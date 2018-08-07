More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

PHOTOS: Real Madrid unveil new kit for 2018-19

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 7, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
Real Madrid’s new third kit for the 2018-19 season is an absolute beauty.

It’s all change at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Cristiano Ronaldo heading to Juventus it will be weird not seeing him in the all white jersey of the reigning European champions.

It will be weird not seeing him in this lively orange number too.

After securing their third-straight UEFA Champions League titles last season, did Real need to do anything else to get on your radar? Probs not. That said, this new jersey, which they unveiled in New York, is striking yet subtle, smooth yet snazzy.

Take a look at the images below as Real aim to allow construction workers across the world the opportunity to own one of their jerseys and still adhere to their obligations to wear high-visibility jackets while on site…

Thibaut Courtois saga takes a twist; Kepa fee agreed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 7, 2018, 12:51 PM EDT
It appears that Thibaut Courtois is edging closer to the exit door at Chelsea, but plenty of things have to slot into place for that to happen before Thursday’s 12 p.m. ET deadline.

After failing to return for preseason training on Monday as expected, Courtois didn’t show on Tuesday either and has been seen back home in Belgium.

While the Telegraph claim that Chelsea have agreed a fee to sign Atletico Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga (brilliant name for a goalkeeper) who has a release clause of $90 million. If that deal happens it will be a club-record fee for the Blues and a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

Back to Courtois, and it is reported he will be fined close to $259,000 for missing training for a second day as he looks set to leave Maurizio Sarri’s side. His desire is to return to Madrid (he spent two years in the Spanish capital on loan with Atletico) to be closer to his two children.

With the 26-year-old goalkeeper eager to seal a move to Real Madrid with just one year left on his current contract, Courtois’ displays at the World Cup this summer cranked up the interest in him several notches.

Winner of the “Golden Glove” award as the best goalkeeper during the tournament, Courtois would be an upgrade on Real’s current first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas and it could also set a few dominoes falling in the final days of the transfer window.

As we mentioned earlier, Real midfielder Mateo Kovacic is close to joining Chelsea on loan in somewhat of a makeweight in the deal.

And now Kepa, who is said to be traveling to London to seal the deal, will replace Courtois.

So, if Chelsea lost Courtois but got Kovacic on loan and Kepa for an overall spend of $45 million, is that a good deal?

The jury is out. Keeping Courtois at Stamford Bridge should be the aim forChelsea but it appears the Belgian has made up his mind and wants to join the reigning European champions.

LAFC acquires Christian Ramirez from Minnesota United

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 7, 2018, 11:48 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) Los Angeles FC has acquired goal-scoring forward Christian Ramirez from Minnesota United FC.

LAFC traded $550,000 in cash Monday night in a deal that includes a potential $200,000 more depending on future performances by Ramirez, the leading goal-scorer in Minnesota United’s franchise history.

Ramirez is a native of Garden Grove, California, who has been with Minnesota for five seasons. He stuck with the club during its rise from the NASL to MLS, and he scored the Loons’ first MLS goal last season before finishing the season as its leading goal-scorer.

Ramirez had an early-season slump this year, but was still Minnesota’s second-leading goal-scorer. He got two goals in the Loons’ rout of LAFC last month, and he had three goals in three games before getting benched last weekend.

Usain Bolt agrees to practice deal with Australian club

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 7, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
SYDNEY — Usain Bolt is quickly closing in on a professional soccer career.

The Jamaican great has negotiated an “indefinite training period” with Central Coast Mariners in Australia’s A-League.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist and the 100- and 200-meter world record holder has been chasing another career ambition since quitting quit track and field.

“It has been my dream to play professional football and I know that it will involve a lot of hard work and training to get to the level required to play and make an impact in the A-League,” the 31-year-old Bolt said in a statement released by the Mariners on Tuesday. “I am very excited about coming to Australia and would like to thank the owner and management of the Central Coast Mariners for giving me this opportunity.”

The Mariners said the agreement does not guarantee Bolt a professional contract but does give him the opportunity.

“I always say that `Anything is possible, don’t think limits,’ and I look forward to the challenge,” said Bolt, who is set to travel to Gosford, north of Sydney, this month to join the squad for practice.

The A-League season opens in October.

Bolt has already tried to play with clubs in Germany and South Africa and some critics have regarded speculation of his latest attempt in Australia as a public relations stunt.

Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp said he is optimistic about Bolt’s opportunity.

“It is important that we don’t get too caught up in the hype of possibilities, but … we are committed to building a team that will win matches and instill belief, hopefully Usain can help us on this mission,” Mielekamp said. “We welcome Usain with open arms, and we will always remain grounded and focused on the job at hand.”

Football Federation Australia responded last month with caution when reports emerged of Bolt’s hopes to play in the A-League.

In a statement then, the FFA said: “While Usain Bolt is one of the most famous athletes on the planet, he’s not a professional footballer. If the trial goes ahead and Central Coast Mariners decided it stacks up and they want to offer him a contract, then we will have a discussion with them around that and what might be possible.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Kovacic to Chelsea; Dembele to Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 7, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Mateo Kovacic appears to be some kind of makeweight in a potential deal between Real Madrid and Chelsea for Thibaut Courtois.

Following the news that Courtois, 26, didn’t return to preseason training as expected on Monday, it is being reported by Marca that Croatian midfielder Kovacic will head to Stamford Bridge on loan for the season. Per the report, Kovacic wants more playing time and with the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Isco ahead of him, that isn’t likely at Real. The Croatian international is said to have trained on his own on Tuesday as he tried to force through the move.

Kovacic will compete with Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tiemoue Bakayoko for a spot in Chelsea’s central attacking midfield areas, while he can also play out wide. If he does arrive, it could spell bad news for Fabregas as Maurizio Sarri has already brought in Jorginho and has N'Golo Kante to return to central midfield.

Adding a player of Kovacic’s quality, plus the fact that he’s 24 years old, is all well and good, but what will Chelsea do about signing a goalkeeper? They have Willy Caballero and Rob Green available and it looks like Caballero will be their No. 1 unless they can make a big move in the goalkeeping department in the final 48 hours of the window.

Ousmane Dembele is being lined up by Arsenal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The French winger, 21, has yet to settle at Barcelona following his huge $120 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

He played a bit-part during France’s World Cup success over the summer and although Dembele’s quality is undoubted, would the tricky winger be an upgrade on Arsenal’s current wide attacking options?

New Gunners boss Unai Emery has Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mhitaryan, Reiss Nelson and Mesut Ozil who can play in those positions, plus Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey at a push.

A nugget which could suggest something is possible with this deal: last week Dembele was seen hanging out with Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette via social media posts. Just a coincidence?

Maybe a loan deal with an option to buy would work best for everyone, but the best option would probably be signing another Dembele. Mousa, from Tottenham, as a destructive, silky central midfielder. That would make too much sense though…