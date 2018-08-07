Bournemouth again breaks transfer record with Colombian mid

“It’s no secret that Jefferson has been someone we have chased for a while this summer. It’s been a complicated deal but I am certain it will be worth all the hard work that people have put in to make this happen.
“Jefferson is an extremely talented player and a very good athlete who will bring a different type of play to our midfield. He has a lot of qualities that will be suited to the Premier League and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”
Lerma started the first and last matches of Colombia’s World Cup run, and came off the bench in the second and third matches.
They will challenge for the Top Six because… Pellegrini is simply a different class of manager to their recent bosses, and has a better grip on massaging bigger egos in a bigger squad. Marko Arnautovic is a tough mark up-top, and should be further freed by the addition of Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson. The full backs are good, especially Arthur Masuaku, and Lukasz Fabianski is an upgrade on the Joe Hart-Adrian combination.
They’ll again stumble and find themselves in a relegation scrap… Last season’s demons hit the club on and off the pitch, and fan anger is just a moment away. Arnautovic is a combustible character, and the club is an injury or two away from counting on Mark Noble.
Ranking their offseason: 7/10 – Anderson missed significant time last season but was a big part of Lazio’s strong second half to the season. Yarmolenko has been productive in multiple top leagues, and Jack Wilshere on a free is a big deal. If Issa Diop can stand firm in his first Premier League season, this figure might be an 8/10 or better.
Coaches’ Corner: Manuel Pellegrini — The Premier League winner returns to England, this time in London. He’s been successful in both league and Cup play, which could bode well for West Ham’s hopes of taking a step into Europe via an alternative route.
PST Predicts: Comfortably midtable, but just below the radar of making a threat to the Top Six.
Theorists who back the ‘Jose Mourinho third-season syndrome’ are currently rubbing their hands gleefully as they get ready to sit back, grab some popcorn and watch the meltdown.
But what are the issues at play? Why is Mourinho more miserable than usual? How are things threatening to teeter on the edge of the abyss?
Even if Manchester United sign a few players in the final day of the window (to add to Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant) it hasn’t been a happy summer for Mourinho’s side.
1. Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward’s relationship is strained – Anybody who saw that awkward embrace (if we can even call it that) between Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Woodward following United’s preseason game in Miami knows all is not well between them. Mourinho has mentioned time and time again how he’s given his list of players to Woodward and that’s all he can do. Sir Alex Ferguson and Martin Edwards (then David Gil later on) were pros at getting deals done for United. Fergie would set them up, Edwards or Gil would get them done. Mourinho and Woodward are doing neither and the pressure is cranking up on both.
2. Players getting sick of constant mind games – Instead of congratulating Paul Pogba on his stunning displays in the World Cup or Anthony Martial on the birth of his new child, Mourinho went in an opposite direction over the summer. He said it is time for Pogba to “figure out” what his best position is and how to play it at United like he did so brilliantly for France during their World Cup success. He also questioned why Martial was gone for so long of United’s U.S. tour during the birth of his child. Mourinho’s coldness knows no bounds. It’s not even the star players who should be upset. Mourinho calling out most of the squad on the U.S. tour as not being good enough to play with Alexis Sanchez was such a poor move considering that was the hand he was dealt after the World Cup. It was the same for Man City and Liverpool, but you didn’t hear Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp complain about it. The opposite was very true.
3. Even the fans are getting tired of Mourinho – If you listen to talk shows discussing United’s summer, you have two camps. 1) There are fans who love Mourinho no matter what and they blame Woodward for not giving him the squad he needs, despite $400 million being spent since he arrived in 2016 as boss. 2) Fans who are sick and tired of Mourinho’s constant negativity and they can’t even point to a particularly exciting brand of play despite finishing best of the rest last season behind runaway winners Man City. Even FA Cups, League Cups and the Europa League won’t sway them in wanting Mourinho out, even if there isn’t a better alternative.
