Fiorentina signs Croatia winger from Juventus

MILAN (AP) Fiorentina has signed Croatia winger Marko Pjaca on loan from Juventus, with an option to buy.
Juventus announced in a statement on Tuesday that Fiorentina has paid 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for the loan and will pay 20 million euros ($23.2 million) if it decides to buy Pjaca at the end of the season.
Uwe Rosler’s hosts held the lead for a whopping nine minutes, through Anders Christiansen, before the Hungarian club formerly known as Videoton answered through Loic Nego.
USMNT midfield prospect Romain Gall made his UEFA Champions League debut, playing the final 10 minutes of the draw. Gall managed a shot during his appearance.
Standard Liege 2-2 Ajax
Dusan Tadic struck again, scoring another UCL goal for the visitors as they built a 2-0 away lead (Klaas Jan Huntelaar bagged the other). But Medhi Carcela scored in the 67th minute and Renaud Emond converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to send the tie back to Holland level at two.
Benfica 1-0 Fenerbahce
USMNT midfielder Keaton Parks was not in the 18, but goal scorer Franco Cervi very much was and saw his deflected shot put the Portuguese hosts ahead after one leg.
Elsewhere Slavia Prague 1-1 Dynamo Kiev
Astana 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb
Qarabag 0-1 BATE Borisov
Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Spartak Trnava
Wednesday Celtic vs. Astana
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Shkendija
PAOK vs. Spartak Moscow
He also said that Pogba has told his teammates and club chairman Ed Woodward that he wants the move away from Old Trafford. From The Daily Mail:
The 25-year-old France midfielder is also understood to have sent a text message to Ed Woodward, informing United’s executive vice-chairman of his desire to go, although the club flatly deny this.
The report also says agent Mino Raiola has orchestrated a five-year deal, but is refusing comment on behalf of his player and United.
This is the one window in which United would be hamstrung by such a late-moving deal, as Pogba would not have to be sold before Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.
But United would not be able to buy a replacement if the move happened after Thursday, and Pogba was very good at the World Cup (as well as for United, but that’s a contentious opinion amongst certain nuts).
Pogba scored six goals with 10 assists in 27 Premier League appearances, though those performances are better than his work in the UEFA Champions League.
They will challenge for top half because… The roster, man. Joao Moutinho? Rui Patricio? On a promoted team? Come on. There are questions of adaptability to the league, but it won’t be a surprise should Wolves scrap enough points to be in the discussion for a top half finish come January.
They’ll fail to launch and find relegation a probability if… they can’t quickly find their footing in a tricky first half-dozen match days. Apart from the challenges of Manchester City and Manchester United, Wolves will meet Leicester City, Everton, Burnley, and West Ham. Not a dud amongst the bunch.
Transfers out: Benik Afobe (loan, Stoke City), Barry Douglas ($5 million Leeds), Ben Marshall ($2.5 million, Norwich City).
Best possible XI
—– Patricio —–
—- Jonny —- Saiss —- Boly — Vinagre —-
—- Neves —- Moutinho —-
—- Cavaliero —- Costa —-Jota —-
—- Jimenez —-
Ranking their offseason: 9/10 – Joao Moutinho for $7 million? That alone is insane, even with Wolves’ connection to Portugal. Throw in Raul Jimenez (El Tri!), Diogo Jota, and Rui Patricio, and it’s difficult to see Wolves not beating the drop.
Coaches’ Corner: Nuno Espirito Santo — The 44-year-old is a rising name in the management, winning more than half his matches at Valencia and Porto before spearheading Wolves’ run to the Premier League. He’ll have a chance to really raise his profile as a story of the season.
PST Predicts: A hot enough start allows Wolves to focus on cups, where they make a decent run in either the League or FA Cup while finishing somewhere between 14th and 11th.