a ton of holes to fill, and their summer has been at least promising. Saints transfer policy hasn’t been strong in recent years, with the acquisitions of Clasie and Boufal not panning out, with both loaned out this summer.

Star player: This is tough. There’s no true superstar on this roster, and nobody stands out among the rest. That is a positive from the standpoint that no one injury could take down this team, but from a negative, obviously the club will want someone to fill that role. At this point, Ryan Bertrand is probably the closest thing this team has to a star. The likely captain terrorizes opponents down the left flank, and has improved his defensive capabilities. Still, he’s nowhere close to a true “star” and Hughes will need him to step into that role this season.

Coach’s Corner: Nobody more embodies where Southampton stands right now than Mark Hughes. While it’s impossible to figure out just where this Southampton squad fits in the Premier League, so too is it impossible to truly judge how good or bad Mark Hughes is as a manager. He had mixed success in charge of Manchester City, was critical to Fulham’s success before abruptly resigning, failed miserably at QPR, led Stoke City to its best Premier League years ever before inexplicably becoming completely inept, and saved Southampton from relegation. It’s difficult to get a bead on just where Hughes stands in relation to his Premier League compatriots, but this season will be a true test of his abilities.

PST Predicts: This is one of the toughest calls of the entire 2018/19 table. Who knows what Southampton will show up this season? It’s hard to imagine they reach top 10 unless a true star emerges. On that note, a 12-13 finish seems appropriate for a team with few weaknesses but also few strengths. Much depends on how well Mark Hughes does in his first full season at St. Mary’s.