4. The kicker: Man City are amazing and Liverpool is spending big – The truth of the matter is, Mourinho has arrived at United during a time of transition and where their closest rivals are further ahead in their projects, due to vast resources, having more time and support, or both. Pep Guardiola has been backed in the transfer market and already had a plethora of superstars to work with when he arrived in 2016. He’s already delivered a title and stunning teams to watch at City. As for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, he’s spent huge sums of cash upgrading his defense and midfield this summer and despite Mourinho’s snipes he is backed by his board and the fans almost unanimously after arriving in October 2015 and fostering an exciting, attacking style of play.
They will finish in the top 10 and go on a cup run… Because that is exactly what this squad is capable of and it would constitute a wonderful campaign. The Hornets are well run, have a slightly different approach to transfer dealings given their ownership by the Pozzo family who also have clubs in Italy and Spain. Watford have been in the PL for four seasons on the spin and their strength in depth is getting better each campaign. Going forward they are exciting and they’ve added plenty of extra cover in defense for this season, which was much needed after they conceded the second most goals in the PL in 2017/18.
It is highly likely they’ll be sucked into a 10-team relegation scrap… Ah, yes. Despite keeping hold of Abdoulaye Doucoure this summer, selling Richarlison could see the very real proposition of a relegation battle arrive. Just like Southampton’s selling finally catching up with them last season, Watford offloading one of their top talents, albeit for a hugely inflated fee, kind of sends out the message that they will not be challenging for Europe but instead keen to remain in the PL and then a top 10 finish is a bonus. That is a slippery slope to navigate.
Ranking their offseason: 5/10 – Steady enough but losing Richarlison relatively late on in the window means they will be hard-pressed to find a suitable replacement. In Pereyra and Deulofeu they have top wide players already and although they added a new starting goalkeeper (Foster) and several defensive additions, does it really make a leaky defense stronger? There’s no doubt that midfield is their strongest area and Doucoure signing a new long-term deal was a huge boost as some of the PL’s big boys circled.
Star player: Abdoulaye Doucoure – The powerful French midfielder was an offensive threat last season and his all-round player make him a perfect central midfielder for the Premier League. His long drives forward from the middle of the pitch open up plenty of space for his teammates and he is getting better each season he plays in England. The big boys will come calling again, but at least Doucoure is signed down to a long deal so Watford will get that #RicharlisonMoney if they do decide to sell.
Coaches’ Corner: Javi Gracia steadied the ship successfully after arriving in January as he pulled the Hornets away from the drop zone and they secured big wins against Chelsea and Everton at home. Yet the defensive deficiencies of this team are still there and he will have to improve them drastically as a defensive unit if his time at Vicarage Road will be deemed as a success. The Spaniard is likeable enough but with Watford’s revolving door policy when it comes to managers, it would be quite a shock if he was still in charge next summer.
PST predicts: A season in the lower midtable for Watford who may be more solid but they’ll lose a little of their attacking flair. They have a solid PL squad but not much more than that.
After failing to return for preseason training on Monday as expected, Courtois didn’t show on Tuesday either and has been seen back home in Belgium.
While the Telegraph claim that Chelsea have agreed a fee to sign Atletico Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga (brilliant name for a goalkeeper) who has a release clause of $90 million. If that deal happens it will be a club-record fee for the Blues and a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.
Back to Courtois, and it is reported he will be fined close to $259,000 for missing training for a second day as he looks set to leave Maurizio Sarri’s side. His desire is to return to Madrid (he spent two years in the Spanish capital on loan with Atletico) to be closer to his two children.
With the 26-year-old goalkeeper eager to seal a move to Real Madrid with just one year left on his current contract, Courtois’ displays at the World Cup this summer cranked up the interest in him several notches.
Winner of the “Golden Glove” award as the best goalkeeper during the tournament, Courtois would be an upgrade on Real’s current first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas and it could also set a few dominoes falling in the final days of the transfer window.
As we mentioned earlier, Real midfielder Mateo Kovacic is close to joining Chelsea on loan in somewhat of a makeweight in the deal.
And now Kepa, who is said to be traveling to London to seal the deal, will replace Courtois.
So, if Chelsea lost Courtois but got Kovacic on loan and Kepa for an overall spend of $45 million, is that a good deal?
The jury is out. Keeping Courtois at Stamford Bridge should be the aim forChelsea but it appears the Belgian has made up his mind and wants to join the reigning European champions.