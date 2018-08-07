UEFA Champions League: Ajax blows 2-0 lead; American debuts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League moved one more step toward the playoff round with Tuesday’s first legs of the third qualifying round.

[ MORE: Pogba wants Barcelona move ]

Malmo 1-1 MOL Vidi

Uwe Rosler’s hosts held the lead for a whopping nine minutes, through Anders Christiansen, before the Hungarian club formerly known as Videoton answered through Loic Nego.

USMNT midfield prospect Romain Gall made his UEFA Champions League debut, playing the final 10 minutes of the draw. Gall managed a shot during his appearance.

Standard Liege 2-2 Ajax

Dusan Tadic struck again, scoring another UCL goal for the visitors as they built a 2-0 away lead (Klaas Jan Huntelaar bagged the other). But Medhi Carcela scored in the 67th minute and Renaud Emond converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to send the tie back to Holland level at two.

Benfica 1-0 Fenerbahce

USMNT midfielder Keaton Parks was not in the 18, but goal scorer Franco Cervi very much was and saw his deflected shot put the Portuguese hosts ahead after one leg.

Elsewhere

Slavia Prague 1-1 Dynamo Kiev

Astana 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Qarabag 0-1 BATE Borisov

Red Star Belgrade 1-1 Spartak Trnava

Wednesday

Celtic vs. Astana

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Shkendija

PAOK vs. Spartak Moscow

