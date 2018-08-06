More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League preseason | Premier League transfer news
Wolves snatch Adama Traore for club record fee

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Newly promoted clubs continue to make noise this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly broken the club’s transfer record to sign dribbling wizard Adama Traore from Middlesbrough, according to the BBC. The report states Wolves triggered the $23 million release clause in his Middlesbrough contract that had two years remaining. That beats the club’s previous transfer record of just over $20 million for 21-year-old Ruben Neves from Porto last summer.

Wolves has already spent $57.8 million this transfer window, and adding Traore would only bolster the club’s vicious attack. They bagged 82 goals in 46 matches last season as they won the Championship, led by young Diogo Jota with 18 and 23-year-old Leo Bonatini with 12.

Just 22 years old, Traore is already a massive outlier among dribblers at the top levels of the European game. In 32 Championship appearances last season, Traore attempted a MASSIVE 271 dribbles, completing 218 of them for an 80% completion rate. The year before that, in the Premier League, he completed a dribble every 20 minutes of playing time. In visual form:

While his passing needs plenty of work to make all those take-ons worth it, the young Spanish youth international is a bright talent who has Premier League experience at a young age.

More importantly, on a broader spectrum, the newly promoted clubs continue to spend and spend and spend. This transfer takes Wolves up to $82 million this summer, on par with Fulham’s nearly $90 million and well above Cardiff City’s $35 million.

Witsel leaves China to play for Borussia Dortmund

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
29-year-old Axel Witsel has joined Borussia Dortmund after the German club met his release clause, triggering the end of his contract with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

Dortmund announced the signing on Monday afternoon and confirmed they had triggered the clause, and announced the signing of a contract through the summer of 2022, meaning Witsel will be 33 years old at the expiration of his new Dortmund contract. The club posted pictures of Witsel already participating in team training.

Witsel had a solid World Cup performance this summer, helping lead Belgium to the semifinals before ultimately falling to eventual champions France. He played a more defensive role in midfield alongside the marauding Marouane Fellaini, helping distribute to Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, and Eden Hazard. Overall, Witsel has 96 caps for Belgium.

“We were strongly interested in signing Axel Witsel for the past few months,” said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc in the official release. “We are delighted he opted to join Borussia Dortmund. Axel is a player with huge international experience. He has the skill set to shape our midfield: Tactical understanding, good in the direct duels, pace, creativity and mentality.”

Witsel played just 36 matches for Tianjin Quanjian, scoring five goals. He joined the Chinese club last summer from Zenit St. Petersburg after spending five years in the Russian top flight. Surprisingly, this is the first time in his entire career that Witsel will play in a Big 5 league (England, Germany, Italy, Spain, France). He rose through the youth ranks at Belgian giants Standard Liege to make the first team, before making stops in Portugal with Benfica and Russia with Zenit.

Season Preview: What should fans expect from Southampton?

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Southampton at a glance:

Premier League (and old First Division) titles: 0 (best finish: 2nd, 1983/84)

FA Cups: 1 (last: 1975/76)

League Cups: 0 (best finish: runners-up twice, last 2016/17)

FA Community Shield: 0 (runners-up 1976/77)

It is very difficult to gauge what an acceptable season would be this year at Southampton. The Saints finished 8th, 7th, 6th, and 8th four consecutive Premier League seasons before last year’s shock to the system, avoiding relegation by just one place and three points.

So what is the goal this season? Should they target the top 10? Is it simply to stay up? Or can it be both, with the team shooting for a top-half slot but satisfied with safety if they fall short of the former?

Much of this will take shape as the season trudges along. The squad theoretically has the depth needed to compete at this level, and while this summer’s haul hasn’t exactly jumped off the pages, it’s been enough to plug some big holes. With Mark Hughes at the helm, there are plenty of unknowns headed into 2018/19 with the Premier League’s most mysterious enigma.

Southampton will finish top 10 because…the squad depth is enough to secure results. Every team deals with injuries over the course of a long league season, and Southampton is well-equipped to handle it. With five natural center-backs on the roster and four natural strikers, the team is deep from top to bottom.

