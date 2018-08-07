Everton reportedly will add Bernard after medical

Considering Everton’s status outside of European play, the Toffees have enough depth to attack league play and both cups as they seek a way back to the Europa League. Everton hasn’t played in the Champions League since 2005-06.
With respect to the possible addition of Jack Grealish, Tottenham Hotspur is betting big on previous years worth of squad construction in its bid to finish Top Three for the fourth-straight Premier League season.
It’s no one in, no one out for the North London side this season, at least it is with two days left in the transfer window. And while Spurs have done a fine job building up depth from within and without, matching their previous heights seems a fairly wild proposition.
Forget for a minute that Spurs first two matches could see them severely short-handed — Mauricio Pochettino claims he won’t start just returning World Cup stars that aren’t match-fit — and Tottenham is counting on its two-deep, to borrow an American football term.
Will they regret it? Good question.
It can be head-spinning for a Spurs supporter to take a look at the summer. Consider that Pep Guardiola claimed the days of big buys were over, only to break Man City’s transfer record via Riyad Mahrez. Jose Mourinho is angry that United hasn’t landed more of his targets, despite buying Diogo Dalot and Fred. Chelsea added Jorginho, Arsenal flipped its defense, and Liverpool bought every available player on Earth.
Spurs did last season well, winning a brutal Champions League group with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. They finished third in the Premier League and ran to the FA Cup semifinals before losing to Manchester United.
And Pochettino did a fine job working his depth last season, sometimes taxed a bit by injuries. Eighteen players played 18 or more times, with four more playing eight-plus matches.
Let’s say Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose leave, while Grealish arrives in London from Aston Villa. Pochettino gets a number of players, including Lucas Moura and Davinson Sanchez, who will have more comfort in his system.
Yet remember the 2017-18 table.
2. Man Utd — 81 pts
3. Spurs — 77 pts 4. Liverpool — 75 pts 5. Chelsea — 70 pts 6. Arsenal — 63 pts
Spurs had the benefit of Liverpool and Arsenal playing in European finals, and both the Gunners and Chelsea were largely underachievers with monumentally screwy managerial situations.
And here’s how it shook out for Spurs in head-to-head matches against their Top Four rivals:
Man City – loss at home, loss away
Chelsea – loss at home, win away
Man Utd – loss away, win at home
Arsenal – loss away, win at home
Liverpool – win at home, draw away
That’s 13 of 30 points, and the same team coming back. Perhaps United slips, and maybe City, too. Or maybe there’s better home comfort, and Spurs erase gaps.
But with nine World Cup semifinalists adjusting to a late vacation and a number of relatively affordable players waltzing to other clubs — See: Xherdan Shaqiri, Alfie Mawson, Max Meyer, Alireza Jahanbakhsh — could Spurs be made to pay dearly by a spate of injuries, at least compared to their rivals? Ask Liverpool of last season, and take a look at how they spent their offseason.
MILAN (AP) Fiorentina has signed Croatia winger Marko Pjaca on loan from Juventus, with an option to buy.
Juventus announced in a statement on Tuesday that Fiorentina has paid 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for the loan and will pay 20 million euros ($23.2 million) if it decides to buy Pjaca at the end of the season.
Uwe Rosler’s hosts held the lead for a whopping nine minutes, through Anders Christiansen, before the Hungarian club formerly known as Videoton answered through Loic Nego.
USMNT midfield prospect Romain Gall made his UEFA Champions League debut, playing the final 10 minutes of the draw. Gall managed a shot during his appearance.
Standard Liege 2-2 Ajax
Dusan Tadic struck again, scoring another UCL goal for the visitors as they built a 2-0 away lead (Klaas Jan Huntelaar bagged the other). But Medhi Carcela scored in the 67th minute and Renaud Emond converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to send the tie back to Holland level at two.
Benfica 1-0 Fenerbahce
USMNT midfielder Keaton Parks was not in the 18, but goal scorer Franco Cervi very much was and saw his deflected shot put the Portuguese hosts ahead after one leg.
Elsewhere Slavia Prague 1-1 Dynamo Kiev
Astana 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb
Qarabag 0-1 BATE Borisov
Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Spartak Trnava
Wednesday Celtic vs. Astana
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Shkendija
PAOK vs. Spartak Moscow
He also said that Pogba has told his teammates and club chairman Ed Woodward that he wants the move away from Old Trafford. From The Daily Mail:
The 25-year-old France midfielder is also understood to have sent a text message to Ed Woodward, informing United’s executive vice-chairman of his desire to go, although the club flatly deny this.
The report also says agent Mino Raiola has orchestrated a five-year deal, but is refusing comment on behalf of his player and United.
This is the one window in which United would be hamstrung by such a late-moving deal, as Pogba would not have to be sold before Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.
But United would not be able to buy a replacement if the move happened after Thursday, and Pogba was very good at the World Cup (as well as for United, but that’s a contentious opinion amongst certain nuts).
Pogba scored six goals with 10 assists in 27 Premier League appearances, though those performances are better than his work in the UEFA Champions League.