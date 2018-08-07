Season preview: Wolves a high-powered promoted team

Wolverhampton Wanderers at a glance

Premier League titles: 0 (English First Division titles – 3 — 1953/54, 1957/58, 1958/59)

FA Cups: 4 (1893, 1908, 1949, 1960)

League Cups: 2 (1974, 1980)

They will challenge for top half because… The roster, man. Joao Moutinho? Rui Patricio? On a promoted team? Come on. There are questions of adaptability to the league, but it won’t be a surprise should Wolves scrap enough points to be in the discussion for a top half finish come January.

They’ll fail to launch and find relegation a probability if… they can’t quickly find their footing in a tricky first half-dozen match days. Apart from the challenges of Manchester City and Manchester United, Wolves will meet Leicester City, Everton, Burnley, and West Ham. Not a dud amongst the bunch.

Transfers in: Diogo Jota ($16 million, Atletico Madrid), Willy Boly ($14 million, Porto), Joao Moutinho ($7 million, Monaco), Leo Bonatini ($5.5 million, Hilal), Raul Jimenez ($4 million loan, Benfica), Rui Patricio (free transfer, Sporting Lisbon), Jonny Castro (loan, Atletico Madrid).

Transfers out: Benik Afobe (loan, Stoke City), Barry Douglas ($5 million Leeds), Ben Marshall ($2.5 million, Norwich City).

Best possible XI

—– Patricio —–

—- Jonny —- Saiss —- Boly — Vinagre —-

—- Neves —- Moutinho —-

—- Cavaliero —- Costa —-Jota —-



—- Jimenez —-

Ranking their offseason: 9/10 – Joao Moutinho for $7 million? That alone is insane, even with Wolves’ connection to Portugal. Throw in Raul Jimenez (El Tri!), Diogo Jota, and Rui Patricio, and it’s difficult to see Wolves not beating the drop.

Star player: Joao Moutinho — There are other candidates for this position, but the AS Monaco man was strong in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League last season. The 31-year-old has been linked with everyone from Manchester United to Real Madrid during his celebrated career; Who would have thought he’d wind up at the Molineux.

Coaches’ Corner: Nuno Espirito Santo — The 44-year-old is a rising name in the management, winning more than half his matches at Valencia and Porto before spearheading Wolves’ run to the Premier League. He’ll have a chance to really raise his profile as a story of the season.

PST Predicts: A hot enough start allows Wolves to focus on cups, where they make a decent run in either the League or FA Cup while finishing somewhere between 14th and 11th.