Southampton will struggle through a relegation battle because…the squad doesn’t have the star power necessary to make noise. Gone are the days of Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, Graziano Pelle, Jose Fonte, and the rest of the players who have filtered out after finding steps up. Even Dusan Tadic departed this summer after struggling to maintain his form last year. Hughes will need to figure out his best eleven players soon, or too much tinkering will bring the team down. Hughes’ biggest test will come at the back…three center-backs played over 2,300 minutes last season across all competitions, and the team brought in another in Vestergaard for a high price. Someone will need to step up and earn the right to be deemed a star, or the team may find itself rudderless.

Best possible XI:

—— McCarthy—

Hoedt——Vestergaard——Yoshida——

Soares – Hojbjerg – Romeu – Armstrong – Bertrand

—————Gabbiadini——Austin——————

Transfers In: Jannik Vestergaard ($28.9 million, Borussia Monchengladbach), Mohamed Elyounoussi ($20.8 million, FC Basel), Angus Gunn ($13 million, Manchester City), Stuart Armstrong ($9.2 million, Celtic).

Transfers Out: Dusan Tadic ($13.3 million, Ajax), Florin Gardos (Free, CS Universitatea Craiova), Sofiane Boufal (Loan, Celta Vigo), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord, Loan).

Ranking their offseason: B-

Bringing in Vestergaard is a solid move, but strengthened a position of strength for Southampton. Elyounoussi hasn’t been great in preseason, so he has work to do to crack the starting lineup. The acquisition of Gunn was a quality move with Fraser Forster likely to leave. The biggest problem with Southampton’s offseason was the sale of Dusan Tadic at the lowest his value’s been maybe in his entire career. The electric playmaker had raided Premier League full-backs for years, but struggled last season. Now, at age 29, Southampton bailed after one bad season. They not only dumped Tadic, but failed to adequately replace him, at least until Elyounoussi proves he can compete on this stage. Still, the Southampton squad didn’t have a ton of holes to fill, and their summer has been at least promising. Saints transfer policy hasn’t been strong in recent years, with the acquisitions of Clasie and Boufal not panning out, with both loaned out this summer.

Star player: This is tough. There’s no true superstar on this roster, and nobody stands out among the rest. That is a positive from the standpoint that no one injury could take down this team, but from a negative, obviously the club will want someone to fill that role. At this point, Ryan Bertrand is probably the closest thing this team has to a star. The likely captain terrorizes opponents down the left flank, and has improved his defensive capabilities. Still, he’s nowhere close to a true “star” and Hughes will need him to step into that role this season.

Coach’s Corner: Nobody more embodies where Southampton stands right now than Mark Hughes. While it’s impossible to figure out just where this Southampton squad fits in the Premier League, so too is it impossible to truly judge how good or bad Mark Hughes is as a manager. He had mixed success in charge of Manchester City, was critical to Fulham’s success before abruptly resigning, failed miserably at QPR, led Stoke City to its best Premier League years ever before inexplicably becoming completely inept, and saved Southampton from relegation. It’s difficult to get a bead on just where Hughes stands in relation to his Premier League compatriots, but this season will be a true test of his abilities.

PST Predicts: This is one of the toughest calls of the entire 2018/19 table. Who knows what Southampton will show up this season? It’s hard to imagine they reach top 10 unless a true star emerges. On that note, a 12-13 finish seems appropriate for a team with few weaknesses but also few strengths. Much depends on how well Mark Hughes does in his first full season at St. Mary’s.

Will increased spending by promoted clubs turn Premier League upside down?

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Fulham, Wolverhampton, and Cardiff City have spent a combined $180 million this summer.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham have spent a combined $185 million this summer.

The gap is closing. The influx of money from top to bottom across the Premier League table is having an effect, and lower-table teams are able to join the whirlwind at an unprecedented level. The three newly promoted teams in the Premier League have spent this summer at previously unimaginable levels.

So will this have an effect on the bottom of the table? Absolutely, positively it will.

Overhauling a squad following a successful season is always a major risk, but teams are more and more willing to take on that risk when it comes to ensuring Premier League safety, and ensuring the yearly checks continue to flow. Fulham alone has spent $89.5 million this summer, and could end up changing a whopping six members of their EFL Playoff Final starting lineup.

