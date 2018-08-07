Pogba reportedly asks Man Utd for Barca move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United is denying claims that Paul Pogba has requested a move to Barcelona.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler lifts the lid on a blockbuster bunch of rumors, saying that Pogba has already agreed to a $453,000 weekly wage with the Blaugranas.

He also said that Pogba has told his teammates and club chairman Ed Woodward that he wants the move away from Old Trafford. From The Daily Mail:

The 25-year-old France midfielder is also understood to have sent a text message to Ed Woodward, informing United’s executive vice-chairman of his desire to go, although the club flatly deny this.

The report also says agent Mino Raiola has orchestrated a five-year deal, but is refusing comment on behalf of his player and United.

This is the one window in which United would be hamstrung by such a late-moving deal, as Pogba would not have to be sold before Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.

But United would not be able to buy a replacement if the move happened after Thursday, and Pogba was very good at the World Cup (as well as for United, but that’s a contentious opinion amongst certain nuts).

Pogba scored six goals with 10 assists in 27 Premier League appearances, though those performances are better than his work in the UEFA Champions League.

