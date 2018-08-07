Kroenke bids for total control, values Arsenal at $2.3 billion

Arsenal’s majority shareholder Stan Kroenke has offered Alisher Usmanov $777 million for his 30 percent stake in the club with the American businessman aiming for total control of the north London team.
And Usmanov has agreed to sell his shares, with Kroenke Sports Enterprises (KSE) making an announcement to the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday about the buy-out of the club.
In what seemed like a parting shot, Usmanov said: “I have decided to sell my shares in Arsenal Football Club which could be the best football club in the world.”
With the offer for Usmanov’s 30 percent, KSE value Arsenal at $2.3 billion. In the statement to the LSE, they revealed that $721 million will be borrowed to complete the deal but that debt will not be placed against the club.
Kroenke currently owns 67 percent of the club through his company KSE and the American billionaire has made it clear to Russian billionaire Usmanov, a long-time critic of Kroenke, that he will not sell him any of his shares.
That has led to Usmanov offering $1.3 billion to buy the club outright as recently as last year, but any advances were rejected by Kronke and he is now set for total control of Arsenal.
Fans of the Gunners have long protested for Kronke to sell his shares in Arsenal and leave, but that isn’t happening any time soon.
With Arsene Wenger out as manager after 22 years in charge, new boss Unai Emery is at least sprucing things up on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium.
It appears the business off the pitch at Arsenal will remain the same for many years to come.
Still, at least Kroenke can’t move the team to LA or St. Louis, right?
Following the news that Courtois, 26, didn’t return to preseason training as expected on Monday, it is being reported by Marca that Croatian midfielder Kovacic will head to Stamford Bridge on loan for the season. Per the report, Kovacic wants more playing time and with the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Isco ahead of him, that isn’t likely at Real. The Croatian international is said to have trained on his own on Tuesday as he tried to force through the move.
Kovacic will compete with Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tiemoue Bakayoko for a spot in Chelsea’s central attacking midfield areas, while he can also play out wide. If he does arrive, it could spell bad news for Fabregas as Maurizio Sarri has already brought in Jorginho and has N'Golo Kante to return to central midfield.
Adding a player of Kovacic’s quality, plus the fact that he’s 24 years old, is all well and good, but what will Chelsea do about signing a goalkeeper? They have Willy Caballero and Rob Green available and it looks like Caballero will be their No. 1 unless they can make a big move in the goalkeeping department in the final 48 hours of the window.
Ousmane Dembele is being lined up by Arsenal, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The French winger, 21, has yet to settle at Barcelona following his huge $120 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017.
He played a bit-part during France’s World Cup success over the summer and although Dembele’s quality is undoubted, would the tricky winger be an upgrade on Arsenal’s current wide attacking options?
Maybe a loan deal with an option to buy would work best for everyone, but the best option would probably be signing another Dembele. Mousa, from Tottenham, as a destructive, silky central midfielder. That would make too much sense though…
They will challenge for the title because…Harry Kane will score 35 goals (none in August because, well, that’s how he rolls), while Eriksen, Alli and Son will all score 10+ goals each as Spurs run riot in their new stadium and their high-pressing style gets back to business on the smaller pitch compared to Wembley. Everyone is talking about Liverpool being Man City’s biggest challengers for the title, but Spurs finished above them last season.
For the first time in four years they will drop out of the top four… due to the fact that they’ve been so quiet in the transfer market and the others around them have caught up/sorted out their act. Only Arsenal and Liverpool have really done that around them, with both Chelsea and Manchester United going through tumultuous summers. Yet Mauricio Pochettino must be a little concerned that Daniel Levy is instead focused on pouring money into the new stadium and new contracts rather than new signings. Poch and Levy have been overachieving for quite some time and Spurs’ fans will be hoping for a late flurry of signings, especially if Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele are granted transfers.
Transfers in: None
Transfers out: Keanan Bennetts ($2.59 million, Borussia Monchengladbach), Anton Walkes (Portsmouth), Kane Patterson (Burnley)
Best possible XI
—– Lloris —–
—- Alderweireld —- Sanchez —- Vertonghen —-
—- Trippier —- Dier —- Dembele —- Davies —-
—- Alli —- Eriksen —-
—– Kane —–
Ranking their offseason: 7/10 – Despite having Kane, Alli, Dier, Lloris, Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld and Dembele all out of their U.S. tour, Mauricio Pochettino got to see the likes of Lucas Moura, Fernando Llorente, Luke Amos and Cameron Carter-Vickers play plenty of minutes and Spurs had a some great results. Beating Roma comfortably in San Diego, fighting back to draw with Barcelona in LA and then beating AC Milan in Minneapolis. All things considered, Tottenham had a fine offseason even if talk about them not signing a single player dominated most of the headlines.
Star player: Harry Kane – The Golden Boot winner at the 2018 World Cup has arrived back in training just a few days before the season opener but Spurs will once again be heavily reliant on the goals of Kane. The 25-year-old has scored 140 goals in 213 games in all competitions for Tottenham, including a career-best 41 last season as he was the top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues in the 2017 calendar year. Kane will lead the line and the job of Alli and Eriksen is to get the ball as much as possible in and around the box. It really is that simple for Spurs.