But money isn’t good money unless it’s smart money, and these teams are closing the gap there too. Fulham pulled off a coup when they nabbed passing wizard Jean-Michael Seri from OGC Nice, a player coveted by Champions League teams in England, Italy, and Germany. They paid a pretty penny too, costing them $34.7 million, a Fulham transfer record. Wolves looks to have pulled off a steal by snagging 21-year-old Diogo Jota from Atletico Madrid, with the $16 million looking well worth the damage after leading the team with 18 goals last season in the Championship. They’re set to add to that total with the impending capture of Adama Traore for a reported $23 million, breaking Wolves’ transfer record as well. Cardiff bolstered its mediocre attack by spending $26 million on a pair of English wingers in their prime.

Both Fulham and Wolves also kept their top talent, no easy feat with sharks in the waters. Ryan Sessegnon stayed on at Craven Cottage despite becoming the first lower-division player to be nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year, and 21-year-old Ruben Neves signed a new six-year contract at Wolves this summer after carving the Championship to pieces last campaign. Both players had bigger clubs circling, waiting to strike.

Even smaller clubs in the Premier League not yet considered established are ponying up the cash. Brighton has shelled out $60 million this summer, $53 million of which came on three players. Huddersfield Town, a club that had never sniffed the top division in English soccer before promotion last year, has found $53 million to spend.

With the new standard being wildly shifted, where does that leave clubs like Burnley, Newcastle, and Watford, who have barely spent a dime? Each of these requires a different answer at the more microscopic level, but it all boils down to one result – they will be left behind. With smaller clubs able to splash the cash, the margin for error is getting thinner by the year. It’s harder and harder to find three teams worse than [insert financially strapped club here]. Burnley, for example, has a Europa League campaign to navigate plus a follow-up to their 7th place finish last season, but they have purchased just one player this summer, with manager Sean Dyche vocally protesting increasing player prices.

What about Tottenham, an established upper-tier club that literally hasn’t spent a dime this window? Will they be punished for not improving this summer at all?

That’s more complicated of an answer. The short version is no. Spurs has such a deep team with so few true holes, they can afford to take a summer off. If it becomes a more long-term strategy? Sure, they’ll fall back. But we all know that’s not the case.

Yet for the clubs in peril every waking moment of their Premier League existence, the writing is on the wall is clear: spend or wilt. The newly promoted clubs know long-term investments require short-term movement, and the time is now to keep up with the boat, or sink into the perilous waters below.

Can Liverpool win 2018-19 Premier League title?

By Kyle BonnAug 6, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
The progression for the Reds under Jurgen Klopp is ready to take the next step this season. Having made the Champions League final last season and finishing a comfortable fourth in the Premier League table, Liverpool is now a title contender.

Contender. Not favorite.

That would be Manchester City, the team that blew the rest of the league out of the water last season and by all accounts threatens to do so again this coming year. Not if the Reds have anything to say about it.

But what will it take for Liverpool to make the leap? Is it realistic to think they can give Manchester City a good fight?

Yes. Yes it is.

We all know how good this Liverpool attack is. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino comprise a deadly trio of attacking threat. There is no Premier League defense that can adequately lock these three down for 180 minutes a season. Now add Xherdan Shaqiri, and it becomes virtually unstoppable.

What Liverpool has struggled with in recent years is its defense. They brought Virgil Van Dijk in last January, and he had an immediate impact. In the 14 matches van Dijk played for Liverpool last season – all of which he played 90 minutes – they conceded two or more goals just three times. Now, the Reds add Fabinho and Naby Keita in front of the defensive line and Alisson behind it, and the lockdown continues. Mix in Jordan Henderson who showed next-level capability as a number 6 at the World Cup this summer, and the midfield looks utterly stacked.

This is the most loaded team from front to back in the Premier League not named Manchester City. Not only that, but consider the presence of players like Giorginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana, and Daniel Sturridge, and this is the deepest team outside of Manchester City.

It’s obviously that Liverpool can win the title. Manchester City won’t have the cakewalk they had last year, and the Reds are a big reason why.

However, asking will Liverpool win the Premier League title is a whole other level. We’re not ready to go make that leap. Yet.