Coaches’ Corner: Mauricio Pochettino signed a new long-term deal at the start of the summer to calm down any talk about him taking over at Real Madrid. That was a shrewd move from Poch. For now. The Argentine boss knows that with most of his squad staying put for at least the first year in the new stadium, he has another 12 months to let his stock continue to rise as Spurs look ready to at least make another push in the UEFA Champions League and also finish in the top four. His high-pressing tactics are revered across the globe and he’s been able to work with his squad players closely in preseason which should have vast rewards when it comes to them stepping in for Kane, Alli and Eriksen.
PST Predicts: A top four finish may not be as easy as previous seasons, especially with Spurs moving to a new stadium. That said, we all said that about them moving to Wembley for a season, didn’t we. Look how that turned out. Spurs’ starting lineup is littered with players who went to the final week of the World Cup and it will be intriguing to see how that impacts them at the start and end of the 2018/19 campaign. Top four and quarterfinals of the UCL would be another hugely successful season. And, oh yeah, a piece of silverware with the FA Cup or League Cup would hush their naysayers too.
Joe Hart has left Manchester City permanently after a glittering 12-year career at the Etihad Stadium.
Hart, 31, signed an initial two-year deal at Burnley on Tuesday, with the Premier League surprise package of last season eager for a new goalkeeper after first-choice Nick Pope suffered a serious shoulder injury and former first-choice stopper Tom Heaton continues to recover from his latest injury.
The England international goalkeeper has been surplus to requirements at City since Pep Guardiola arrived as manager in the summer of 2016, with Hart loaned out to Torino and West Ham United in each of the past two seasons.
Speaking about his move to Turf Moor, Hart reflected on his time at Man City as he was lauded by City’s owners and Vincent Kompany in a heartfelt statement upon his departure.
“It’s been a fantastic experience, I’ve grown a lot. I came here at 19 and I’m going to leave at 31 so it’s been a long time and lot of things have happened – family, friends and a lot of football!” Hart said. “I certainly feel a lot of love and appreciation. I’ve always enjoyed the Man City fans, I came here as a Shrewsbury Town player – a kid from Shrewsbury. It was the pinnacle for me to be at this Club before they were challenging for the title, and I was welcomed from day one. I think they saw in me someone who was just going to try his best.”
Being instantly cast aside by Guardiola will have hurt Hart badly and a lack of confidence has been present in his game during loan spells at Torino and West Ham as he also lost his place as England’s starting goalkeeper and wasn’t even in their 2018 World Cup squad. Guardiola’s need for a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet was the main reason for ousting Hart, with Claudio Bravo struggling to deliver that but then Ederson cemented himself as City’s undisputed top dog in goal.
Throughout all of that, Guardiola has lauded Hart’s professionalism and the goalkeeper spent preseason with City in the USA as he prepared for an inevitable move away.
As for his move to Burnley, Hart joins Sean Dyche‘s ambitious side who are in Europa League third-round qualifying action in Turkey on Thursday following their seventh-place finish in the PL last season. His experience will be key for the Clarets as they prepare for a third-straight season in the top-flight.
Hart has 75 England caps and made 348 appearances for City, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at City. He also won four PL Golden Gloves and was an integral part of City’s hugely successful rebirth under Sheikh Mansour. History will be kinder to him than Guardiola was over the past few years and Hart will go down as a City legend.
Back to the here and now, when Pope, Heaton and Hart are all fully-fit, Burnley will have a tough choice as to who their number one goalkeeper is but that decision will not arrive for a few months as Hart is expected to come straight in and play ahead of now fourth-choice goalkeeper Anders Lindergaard.
Argentinian manager Marcelo Bielsa is known for his eccentricity. It’s maybe because of that that his pre-match and post-match interviews bracketing his first game in charge of Leeds United on Sunday are both completely unsurprising and shocking at the same time.
The 63-year-old clearly has a base-level understanding of English, but chose to give his pre-match and post-match interviews with a translator, but with a twist. Instead of giving his answers to the translator who then verbalizes the responses in English, Bielsa wanted to be the one to deliver the English responses himself. He just needed help doing so.
This led to an incredibly awkward exchange. First, the interviewer asks the question in English. Then, the translator speaks (more like whispers) the question in Bielsa’s ear, who thinks of his response, and whispers it back to the translator. The translator then whispers back the English response for Bielsa to use, and the Argentinian finally gives his broken English response to the microphone.
Full credit to Bielsa for wanting to give his own answers in English, but the stunt made for painfully awkward television. Since Bielsa isn’t a trained translator able to remember how to formulate long responses in a foreign language, the responses ended up being absurdly short, giving the interview a standofish feel even if he didn’t mean it that way. By the end, when Bielsa went through all that trouble to say “I was only happy at the end,” you could hear everyone laughing, realizing how ridiculous the entire situation had become.
This is not to drag a manager who clearly had good intentions, but instead to poke fun at a situation that meant well but was executed very poorly. Hopefully Bielsa can give fans a little more insight as the season goes on and he streamlines his interview process.
To ease the tension, Leeds won its first match under Bielsa 3-1 over Stoke City in front of the home fans at Elland Road to open their Championship campaign.